No. 20 Navy wrestling ends four-year losing streak to Army with 20-13 road victory

“This dual went back and forth and the momentum was switching back and forth, which is not what you want as a coach; you want to be in the driver’s seat and keep momentum on your side,” Kolat said. “But this was back and forth the entire way, so everybody’s got to stay sharp and as a staff you’ve got to keep the guys on the bench, you want to keep them where they’re not getting too anxious. You want to save that energy for once you step out there and compete.”