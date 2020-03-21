Navy hires wrestling legend Cary Kolat to be head coach

It did not take Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk long to find a new wrestling coach.
Just one week after firing Joel Sharratt, Gladchuk has hired Cary Kolat, one of the most recognizable names in the sport, as the eighth head coach in program history. The announcement came Friday night.
“The Navy community is very pleased to welcome one of the most accomplished competitors and finest coaches in the sport of wrestling to Annapolis,” Gladchuk said in a press release. ”The influence with which coach Kolat’s resume has had on so many speaks volumes to his commitment to success at every level of competition. I am extremely impressed with his professionalism, technical knowledge, ambition and confidence, along with the manner in which he exudes an enthusiastic will to win. Today is a big day for our midshipmen and our program as we turn the head coaching responsibilities over to a coach with great anticipation and widespread enthusiasm.”
Kolat is a legendary figure in wrestling circles, a two-time NCAA champion while at Lock Haven University and longtime member of the United States national team. The 46-year-old Pennsylvania native comes to Navy after spending the past six years as head coach at Campbell University in North Carolina.
“I am honored to accept the position of head wrestling coach at the United States Naval Academy,” Kolat said in the press release. “I would like to thank Navy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk for the opportunity he has given me to lead this program. I did not get to where I am on my own, so I feel very fortunate that some of my staff will be joining me. We have big plans for Navy wrestling and we are looking forward to getting our feet on the ground in Annapolis and begin moving forward. Go Navy!”
Kolat built the Campbell wrestling program into a national powerhouse pretty much from scratch. This past season, the Camels captured their second straight Southern Conference Tournament championship and third overall under Kolat, who was also named Southern Conference Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Campbell has also claimed consecutive Southern Conference dual meet crowns, sending a total of 19 wrestlers to the NCAA Championship meet over the last four seasons. Kolat has mentored a total of 12 Southern Conference champions during that time.
Kolat came to Campbell just prior to the 2014-15 season after serving as associate head coach at North Carolina for five seasons. During his tenure in Chapel Hill, Kolat was involved in all phases of the Carolina program and helped improve the team’s national ranking from 57 to 22. While there, he also served as head coach at the Olympic regional training center in Chapel Hill.
Kolat has also served on wrestling staffs at Lehigh, Wisconsin, West Virginia and his alma mater — Lock Haven.
Kolat began his collegiate career at Penn State, where he advanced to the NCAA final as a freshman. He earned All-American status again as a sophomore after being named Big Ten Conference Wrestler of the Year. In two seasons in Happy Valley, Kolat compiled a 61-6 record.
Kolat transferred to Lock Haven and captured his first NCAA Division I national championship in 1996 with a 25-1 record. He went 25-0 as senior and claimed the 142-pound national title, completing a remarkable collegiate career with a 111-7 overall record (53 pins) and as a four-time All-American.
Kolat then moved on to international competition as a member of the United States national freestyle team. He represented the U.S. in the 2000 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and was a three-time World Cup gold medalist.
Kolat’s decorated career includes three U.S. Open championship medals and a pair of Pan-American Games first-place finishes. He was a member of the U.S. National Team from 1991 through 2002.
A native of Rice Landings, Pennsylvania, Kolat secured four straight state titles and compiled a perfect 137-0 record at Jefferson-Morgan High. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the state meet all four years, an honor no one competitor in Pennsylvania high school wrestling history has earned even twice.
Following his illustrious prep career, Kolat was featured in the April 6, 1992 edition of Sports Illustrated.
Kolat was recently inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a member of the 41st annual class, being recognized as a “Distinguished Member for the Modern Era. That distinction honors a wrestler who has achieved extraordinary success in national and/or international competition.
Kolat could also have qualified as a coach who has demonstrated great leadership in the profession and compiled an outstanding record or as a contributor whose long-term activities have substantially enhanced the development and advancement of the sport.
Neil Adleberg, the former Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach who was Maryland wrestling’s National Team Director during the time Kolat ran his club team, said he hasn’t seen this much excitement for Navy wrestling in many years.
“Cary, in my opinion, comes closest to being of the level of taking that program to heights like Ed Peery used to do,” Adleberg said, referencing Navy’s all-time winningest coach who compiling a record of 311-90-14 in his 27 years at the Naval Academy from 1960 to 1987.
He added that Kolat’s technical skills and his ability to teach it are probably the best in the United States.
“I don’t know anybody better,” said Adleberg, who added that he expects Navy to be consistently in the top 20 and “wouldn’t be surprised” to see Navy in the top five in a few years under Kolat. “… I think the guys at Cornell and Lehigh and Army are probably not sleeping as well tonight as they did last night knowing that they’re going to facing Cary’s guys because he gets them ready and he coaches a real aggressive style.”
Jay LaValley, who was Kolat’s assistant from 2006 to 2009 and then took over “Team Kolat” wrestling club after Kolat left for University of North Carolina, agreed.
“Cary will take this thing to the top 10 in the next three or four years,” he said. “Cary, as you can see, is just a transformational person and will take this program to new heights that I believe it’s never seen before.”
LaValley said he heard from numerous former wrestlers that trained at “Team Kolat” and the sentiment was that Kolat was coming home.
“There are a lot of guys still competing, still wanting to get after it and are RTC (Regional Training Center) guys that are local that don’t have a place to go at this point,” LaValley said. “They’re just ecstatic. They’re like, this is a coming home, family back together type of thing.”
Cliff Kraisser, who is the wrestling coach at Centennial High School in Ellicott City, has known Kolat since 2005 when his son, Nathan, was in sixth grade. That was the first year Kolat ran his local club “Team Kolat” out of St. Paul’s School in Brooklandville and later in Timonium until he left for University of North Carolina in 2009.
Nathan Kraisser went on to become a four-time state champion and after graduating in 2012 reunited with Kolat at UNC. Nathan Kraisser followed Kolat and transferred to Campbell in 2014, later becoming the program’s first and only All-American in 2017.
Cliff Kraisser has two other sons at Campbell — Austin was a redshirt junior and Jason was a true freshman this year.
“It’s good for him. He did a great job at Campbell. I think this is a dream job for him,” said Cliff Kraisser, who added he has mixed emotions. “… It was only a matter of time before some big school snatched him up, seeing what he’s done there at Campbell.”
Cliff Kraisser said Kolat told the Campbell wrestlers that he was leaving for Navy at a team meeting Friday afternoon.
“I’m happy for Cary but I’m disappointed for my kids and me personally,” Cliff Kraisser said.
Campbell Director of Athletics Omar Banks issued the following statement Friday night: “Coach Kolat has been a tremendous ambassador for our program. Facility improvements, academic achievement, and competitive excellence have been hallmarks of his tenure here at CU. He has created a culture that exhibits all the values we want our student-athletes to mimic in their lives outside of athletics, and we are committed to keep the trajectory of our program moving forward. We wish coach Kolat and his wonderful family nothing but the best in his future endeavor.”