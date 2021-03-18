Tanner Skidgel, Cody Trybus lead 9 Navy wrestlers into NCAA Championships

Cary Kolat’s first season as Navy wrestling coach brought more successes than perhaps even he had hoped.
Navy entered the national rankings for the first time since 2017 and rose as high as No. 17. It knocked off No. 18 Lehigh, earning its first win in the series since 2011, and later in the season the Midshipmen snapped a four-match losing streak to archrival Army, doing so on enemy turf in Christl Arena.
Now, Navy has nine wrestlers of its 10 starters competing at the NCAA Division I Championships, which get underway Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. It marks just the third time in program history the Midshipmen have qualified that many wrestlers for the national meet.
Navy also sent nine wrestlers in 1969, one year after advancing a program record 11. That was before a qualifying process was used to determine the NCAA field. Starting in 1971, wrestlers qualified through regional tournaments, a method that was replaced by conference tournaments a year later.
“Obviously, your goal as a coach and as a program is to continue to break barriers and to continue to raise the bar,” Kolat said Tuesday during a phone interview from St. Louis. “Getting nine guys to nationals is a great milestone for the program.”
The Midshipmen had seven competitors earn automatic berths through their finishes at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships. Senior Cody Trybus repeated as EIWA champ at 141 pounds, while Logan Treaster (125), Jacob Allen (133), Tanner Skidgel (165) and David Key (184) were all runners-up.
Andrew Cerniglia (157) and Jacob Koser (197) both placed third at the EIWA Tournament to also qualify, and Navy learned the following week that Casey Cobb (149) and John Birchmeier (285) had received at-large entries.
Cobb was unable to participate in the EIWA Tournament because of coronavirus protocols. Kolat took a calculated risk by not entering a replacement at that weight class because doing so would have disqualified the senior from consideration for an NCAA berth.
Cobb received an at-large entry into the NCAA Championship last season and was unable to compete when the event was canceled due to the developing pandemic. The Idaho native was rewarded again this season because he had an 8-1 record and was No. 19 in the second NCAA Coaches Panel Rankings.
“We made a staff decision in Casey’s situation because we felt he had a really good chance of making nationals,” Kolat said. “With everything Casey has gone through this season and last season, we just felt the right thing to do was to go for the at-large bid. I feel good for the kid that it worked out.”
Meanwhile, Birchmeier finished fifth at the EIWAs, a disappointing result considering he was unbeaten and seeded second. In the semifinals, he dropped a decision to Army’s Bobby Heald, whom he had beaten in a dual meet two weeks before.
“Birchmeier didn’t have the tournament he should have at EIWAs. We were fortunate he had enough of a resume to get into nationals,” Kolat said.
Skidgel is a three-time NCAA qualifier, while Trybus joins Cobb as a two-time qualifier. Skidgel is the only current Navy wrestler to actually compete at the NCAA Championships, having posted a 1-2 record in 2019.
Trybus, an Elkton native who prepped at Mount St. Joseph, drew the 11th seed at 141 and opens against Anthony Brito of Appalachian State. He could possibly meet a familiar foe in Army’s Lane Peters in the second round and would not face second-seeded Nick Lee from Penn State until the semifinals.
Skidgel, a two-time EIWA champ, is seeded 13th at 165 and would have to beat top-seeded Alex Marinelli from Iowa to reach the finals. Koser is the No. 18 seed at 197 and would likely need to upset No. 2 Eric Schultz of Nebraska in the second round. Cobb is seeded 19th and has No. 2 Austin O’Connor from North Carolina between himself and a championship.
Navy’s other five competitors are seeded 20th or lower. Some of them would need to battle back from early losses to score valuable points if the Midshipmen are to achieve Kolat’s goal of finishing Top 15 in the team standings.
“The goal is to get multiple guys on the podium. I certainly think we have some guys that can be on that stand at the end,” Kolat said. “It’s just a matter of coming out confident and wrestling to our capabilities.”
