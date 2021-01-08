Navy’s Cary Kolat coached Nathan Kraisser to be an All-America wrestler. Now, bragging rights are on the line.

“Other coaches, they come and go, but Cary, it was about the wrestling technique and stuff but it was also — like in the summer he would have us at his house, and he lived by the river and we would take tubes out and play lawn games and he’d cook for us,” Nathan said. “He built a lot of relationships with guys, but it also helps guys on the team build relationships with each other, and that’s something I think is awesome and something I’m bringing into my coaching. And I saw how much he enjoyed it.”