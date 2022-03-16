Josh Koderhandt, Andrew Cerniglia and Jacob Koser to represent Navy wrestling at NCAA Championships

Freshman phenom Josh Koderhandt projects the confidence and mentality necessary going into the 91st NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
Koderhandt is seeded 16th at 133 pounds after a runner-up result at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Tournament. If the plebe gets past No. 17 Haiden Drury of Utah Valley State in the opening match Thursday afternoon, he moves on to meet the defending national champion.
Top-seeded Roman Bravo-Young (17-0) from Penn State, a three-time All-American, will likely await in the second session Thursday and Koderhandt says bring it on.
“You’ve got to beat them all at some point. It might as well be the first day … get it out of the way,” he said.
Koderhandt has shown all season he is capable of becoming an All-American, status given to the top eight place-winners in each weight class. The Illinois native has beaten five ranked wrestlers in compiling a 25-7 record, the most wins by a Navy plebe since Jared Prince went 27-9 in 2016-17.
Koderhandt was the top seed at 133 for the EIWA Championships and recorded a technical fall and pin on the way to reaching the final. However, he dropped an 8-4 decision to second-seeded Michael Colaciocco from Pennsylvania in the championship match.
“I wrestled pretty good leading up to the final, but my approach in that last match should have been different,” Koderhandt said. “I definitely learned some valuable lessons that I’ll take into this weekend.”
Koderhandt is one of three Navy wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Championships through their placement at the EIWA Tournament. Sophomore Andrew Cerniglia was runner-up at 157 pounds, while Jacob Koser took third at 197 and both will make their second straight appearances at nationals.
Second-year coach Cary Kolat had hoped to advance five Midshipmen to the NCAA Tournament, which is being held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. He was disappointed that Val Park dropped the seventh-eighth place match to Drexel’s Evan Barczak and thus failed to earn an automatic berth.
“I thought we could get five through and we came up short of that goal,” Kolat said. “Val Park should have qualified because there were seven spots at that weight class. He lost to the Drexel guy twice and made the same mistakes in both matches.”
Koderhandt burst onto the collegiate scene by claiming the 133-pound championship at the Clarion Open, then placed second at the Navy Classic.
“After a couple weeks we were like, ‘This guy is pretty good,’” Kolat said. “As the season went along, Josh became someone the team began to count on. He was very reliable and consistent.”
Kolat was impressed the plebe posted two overtime victories and had several third-period comebacks. He described Koderhandt as a “tough and gritty mat rat” who lives in the practice room.
“Some guys like to lift weights as much as they like to wrestle. Josh just wants to wrestle,” Kolat said.
Cerniglia went 1-2 in his NCAA Championship debut last season, beating Nebraska’s Caleb Licking in the first round then suffering two straight setbacks. The Pennsylvania native is the No. 18 seed and will take on No. 15 Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan in the first round.
“First time at NCAAs is a little bit intimidating, and I think last year I let the environment get to me a bit. Now I have a better understanding what the whole event is like,” Cerniglia said. “Obviously, I’m very grateful to get another opportunity at nationals. We’re going to go there and enjoy the experience, take one match at a time, and hopefully get on that podium.”
Cerniglia opened the season with nine straight wins, securing Clarion Open and Navy Classic titles along the way. He lost three times at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, absorbed two defeats as a result of an injury default and medical forfeit at the Franklin & Marshall Open.
“I definitely had a few hiccups early in the season. It’s all part of the process and what makes wrestling challenging — having problems and fixing them,” Cerniglia said. “I just had to correct some small technical things that tend to add up.”
Cerniglia leads Navy with 27 wins and five of his six losses came at the hands of opponents that were ranked 17th or higher. He dropped a 9-4 decision to second-seeded and eighth-ranked Quincy Monday of Princeton in the EIWA final.
Cerniglia entered the tournament as the fourth seed and pulled a massive upset, turning a takedown by top-seeded Josh Humphreys of Lehigh into a fall.
Humphreys, the two-time defending EIWA champion, still earned the No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament. Pinning a wrester of that caliber has Cerniglia confident going into nationals, where he could face second-seeded Ryan Deakin (13-0) of Northwestern in the second round.
“I feel really good with where I’m at and everything is starting to click,” said Cerniglia, who regularly spars with teammate Cael Crebs and assistant coach Mike Evans. “I just have to focus on wrestling my match. If I’m going to win, it’s going to be off my offense.”
Koser comes into the NCAA Championships having won seven of eight matches with four by major decision, technical fall or pin. His lone loss during that stretch came in the EIWA semifinals, a 6-5 decision at the hands of Binghamton’s Lou DePrez.
Kolat credits assistant coach Blaize Cabell with developing Koser through their regular sparring sessions in practice.
“If I had to pick someone who has made the biggest leap forward mentally and physically this season it would be Koser. He and Blaize have worked hard to make the necessary adjustments,” Kolat said. “Jacob is pretty good on top, so we focused on his footwork. I think his defense has really improved and he’s moving a lot better.”
Koser lost both his matches at last year’s NCAA Championships but was grateful for the experience. He opens against No. 13 Jake Woodley (23-8) of Oklahoma and would likely move on to meet No. 4 Patrick Brucki (20-6) of Michigan in the second round.
“I’m not going to change the way I’ve been wrestling. What I’ve been doing lately has been working just fine,” Koser said. “I wrestled as well as I ever have at the EIWA Tournament. I’ve just got to keep that momentum going.”
Koser routinely grapples against Annapolis native Mack Lewnes, who was a three-time All-American at Cornell. Lewnes, who now manages the family steakhouse in Eastport, was a four-time EIWA champion and NCAA runner-up at 174 pounds in 2010.