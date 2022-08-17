Navy women’s soccer edges out defending champion Bucknell as Patriot League preseason favorite

Navy forward Alexa Riddle was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year after scoring nine goals and dishing off five assists as a freshman last season. The Midshipmen have been picked as the favorites in the Patriot League in the league's preseason poll. (Phil Hoffmann)

Lofty expectations are nothing new to the Navy women’s soccer team, and 2022 will be no different.

For the third time since 2018, Navy was selected as the Patriot League favorites in the annual preseason poll. The Midshipmen, who kick off the season Thursday at home against The Citadel, are coming off an impressive 11-6-2 season and return a ton of talented players on both ends of the field.

Veteran coach Carin Gabarra admitted she isn’t really a huge fan of preseason polls because “they don’t mean much,” but also said she was “flattered” by the distinction.

“It means teams would be coming after us and would be ready to play which will push our team to play better,” Gabarra said.

Navy received seven first-place votes and totaled 145 points in the poll. Defending Patriot League tournament champion Bucknell, who beat second-seeded Navy in overtime in last year’s semifinals, had 144 points and five first-place votes.

Boston (141, 6 first-place votes), Loyola (116, 2), Army (92), Lehigh (72), Colgate (71), Lafayette (47), American (38) and Holy Cross (21) round out the poll.

Gabarra enters her 30th season at Navy, having amassed an impressive career record of 362-164-58. She said it doesn’t feel like she is beginning her third decade in Annapolis.

“It’s a job I’ve loved ever since I got here, and I see this as the third phase of my coaching career,” she said. “In the early years, I was still playing with the national team and I was in and out a little more. In the middle years, I had and raised three children.

“Now it’s a different phase where my kids are all out of the house … and I have more time to give back to devote to the team daily. So, it’s been different phases but I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Recently, Gabarra has spent a lot of that extra time focusing on finding different approaches to reach her team in a more authentic way.

“I learned a lot during the COVID shutdown about how to connect with players in different ways and to be more present in their lives … to be more inclusive and to value them,” she said.

One player Gabarra gives a ton of credit for helping to promote an inclusive environment is this year’s captain, Olivia Foster. The senior from Brighton, Michigan, is a former walk-on who has played sparingly in her career, but is the ideal midshipman to lead a talented team.

“Liv proved right away that she belonged on this team,” Gabarra said. “She worked harder and harder each season and she has instilled a great pride in this team and has helped them understand the importance of caring deeply about this program.”

Foster, who called it an “honor” to be voted team captain by her peers, said the team’s mantra for the season is to “be a good teammate.”

“We all need to contribute to help the team succeed,” Foster said.

This season, those contributions will come from a team that features depth throughout the roster, especially at forward where the Mids return their two top scorers in senior Caitlin Doran (6 goals, 1 assist) and sophomore Alexa Riddle (9 goals, 5 assists).

Riddle, who was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year last season, was one of two Midshipmen named to the conference’s preseason all-league team along with junior midfielder Katie Herrmann.

“[Alexa’s] a goal scorer who put us on her back several times last season,” Gabarra said. “We hope to add a few more people to take some pressure off her. I want to be more balanced on offense.”

Herrmann will help Doran and Riddle in the middle. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native led Navy in playing time last season with 1,471 minutes — an average of 77 per game.

On defense, Navy will be led by junior goalkeeper Mattie Gallagher and defensive stalwarts, junior Chloe Dawson and senior Sadie McCaleb. Gallagher started 18 games for the Mids last season and only allowed 20 goals.

Gabarra has been impressed by how the team looks so far in preseason camp and hasn’t named a starting lineup nor decided on what system the team will play.

“We play a lot of players and believe we will play the system that best fits them,” she said.

In addition to a lot of depth, another luxury Navy has is that its first five games are all at home at the Glen Warner Soccer Facility, where it boasts a 33-13-6 record since 2017.

“We take great pride in defending our home turf,” Foster said. “It’s a really great environment.”

As for the high expectations, Foster and her teammates take a lot of pride in those as well.

“I think that’s just what it means to play at Navy. Pressure is a privilege, and we are going to work every day to live up to that standard,” she said.

Season opener

THE CITADEL@NAVY

Today, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+