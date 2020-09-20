Navy women’s soccer falls to visiting Pittsburgh in overtime with midshipmen in attendance

Sunday marked several firsts for the Navy women’s soccer team and beyond.
It was the squad’s first game of the 2020 season, as the defending Patriot League champion Midshipmen hosted undefeated Pittsburgh for the first of a shortened three-game fall slate.
The occasion also marked the first non-football sporting event for the Naval Academy since March when the coronavirus pandemic began and wiped out the remainder of the spring sports season and most of the fall competition as well. In fact, it’s the first college Olympic sporting event in Maryland this fall.
The Brigade of Midshipmen was welcomed to Glenn Warner Soccer Facility to witness a Naval Academy sporting event for the first time this academic year and 426 students and staff took sat in the stands on the breezy, 57-degree afternoon. No outside fans were allowed.
It also marked the first loss for Navy, as Pittsburgh sophomore Amanda West scored the game’s only goal on a penalty kick with 4:41 left in overtime.
“It’s a really disappointing result but I think the game play was beautiful,” said senior captain Kristina Dzhandzhapanyan, who had one of the Mids' two shots on goal in the game. “I think there’s a lot to learn from here and a lot moving forward that we’re going to learn from and only get better from.”
Navy coach Carin Gabarra wasn’t too concerned about the X’s and O’s of the game following the defeat. She understood the significance of simply playing a game in the fall with midshipmen in attendance.
“It’s thrilling for us to have a game. There’s been so many uncertainties all fall, and you know our seniors here, they don’t get a year back, nor do any of the other players,” she said. “It was a great atmosphere — I’m really glad they allowed the midshipmen to come to the game. It made it a more exciting event. … Super happy to compete at home.”
Neither team had many scoring opportunities in the first half. Pittsburgh (4-0) had four shots to Navy’s three, and the Panthers controlled the majority of play and had the most dangerous scoring chance when West missed a shot from inside the box wide to the right with less than 8 minutes remaining.
Gabarra said the team made a few adjustments at the intermission which, paired with having the wind at their backs, helped Navy came out strong to start the second half and put together numerous scoring chances in the first 20 minutes.
The Mids (0-1) earned their first corner of the game 30 seconds in, and though Jenna Daunt missed the header wide, it signaled what was to come. Chloe Dawson, who had a team-high three shots, missed a well set-up shot high two minutes later, and Emily Keast had a shot on goal 30 seconds after.
Navy’s best opportunity of the day came with 28 minutes left in regulation. Carolyn Mang’s shot on a free-kick shot from 20-yards out clipped the wall and went out for a corner which Daunt, positioned at the far post, headed just wide left.
In overtime, a foul in the box allowed West to bury the game-winning shot to the right side of goal and past goalkeeper Molly Swiger (three saves), who guessed left.
West and the Panthers players celebrated by running toward the midshipmen in the stands and hushing the crowd that didn’t have much to celebrate in 96 minutes of action.
“It’s huge. Navy, we’ve got a lot of respect for them and the academy in general. [Gabarra’s] got a great team, a veteran team, so I thought it was really a good showcase for our younger players to get challenged by the experience,” Pittsburgh coach Randy Waldrum said. “We came in here two years ago for a spring game and they thumped us pretty good, and that’s when we started growing and trying to change the program, so this was a good measuring stick to see how much we’ve grown.”
Dzhandzhapanyan thought Navy moved the ball well but needs to have more confidence going on the attack. Gabarra also liked what she says from the Mids but noted “we’ve got to be better in the big moments.”
“We had goal scoring-chances. We missed chances we could’ve put away and those are the defining moments in women’s soccer,” she said. "We have a lot of goals that we try to attain every year, and one of those goals is not losing in overtime, so that one hurts.
Adding to the list of firsts, the game was also the first-ever home contest broadcast on ESPN+, as earlier this week the Patriot League announced its new relationship with the streaming service.
Navy will seek revenge Oct. 11 when it travels to Pittsburgh for its next game. The Mids will close out the fall slate at home against Virginia Tech on Oct. 24.