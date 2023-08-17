Navy women’s soccer embarks on ‘revenge tour’ after not meeting goals last season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy forward Alexa Riddle scored nine goals as a freshman, but was held to just one goal last season as a sophomore. She will be counted on to provide a scoring boost as the Mids look to shake off last year's disappointing finish. (Phil Hoffmann)

There is no getting around the fact that Navy women’s soccer had a disappointing 2022 season. The Midshipmen finished with an 8-8-3 record after losing, 4-0, to Lehigh in the opening round of the Patriot League Tournament.

Navy also fell to archrival Army, 2-0, in the annual Star Game.

The eight wins mark the lowest total for the program since 1994 when the Mids went 7-9-2 in what was coach Carin Gabarra’s second season in Annapolis.

Gabarra, now entering her 31st season on the sideline, has put last season in the rearview mirror. Her entire starting lineup returns as Navy aims to get back to its winning ways.

“We were not thrilled with our [2022] season,” Gabarra said. “We’re usually one of the top teams in the Patriot League and we didn’t reach goals in a couple different areas. We’ve worked hard in the spring to fix those areas.

“I think you’re going to see a new team on the field this fall. You’re going to see a team with incredible defensive cohesion and a new mentality. We want to leave every single game with the other team saying, ‘That’s Navy women’s soccer right there. This is what they bring.’ I’m real excited about the group we have and the work they put in during the offseason.

However, Gabarra’s positive outlook is not shared by the rest of the Patriot League. Navy was picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll, which caught Gabarra’s attention.

“I don’t know if we have ever been that low — and I think it is a good thing because now we are going to be motivated and raise our level to try and get back up to the top,” she said. “We don’t have scholarships here, so I’m proud that our team is always at the top of the [Patriot League] table when other schools in the conference give out full rides.”

In order to get back on track, Navy will need to create more scoring opportunities. Last season, the Mids scored only 22 goals in 19 games. By comparison, Navy averaged 33 goals a season from 2017 through 2021 (minus the 2020 campaign shortened by the pandemic). The Mids topped out at 44 goals in 2017.

A big part of Navy’s offense will depend on junior forward Alexa Riddle. After scoring nine goals in her freshman year, she scored just once last season. Gabarra said the first-team preseason All-Patriot League selection is ready to take her game to the next level.

“Her growth in her game has been exceptional. She has always been fast. She has always scored goals but now she is tactically sound,” Gabarra said. “She will always be a huge factor for us and somebody the other team has to shut down.”

Riddle will have a familiar face next to her in fellow junior Amanda Graziano. The second-team All-Patriot League pick from a year ago has started 34 games in her first two seasons and is part of a core group of forwards that Gabarra feels can “wreak a lot of havoc” on Navy’s opponents.

“I feel very confident our group of forwards are going to score goals,” Gabarra said.

Navy's Jenna Daunt looks for an opening as Loyola's Alex Searing defends in the first half of a 2021 Patriot League semifinal. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Senior captain Jenna Daunt anchors the midfield. Her three goals led the team last season and she definitely has the respect of her teammates according to her coach.

“We did an exercise in the spring where I asked all the players to choose the top three people who they think exemplify all of our core values and Jenna was the only player that was chosen in every category,” Gabarra said. “It shows the type of person she is, the type of leader she is, and the type of athlete she is. Rarely can you be good at all three at once, but she is. I’m excited to watch her grow in this role.”

While Gabarra is not interested in talking about last season, Daunt definitely has it on the forefront of her mind. She recently told the Anchors Aweigh podcast that this season she and her teammates are on a “revenge tour.”

Daunt, who spent part of her summer on the Eastern Shore learning how to fly Cessnas as part of her training and hopes to become a Navy pilot after graduation, called being named the team captain “an incredible honor” but said it’s “definitely not a one-person job.”

“My classmates are excited to help me take this on,” Daunt said.

Navy has eight seniors on the roster and Gabarra said she is going to count on all of them.

“A lot of our success is based off our senior leadership and this senior class is exceptional. They are all impactful players. They are going to be fantastic, and Jenna is going to be a huge role model for all of us.”

Senior midfielder Katie Herrmann, who has started 43 games in her career, will be looked upon to keep the team organized and to also wear down the opponents from sideline to sideline.

The midfield unit will also get a boost with the return of Sophie Ewing. The senior was lost to a season-ending injury after only two games last season.

Defense is going to be a strength once again. Last season, the Mids surrendered less than one goal per game thanks in large part to goalkeeper Mattie Gallagher. The Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, native is starting for the third consecutive season and her coach has high expectations for her senior netminder.

“She is very important to our success. Sometimes we put too much faith in her and defensively we don’t do some things just because we respect her and know she can make big saves,” Gabarra said. “I think she is ready to have her best year yet.”

Gallagher’s supporting cast on defense is equally impressive and experienced. Seniors Kassidy Borden, Chole Dawson and Kieffer Williamson, and junior Tatum Kelly have 130 combined starts and should be able to push the pace according to Gabarra.

“I feel like we can rotate a lot of people back there which is good because we want them to get forward and play like attacking players,” she said.

Gabarra said the biggest influx of plebes has been on the defensive side including ClaraJane Williams, Abby Barrow and Lucy Gaines.

Navy opens the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday against Charleston Southern at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. That marks the first of eight straight nonconference contests, which also includes matchups at Maryland on Aug. 24 and at home against Virginia Tech on Sept. 7.

Those games should give Gabarra a good indication of where her team is once Patriot League play begins in mid-September.

SEASON OPENER

Charleston Southern at Navy

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+