Because of COVID, the format for this year’s NCAA Tournament will be different. Early sessions will be split in half with only five weight classes competing at one time. There will be a one-hour intermission between sessions, allowing wrestlers from the first five weight classes to exit the arena before those from the second set of five weight classes enter.
“It’s actually a little more manageable than normal,” said Kolat, who will have one coach assigned to each of Navy’s nine wrestlers. “We’ll have guys weigh in then go back to the hotel because they don’t compete yet.”
Kolat believes the seeding process was much more difficult and far less precise than previous years because there were no major tournaments and so many schools only wrestled a handful of dual meets.
Iowa’s Alex Marinelli (165) and Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (157) are top seeds with records of 5-0 and 6-0, respectively.
“This year’s tournament is kind of crazy because nobody has enough matches to justify the seeding they got. A lot of this was based off last season,” Kolat said. “Also, there’s a chance of someone in your weight class testing positive and getting pulled out. I definitely think it’s a wide-open tournament and one of those years that anything can happen.”
Kolat became a two-time national champion at Lock Haven after finishing as runner-up as a freshman while at Penn State. He has coached at the NCAA Championships many times while serving as an assistant at five different schools and as head coach at Campbell.
The 47-year-old wrestling legend has learned some lessons he will pass along to the Navy competitors this week.
“In this tournament, it’s about being smart and wrestling in your positions. Being smart also involves what happens when you’re not in competition,” Kolat said. “We talk to them all the time about when you’re done wrestling you’ve got to eat and get some rest. If you’re not on the mat, forget about wrestling. Let your mind relax.”
Kolat and staff were not able to prepare the nine Navy wrestlers for nationals the way they normally would. Navy athletics announced a pause of all activities starting March 1 and that mandate remains in place.
Navy wrestlers were able to exercise on their own and used workout plans provided by the strength and conditioning staff to maintain their cardiovascular conditioning. They were also able to come into the wrestling room on the ground floor of Lejeune Hall for individual workouts with no one else present.
“We can’t worry about it. We got interrupted and we can’t let that mess with their minds,” Kolat said. “They’re as ready as they’re going to be based off what has happened all season.”
Navy’s traveling party arrived in St. Louis on Monday and immediately hit the mats for training. Kolat also planned to drill the nine NCAA entrants on Tuesday and Wednesday. It seems akin to cramming for a final exam, but Kolat did not agree with that analogy.
“It’s not a cram session at all. The best athletes don’t panic. They find ways around things,” Kolat said. “These guys have been wrestling their whole lives. They’re not going to forget how to wrestle because they had a couple weeks off.”
Considering all the uncertainty surrounding this wrestling season, and the fact it’s a high-risk sport due to the direct contact between competitors, Kolat was thrilled just to arrive at Thurgood Marshall BWI Airport for the flight to St. Louis.
“When we got on that plane, we looked at each other and said: ‘We made it, we’re here.’ Nobody knew what was going to happen this season,” Kolat said, “but we got through it and we got ourselves here and we’ve got nine guys with us.”
Navy’s first-round NCAA matchups
125: No. 25 seed Logan Treaster vs. No. 8 RayVon Foley, Michigan State
133: No. 27 Jacob Allen vs. No. 6 Matt Schmitt, Missouri
141: No. 11 Cody Trybus vs. No. 22 Anthony Brito, Appalachian State
149: No. 19 Casey Cobb vs. No. 14 Michael Blockhus, Minnesota
157: No. 21 Andrew Cerniglia vs. No. 12 Brady Berge, Penn State
165: No. 13 Tanner Skidgel vs. No. 20 Cole Moody, Wyoming
184: No. 20 David Key vs. No. 13 Christopher Weiler, Wisconsin
197: No. 18 Jacob Koser vs. No. 15 Michael Beard, Penn State
285: No. 25 John Birchmeier vs. No. 8 Jordan Wood, Lehigh