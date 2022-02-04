Navy wrestling a work in progress going into first home dual meets of the season this weekend

Navy wrestling is relatively young and inexperienced this season. The Midshipmen have six first-time starters in a lineup loaded with sophomores and freshmen.
A lot of coaches would schedule as many early-season home matches as possible, giving the wrestlers time to develop in familiar surroundings. Second-year Navy coach Cary Kolat took the opposite approach, although not entirely by choice.
Kolat has taken the Midshipmen almost exclusively on the road to date, putting his young grapplers in uncomfortable — often hostile — environments. Navy has traveled to four tournaments and competed in eight road dual meets.
Kolat wanted to compete in as many tournaments as possible for the purpose of solidifying the starting lineup and stacking matches for NCAA qualifying purposes. As for the dual meets, the schedule just worked out that way; next season the home and road disparity will favor the Midshipmen.
Navy wrestling will host its first dual meets of the season this weekend — battling Bucknell at Alumni Hall on Friday night, then clashing with Clarion on Sunday afternoon inside historic Dahlgren Hall. The Midshipmen (3-5, 1-4) enter the weekend with a losing record overall and within the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association.
“We’re still a hit-and-miss team. We’ve got to become more consistent,” Kolat said. “We just haven’t found that groove. We need to start hitting on all cylinders, and I’m hoping we can do that at home.
“We’re a young team that needs to gain a lot of maturity in next month and a half.”
Kolat is eyeing the NCAA Championship meet, which begins March 18 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. However, Navy needs to grow up a bit faster as it hosts archrival Army in two weeks and the EIWA Championships loom at month’s end.
Navy’s dual record could be quite different as three matches were decided by five points or less. Within those matches were several close results that could have turned the tide.
For instance, Navy suffered six losses by 3-0 decisions against both Maryland and Binghamton. The Mids lost those duals by scores of 18-16 and 19-16, respectively.
Navy returned four NCAA qualifiers in senior Jacob Allen, junior Jacob Koser and sophomores Andrew Cerniglia and David Key. The Midshipmen had to replace six starters, five of whom were NCAA qualifiers.
Cerniglia and Koser are ranked 26th and 27th in their weight classes, respectively, by InterMat Wrestling.
Cerniglia has compiled a 21-5 record at 157 pounds with nine pins or major decisions. The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native is 3-6 against other ranked wrestlers and captured championships at the Clarion Open and Bearcat Open.
“Andrew needs to make some adjustments and he knows it,” Kolat said. “He needs to change where the points come from.”
Koser is 18-6 at 197 pounds with nine major decisions, technical falls or pins. The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native is 2-3 versus other ranked wrestlers and secured championships at the Clarion Open and Navy Classic.
“Jacob has shown some great leadership in the room and in competition,” said Kolat, who would like to see Koser improve while working from the top position and on his feet.
Freshman Josh Koderhandt is the only other Navy wrestler ranked by InterMat, checking in at No. 26 among 133 pounders. He is the only Midshipmen ranked by FloWrestling (No. 18) and owns a 19-6 record with six pins.
Koderhandt, who is 5-4 against ranked opponents, was the Clarion Open champion and runner-up at the Navy Classic. The Belleville Township High School graduate was a two-time Illinois state champion and the first recruit landed by the new Navy coaching staff.
“Josh is not a flashy wrestler. He just goes out and puts points on the board,” Kolat said. “He is very fundamentally sound and tough in all positions.”
Allen and Key are enduring disappointing seasons record-wise with the former 15-10 at 133 pounds and the latter 13-8 at 184. Allen, the team captain, has suffered seven losses by three points or less. The Poway, California, product lost 1-0 to seventh-ranked Devin Schroder of Purdue at the prestigious Cliff Keen Invitational.
“Jacob is a takedown away from turning around a lot of those losses,” Kolat said. “Last year, Jacob really turned it up a notch toward the end of the season and hopefully he’ll do it again.”
Key, who has dropped six decisions by three points or less, needs to alter his wrestling style, according to Kolat.
“David needs to go to the legs more often while on his feet,” Kolat said. “He has a tendency to stay up top, and good wrestlers will not let you throw them. He needs to shoot more.”
Navy is expected to start wrestlers with losing records at 141 (sophomore Tyler Hunt) and 149 (senior Jonathan Miranda) this weekend. A pair of freshmen are slated to start at 174 (Cael Crebs) and 285 (Ryan Catka). Junior Val Park is 18-11 at 165, but that weight class remains to be determined.
“We’re not ready to make a decision on those weights just yet. Someone needs to show they want to be the guy,” Kolat said. “It’s all based off performance in the practice room, and we’re waiting to see who will take charge and be consistent.”