No. 24 Navy wrestling shuts out Cleveland State, 37-0, for third straight win

Navy wrestling looked every bit of a top-25 team Saturday night at Alumni Hall against visiting Cleveland State. In its first dual meet as a nationally ranked team since 2017, the No. 24 Mids solidified their ranking by shutting out their Mid-Atlantic Conference opponent, 37-0, to improve to 3-1.
It’s the Mids’ first shutout since beating George Mason, 43-0, Feb. 6, 2018. Navy won all 10 bouts despite being without a pair of starters in sophomore John Birchmeier (285) and plebe Andrew Cerniglia (157).
First-year coach Cary Kolat said with the heavyweight “we have some things we had to address” but noted “he’ll be back and better than before.” Kolat said Cerniglia, who entered Saturday with a 4-0 record, needed some more time before taking the mat.
Despite the lopsided score and the team’s third straight victory, Kolat was quick to point out the team’s flaws afterward.
“I think we’ve got more to do and some of the things, we had team goals coming into this dual that we wanted to accomplish technically on the mat with each guy, and I think we missed the mark on some of that stuff,” said Kolat, who improved his career coaching record to 42-41. “So we’ve got to continue to keep trying to improve on that. But anytime Navy gets a win, it’s a nice day, right?”
The on-the-mat improvements Kolat was seeking were specific to leg attacks in the neutral position.
“I want to see us get lower-level attacks. If you look at the best teams, athletes are really dynamic,” he said. “They’re going to wrestle in positions that are unorthodox for the average guy. And one easy way to implement it is to get out of that cookie-cutter box. I tell the guys sometimes, hell, if you got to dive in on an ankle, dive in. I think we can become a lower-level team — on the mat in terms of wrestling — and we can find takedowns at the knees, takedowns at the hips and takedowns at the ankles.
" … That was a team goal of ours and I don’t feel like we have accomplished that.”
Senior Logan Treaster opened the dual with a come-from-behind win at 125 pounds over Jake Manley. Kolat has previously pushed the lightweight to open things and be more offensive, and the senior from Newton, Kansas, did enough of that, getting a pair of escapes and a second-period takedown that proved to be the difference in a 4-2 victory.
Junior Jacob Allen scored a takedown late in the opening period and quickly escaped in the second to take an early 3-0 advantage against Logan Heil at 133 pounds. Heil escaped in the third but the Poway, California, native put an exclamation point on a 5-1 win and secured a double-leg takedown on a reshot.
No. 12-ranked senior Cody Trybus kept the ball rolling for the Mids and finished a sweep single-leg for a takedown in the first and extended his lead to three with an escape in the opening moments of the second. Another double-leg takedown quickly turned into near-fall points for the Mount St. Joseph graduate, who didn’t take long after that to pin Jack Gorman in 4:36 to double Navy’s lead to 12-0.
At 149 pounds, Navy senior Casey Cobb also finished a single-leg for a takedown in the first period and looked sharp in a feisty match with Marcus Robinson. Cobb’s 5-2 victory was never in doubt, as he allowed just two escapes and locked up a riding-time point along the way.
Sophomore Val Park didn’t miss a beat filling in for the injured Cerniglia at 157 pounds. His funky style kept Cleveland State’s Daniel Patten off the scoreboard until the third period, when the visitor put the pressure on with a pair of takedowns, the latter of which tied the score at 4 with 15 seconds left. However, Park rose to his feet and Patten locked his hands, a one-point violation just before the buzzer that gave Park a 5-4 win.
“That’s important. That’s the strength of your program,” Kolat said about having backups win key matches. “Every program will tell you the next guy’s got to be ready to go and you might be put in the lineup at any second … and that really tells you how strong your program is when the next guy up and get out there and get it done.”
The blowout was in full effect by the time Navy senior Tanner Skidgel, ranked No. 12 in the country, walked off the mat. The 165-pounder had five takedowns and grinded down Caleb Cass, piling up 14 points for a major decision in his six minutes of action.
Mids senior Dean Caravela won the most entertaining bout. He and Anthony Rice traded takedowns and escapes through the first 5 ½ minutes, and tied at 10 Caravela scored the winning takedown and secured the riding-time advantage for a 13-10 decision.
Plebe David Key (184) kept the shutout intact in spectacular fashion. He trailed DeAndre Nassar 3-1 in the final 30 seconds but another locked-hands violation, paired with an escape, proved another costly mistake for the Vikings. In sudden victory, Key notched the takedown with two seconds remaining, extending Navy’s lead to 28-0.
No. 19 Jacob Koser (197), who beat his first nationally ranked opponent in the Mids’ last dual against Lehigh, kept his personal momentum going and improved to 3-0 on the year. He built a 5-2 lead before pinning Ben Smith in 3:57.
Kolat said nobody wants to be the guy to spoil a shutout, and his backup heavyweight took that to heart. Tied at 1 in the final seconds, Riley Smith sealed Cleveland State’s fate with a takedown and beat John Kelbly, 3-2.
Kolat said he puts no stock in his team being ranked No. 24 by the National Wrestling Coaches Association but understands the importance it has for fans and alumni.
“I said when I got here, as far as I’m concerned, the worst year Navy should have is 20th. You know, that’s a bad year is how I look at it,” said Kolat, whose Campbell teams were traditionally ranked in the top 25 in recent years. “With the program, with the resources; it’s the U.S. Naval Academy, its draw and its ability to recruit some of the best kids in the country. When you’re 20th, I feel that should be your worst. This program should consistently be a top-10 program. It has the ability to do it.”