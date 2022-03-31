Navy women’s tennis, led by coach Keith Puryear and captain Meghana Komarraju, enjoying banner season with 18-3 record

Coach Keith Puryear, who was hired to lead Navy women's tennis from club status to varsity sport, has compiled a 251-85 overall record in 13 seasons. (Phil Hoffmann)

In just 13 years as a varsity program, Navy women’s tennis has accomplished a lot. The Midshipmen are 251-85 overall, which includes an equally impressive 45-11 conference record.

That success is largely a testament to head coach Keith Puryear, who was hired to build Navy women’s tennis from the ground up. Puryear, who spent the first 19 years of his coaching career at UMBC, directed a quick transition from club sport status.

Advertisement

Despite all of the victories, there is one significant goal Puryear and the program have been unable to accomplish so far: capturing a Patriot League championship. Despite being seeded third or higher going into every tournament and advancing to the finals seven times, the Midshipmen have always fell short.

Navy is 0-7 in Patriot League Tournament championship matches with three of those losses coming at the hands of Boston University, including a 4-3 decision last season. The other four defeats were to archrival Army, which visits Annapolis this Saturday morning at 11 a.m. for a match that could be a preview of next month’s Patriot League Tournament title tilt.

Advertisement

The Midshipmen are off to a stellar 18-3 start, while the Black Knights are 18-7

Army, Boston University and Navy are all 2-0 in conference play this season and are clearly the top three teams in the Patriot League. Although the Midshipmen are 0-9 all-time against the Terriers, they have fared much better against the Black Knights, especially recently. After dropping the first six matches in the series from 2011-14, Navy and Army have split the last 10 meetings.

“In addition to Boston, the one hurdle we had early on in the program was Army West Point,” Puryear said. “They really had a head start on us, and to some degree we are playing catch-up, but we sort have been going back-and-forth these last few years.”

NCAA tennis matches consist of six singles and three doubles contests. A team is awarded one point for each singles victory and a single point is awarded to the team that wins the majority of the three doubles matches. It’s been the latter of those contests that has been a difference-maker for Navy according to Puryear.

“I think our doubles have really been one of our strengths of our team. It’s been very rare that we’ve lost a doubles point. We have been able to rely on them in general,” he said.

Navy women's tennis captain Meghana Komarraju is a four-year starter and boasts a career record of 113-43. (Phil Hoffmann)

A big reason for Navy’s success is senior captain Meghana Komarraju, whom Puryear calls “the heart and soul” of the team.

“I can’t even begin to put into words what she means to our program,” Puryear said. “She is the emotional leader of the team. She is someone who has and will take on any role to ensure the team’s success.”

Komarraju, who played for James Madison High in Vienna, Virginia, is a four-year starter for the Midshipmen and boasts a career record of 113-43. She has 55 doubles wins, teaming with fellow senior Katreina Corpuz for almost all of those.

Advertisement

“About midway through our plebe year we got paired together and it just clicked. I’m really glad that happened. We have grown a lot as people and players together,” said Komarraju. “It’s really cool to go into matches and immediately know what wavelength we are on. It makes it easier to make little adjustments.”

Komarraju and Corpuz, who are 16-7 this season, have been holding down the No. 2 doubles position, while junior Jillian Taggart and senior Kacey Moore have amassed an 11-4 record in the No. 1 doubles slot.

According to Puryear, the third doubles team has featured a variety of pairings, but of late it appears that junior Casey Accola and freshman Emily Tannenbaum have started to coalesce in the role.

“Tannenbaum has done really well in doubles. She has played with a variety of partners, but of late her partner has been another lefty, Casey Accola. The two of them have had really good success,” said Puryear.

Tannenbaum also leads the team in singles victories with 21, which has definitely caught the attention of her senior captain.

“Emily is amazing. She is extremely athletic on the court, and she has a great sense of how to play certain opponents,” said Komarraju. “She’s a great competitor and also a great teammate.”

Advertisement

In addition to Tannenbaum, Taggert, Moore and Komarraju, sophomores Stella Ribaudo and Samantha Johns, and freshman Sylvia Eklund will all play pivotal roles against Army.

Due to COVID-19, Saturday’s match will be the first time the Navy seniors will host the Black Knights in a star match, which Komarraju expects will be a fight for every point.

“It’s so much bigger than just tennis. We are going in ready to battle. Army is one of the contenders, so beating them would do a lot for our team’s confidence,” said Komarraju, who after graduation is set to become a Surface Warfare Officer on the USS Billings, a littoral combat ship stationed in Mayport, Florida.

“I think we have a very talented team,” Puryear added. “We match up very well against the teams in conference. Sometimes it’s a little bit of luck, and sometimes you make your own luck.”

Komarraju and her teammates have already been a part of helping Puryear earn his 250th win in Annapolis, but getting that elusive Patriot League championship for their coach isn’t far from their minds.

“We are blessed to have a coach like Coach Puryear. He cares most about us commissioning as good officers first,” Komarraju said. “He literally treats us as we are his own daughters. Just knowing how much he cares about us outside of tennis, it would mean the world to get him the championship this year.”