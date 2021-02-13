No. 20 Navy wrestling ends four-year losing streak to Army with 20-13 road victory

The Army-Navy wrestling rivalry dates back to 1957, and throughout the first 64 meetings only Army’s Class of 2020 could brag about going 4-0 against the Midshipmen. The Class of 2021 was aiming to do the same.
On Friday night, No. 20 Navy made sure that infamous losing streak remained a thing of the past. First-year coach Cary Kolat and the Midshipmen won six of the 10 bouts and plebe Andrew Cerniglia’s major decision at 157 pounds sealed a 20-13 victory to give Navy its first win over Army since 2016 and first at West Point in eight years.
It was a much-needed result for the Midshipmen as Army had won five of the past six meetings, including last year’s dual in Annapolis that was decided by criteria, after Navy dominated for decades. With the victory, the Midshipmen (5-1, 2-0 EIWA) improve to 50-10-5 overall in the rivalry match and 21-6-3 in duals at West Point, and they end the regular season on a five-match winning streak.
“It was an experience. You feel the atmosphere even with a lack of a fan base and lack of a crowd,” Kolat said. “You still feel the energy and the rivalry between these two institutions.”
Navy held a 16-13 advantage when Cerniglia stepped onto the mat for the final bout. While some coaches would worry about a freshman in such a moment, Kolat never doubted his battle-tested rookie.
“He’s an experienced Pennsylvania wrestler,” said Kolat, who himself went 137-0 and won four state titles as a high school wrestler at Jefferson-Morgan High School in Southwest Pennsylvania. “Whether he’s a freshman or a senior, I didn’t expect him to crumble when he got out there. … He’s wrestled in big matches before and he’s grown up under the pressure cooker like that and been in that situation before. This was nothing new for him.”
Cerniglia needed only seven seconds to score the first takedown against Army junior Christian Hunt, and he went to work from there. He built nearly three minutes of riding time in the opening period and in the second he scored another takedown and then doubled his lead to 8-0 with a four-point near-fall on a tilt. Cerniglia coasted the final two minutes and won a 14-3 major decision.
“Andrew’s a gamer. When he gets on the mat you can count on him performing, and that’s what he did,” Kolat said.
Senior Tanner Skidgel opened the dual meet and “set the tone,” Kolat said, for the Midshipmen. A blast double-leg takedown three seconds into his 165-pound bout against Will Lucie preceded a four-point near-fall on a tilt later in the first period. He scored another second-period takedown en route to a commanding 11-2 major decision victory.
Army freshman Ben Pasiuk returned the favor at 174 pounds. Navy senior Dean Caravela was overmatched, as Pasiuk scored five takedowns and never saw his victory in doubt. He tied the dual meet at four with a 12-3 major decision.
The high-scoring one-sided bouts were few and far between until the final match. At 184 pounds, plebe David Key fought out of numerous vulnerable positions throughout his seven-minute dual with Taylor Brown, but more importantly he scored a takedown in the first period and built significant riding time. An escape in the second and another in the third was enough with the extra point for Key to win, 5-2.
Things got chippy at 197 pounds between Jacob Koser and J.T. Brown, familiar foes since the start of last season. After a scoreless first period and relatively uneventful second, Brown earned the go-ahead point when Koser was called for headbutting. Soon after, Brown scored his second takedown before getting a second point for unnecessary roughness in a 9-4 victory that tied the dual meet at seven.
“This dual went back and forth and the momentum was switching back and forth, which is not what you want as a coach; you want to be in the driver’s seat and keep momentum on your side,” Kolat said. “But this was back and forth the entire way, so everybody’s got to stay sharp and as a staff you’ve got to keep the guys on the bench, you want to keep them where they’re not getting too anxious. You want to save that energy for once you step out there and compete.”
Sophomore heavyweight John Birchmeier made sure the archrivals didn’t build too much momentum, and he did so by deflating the Army bench. The Ashburn, Virginia, native saved his best for last as he overcame a 3-1 deficit after two periods. A takedown with a minute to go followed by a quick escape for Army’s Bobby Heald knotted the score, and Birchmeier sealed the 6-4 win with a takedown with three seconds remaining.
“That was key,” Kolat said. “That could’ve been one that stole the momentum, but any of the matches — 184 was kind of the same situation. Somebody could’ve gotten that last takedown and stolen the momentum. We expected a fight.”
Navy’s lightweights have received mixed reviews from Kolat throughout this abbreviated season and provided a mixed bag again. Logan Treaster (125) scored a key takedown at the first-period buzzer and never trailed on the way to a 6-2 win against Ryan Chauvin, giving the Mids their biggest lead of the night at 13-7.
But at 133 pounds, Jacob Allen started strong and faded late. A low single-leg takedown was the sort of finish Kolat had been looking for from the junior, but Army’s Mark Montgomery seemed turned the tide with a takedown in the second, and he scored another in the third to pull away with a 6-3 win.
Fortunately for Navy, undefeated senior captain Cody Trybus jogged onto the mat at 141 pounds with Army looking to tie the dual or take the lead. The Mount Saint Joseph High graduate kept Army’s senior captain Lane Peters at bay throughout, as he scored early takedowns in both the first and second periods, built a 4-0 lead and secured the riding time point before the final stanza. Trybus won, 5-1.
P.J. Ogunsanya gave Army a fighting chance by taking care of senior Casey Cobb at 149 pounds. Ogunsanya was strong on his feet and never trailed in a 7-4 decision.
Navy will transition from the dual-meet season to the individual. The Midshipmen will be one of 10 teams competing at the one-day Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Tournament on Feb. 26 at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania. The conference will send the 10 individual tournament champions to the NCAA Championships, scheduled for March 18-20 in St. Louis, and 35 others will earn at-large bids.
Kolat said the team must improve how they perform on the road, considering the trip to West Point was only the second time this season they’ve competed away from Annapolis.
“We felt the impact of it with the season we’re having,” he said. “That’s what we discussed as a team afterward here. We’ve got to have our weight controlled right, our sleep patterns right, the warm-up just right, you can’t get anxious.”
Navy 20, Army 13
165: No. 12 Tanner Skidgel (Navy) m-dec. Will Lucie (Army), 11-2 [4-0]
174: Ben Pasiuk (Army) m-dec. Dean Caravela (Navy), 12-3 [4-4]
184: David Key (Navy) dec. Taylor Brown (Army), 5-2 [7-4]
197: J.T. Brown (Army) dec. No. 18 Jacob Koser (Navy), 9-4 [7-7]
285: John Bichmeier (Navy) dec. Bobby Heald (Army), 6-4 [10-7]
125: Logan Treaster (Navy) dec. Ryan Chauvin (Army), 6-2 [13-7]
133: Mark Montgomery (Army) dec. Jacob Allen (Navy), 6-3 [13-10]
141: No. 11 Cody Trybus (Navy) dec. Lane Peters (Army), 5-1 [16-10]
149: No. 20 P.J. Ogunsanya (Army) dec. Casey Cobb (Navy), 7-4 [16-13]
157: Andrew Cerniglia (Navy) m-dec Christian Hunt (Army), 14-3 [20-13]