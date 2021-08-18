Strong senior class leads Navy women’s soccer as it seeks Patriot League three-peat

Coming off an odd season split between the fall and spring semesters, the Navy women’s soccer team enters 2021 seeking to capture its third consecutive Patriot League championship.
The Midshipmen claimed their second straight conference crown during the spring after practicing and playing a limited schedule during the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced all college programs to play reduced, regional schedules rather than full seasons.
“Last year was kind of an exercise in accountability in overcoming a lot of challenges,” said veteran Navy coach Carin Gabarra, who earned her fifth Patriot League Coach of the Year award last May.
“I was thankful we had a fall and spring season of games. It wasn’t a normal season. This season will be different and more manageable.”
Navy’s bid for a third straight title comes under more normal circumstances than last season, when it compiled a 3-0-1 conference record. The Midshipmen subsequently won the Patriot League tournament by beating Colgate on penalty kicks.
Navy earned an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament, where it suffered a penalty kicks loss to New Mexico in the opening round.
Significant to this season is the large senior class the Midshipmen welcome back. Captain Carolyn Mang and most of her classmates played big roles in the success of the spring season after Navy lost all three nonconference games it played during the fall.
Navy also boasts strong sophomore and freshmen classes, which should provide quality depth.
“We want to win the conference, make the NCAA and beat Army,” Gabarra said. “That doesn’t change much from year to year.
“What does change is what team we might send out on the field from game to game. This team has the depth we need to change things from week to week. We’ve never played the same each year. Our system changes every year. We try to find a way to put players on the field without exposing our weaknesses or upgrading the strengths of the team we play.”
Gabarra described the Patriot League as having great parity. Familiarity means any team can win on any given day.
“We play each other so often, we know everyone’s players and coaching philosophy very well,” she said. “Every team has a chance.”
Though Gabarra gave no specifics, the Midshipmen will show strength both offensively and defensively. Their depth is so great that Gabarra would not announce a set lineup until one day before Thursday’s season opener.
Leading the offense is senior Victoria Tran, the 2021 Patriot League Midfielder of the Year. The Clarksville resident and River Hill High graduate led the team in scoring with three goals and two assists in 11 games. Mang, a midfielder out of C. Milton Wright, earned third team All-Patriot League honors.
Three other returning midfielders — senior Molly Gillcrist, junior Jeana Freeman and sophomore Katie Borden — played significant minutes.
“We will count on the leadership of our seniors led by Carolyn who is our captain,” Gabarra said.
Sophomore goalkeeper Mattie Gallagher appeared in 10 games with nine starts in 2020-21 and amassed 42 saves with just eight goals allowed. She was assisted by a stringy defense that allowed just 13 goals, an average of 1.12 per game.
Gabarra also has faith in backup goalies Kaitlyn Burns and Megan Lamendola.
Chloe Dawson was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year last spring after starting all 10 games as an outside defender. She will be flanked by senior standout Avery Fries, a first team All-Patriot League pick last season after earning third-team honors in 2019.
“We have a pretty good core group of players. We only lost a couple of seniors,” Mang said. “We have a lot of plebes this season and we’ve spent most of the preseason getting them adapted to how we play.
Navy has 10 freshmen on the roster and Gabarra believes all are capable of contributing, depending on how they develop. Mang welcomed the plebes to the women’s soccer family, but noted the leadership must be provided by the returning players with game experience.
This year’s schedule will feature 20 games instead of a mere 11. Navy will take on nonconference foes such as Ohio State and Air Force, along with local rivals Maryland, George Washington, Towson, Mount St. Mary’s and Howard. Oct. 16 is circled on the calendar for the annual conference clash against archrival Army, which will be played at Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis.
“Playing in College Park is a big game for us. I grew up in Clarksville and a lot of my high school teammates went to Maryland,” Tran said. “I look forward to playing against them now that we are all seniors.
Tran noted that Bucknell and Colgate have always provided stiff competition, and said the week of the Army game is a “blur.” She mentioned the collection of young players and veterans and said the seniors have set big goals.
“I just want to enjoy playing with my team and remember this as a successful season,” Tran said.
“It would be great to win a third conference title, beat Army and get into the second round of the NCAA tournament. We’ve been good enough to make the tournament, now it would be quite an accomplishment to win once and get into the second round.”
Season opener
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT@NAVY
Glenn Warner Soccer Facility
Thursday, 7 p.m.
