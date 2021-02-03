Navy wrestling will participate in one-day EIWA Tournament Feb. 26

Navy will be among 10 schools that participate in a reconfigured championship meet organized by the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association.
It was announced Wednesday that this year’s EIWA Championships will be held Friday, Feb. 26 at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania. It marks the first time in the event’s history the tournament will be held off-campus and will also be the first time since 1909 the tournament will be a one-day event.
American, Army, Binghamton, Bucknell, Drexel, Hofstra, Lehigh, Long Island University and Sacred Heart join Navy as the schools committed to competing in this year’s tournament. Six Ivy League programs — Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Pennsylvania and Princeton — will not participate as the league canceled its winter season in November. Franklin & Marshall from the Centennial Conference has also pulled out.
“With what’s going on right now in the world, a one-day tournament with 10 teams makes complete sense. It’s an in and out situation,” Navy first-year coach Cary Kolat said. “Personally, I like the format. I think our team will get better as the day goes along. Guys will improve as their bodies get looser mentally and physically.”
Championship wrestling tournaments are normally held over two days. However, collegiate wrestling teams routinely participate in one-day events over the course of the season. Kolat believes the Navy competitors will have no problem adjusting.
“For them, a one-day format is nothing new. They just have to be ready out of the gate. You can’t make a mistake in that first round,” Kolat said.
The 2021 EIWA Championships are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with first-round matches. Organizers expect championship and place-winner matches to start at approximately 5:30 the same day. No spectators will be permitted inside Spooky Nook Sports Complex, but the tournament will be broadcast live on FloWrestling.org.
Navy placed fourth at last year’s EIWA Championship meet where it crowned a pair of individual champions in 141-pounder Cody Trybus and 165-pounder Tanner Skidgel.
No. 21 Navy (3-1, 1-0 EIWA) will wrestle its final home match of the season this Friday night (7:30 p.m.) against George Mason (0-2) at Alumni Hall on the academy campus.