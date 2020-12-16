Navy wrestling to begin Cary Kolat era Jan. 3 at home against Pitt

The Cary Kolat era at Navy will begin Jan. 3 when the wrestling team opens its 2020-21 season at home against Pittsburgh of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
No fans will be permitted to attend the match, which will get underway at 7:30 p.m. inside Alumni Hall on the Naval Academy campus in Annapolis after the women’s basketball team hosts Bucknell at 3 p.m.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no other dual meets or tournaments have been scheduled, according to Navy athletics. It has not been determined if members of the Brigade of Midshipmen will be allowed to attend the Jan. 3 match, although they won’t be back from leave until later that month anyway.
It will mark the latest season opener in the history of Navy wrestling, which went 8-6 last season with Joel Sharratt at the helm. Sharratt was fired March 13 and Kolat was hired as his replacement a week later.
Kolat is a legendary figure in wrestling circles, a two-time NCAA champion while at Lock Haven University and longtime member of the United States national team. The Pennsylvania native came to Navy after spending the past six years as head coach at Campbell University in North Carolina.
While NCAA basketball has been underway for nearly a month, the start of wrestling season has remained a mystery even though Navy began practicing Oct. 10.
In August, the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I Leadership Group recommended a delayed and shortened season beginning on or around Jan. 1.
The EIWA Championship tournament will take place as scheduled at Cornell University on the weekend of March 5-7. The NCAA Division I Championships, which were canceled in 2020, is scheduled for March 18-20 in St. Louis.