Coronavirus crisis cuts short Navy women’s lacrosse season, Kelly Larkin’s record-breaking career

Reality really hit home for Kayla Harris at 1 p.m. on March 14.
That was the time and day the Navy women’s lacrosse team was supposed to open the Patriot League season at Bucknell.
As the Midshipmen took to the practice field the Thursday prior, that contest was still slated to be held. By the time that session at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ended, the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season had been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.
“That first Saturday when I looked at the clock and saw it was 1 p.m., it was really tough to think that we were supposed to be having the opening draw at Bucknell and instead I was sitting at home,” said Harris, an Annapolis resident. “We’re still getting our game-day notifications every few days and that’s just a regular reminder of what we’ve lost.”
Navy was coming off a tough 17-9 loss at eighth-ranked Florida on Tuesday, March 10 when the sports world stopped spinning. The Midshipmen returned to Annapolis that night and head coach Cindy Timchal did not conduct a practice on Wednesday.
By the time Timchal arrived at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning to begin preparing for a practice that was slated to start two hours later, she knew the Patriot League would be announcing shortly that spring sports would cease, effective March 16.
“We had an amazing practice planned for Thursday. We were going to get out on the field then review the Florida film and watch the scout video for Bucknell,” Timchal said. “It was a nice day, and everything was perfect. By the time our on-field practice ended, everything had changed.”
Navy men’s lacrosse had practiced at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium prior to the women, and it was head coach Joe Amplo who came out of the locker room and informed Timchal that Saturday’s games might not go off after all.
Cary Kolat says “there is no doubt in my mind" he can build something special at Navy.
Navy men’s lacrosse was scheduled to host Johns Hopkins at noon in Annapolis, while the women were all set to board a bus for the trip to Lewisburg on Friday morning. Amplo told Timchal that Hopkins had shut down its spring sports immediately and that Navy was likely going to do the same.
Navy athletic officials had been communicating with their Bucknell counterparts about doing a joint Senior Day ceremony since that was going to be the final game of the season for both women’s lacrosse teams.
Bucknell had already put in several safety measures, establishing a special pass list for immediate family only to attend the game at Graham Field. Tailgating would not be permitted and social distancing guidelines were to be followed.
“Like anything else, you’re hoping for the best outcome. At the time, we sort of thought: This is going to be a delay in our process. Let’s play out this weekend then hunker down and see how this all unfolds,” Timchal recalled. “Obviously, we were being a little naïve at that point, to be honest. Reality set in when the powers that be decided the season needed to be shut down immediately.
“As we sit here now talking, I feel like now we really understand. This is a very, very serious situation, and here in the United States of America we’re in a fight for our lives,” Timchal added. “In the end, this was the right thing to do. It just happened in such a sudden way.”
No tomorrow for seniors
Timchal, in her 13th season at Navy and 38th overall as a collegiate women’s lacrosse coach, took solace in the fact the team was together when the bomb was dropped. Staff members ordered a bunch of pizzas from Vin 909 and the players and coaches enjoyed one last meal together.
“We all just sat there in a very surreal situation. Everyone was very, very, very upset. You could see in the eyes of the highlights who had their season taken away so suddenly just how much they loved the sport,” Timchal said. “These players put on the Navy uniform and go out on that field and compete like crazy because they are passionate about lacrosse.”
Navy’s roster features players from Connecticut to Florida, from Maryland to California. There are players from Texas, Ohio and Minnesota.
“As a coach, I felt these young women needed to get home as soon as possible. I just thought their focus needed to shift to family and being safe,” Timchal said.
With the Naval Academy on spring break that week, it was easy enough for the women’s lacrosse players to pack up their belongings and travel to their respective homes. Spring break would initially be extended by Vice Admiral Sean S. Buck, the academy superintendent. He later announced the academy was moving to online instruction and the Brigade of Midshipmen never returned to Annapolis.
Another Navy football player has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.com. This potential departure would also impact the defensive side of the ball.
Harris finds herself sheltering at home along with her parents and siblings, including twin sister Brianna whose redshirt junior season with the Florida women’s lacrosse team was also truncated.
“I think we’re all dealing with it a little differently. I’ve been distracting myself with family and catching up with hometown friends,” said Harris, a Broadneck High graduate. “It’s just really strange being away from the campus environment and not having lacrosse.”
Harris will be commissioned as a Navy pilot and is due to begin flight school in October. She is still coming to grips with the notion of not having the annual showdown with fellow Patriot League power Loyola-Maryland or going against archrival Army West Point.
“I’ve been wrestling with deep sadness that I don’t get another practice, game or lift. I don’t have that closure that every season has gotten to say goodbye,” Harris said. “I’m trying to focus on the positive and being grateful for the great career I’ve had, the incredible teammates I played with. It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve been so blessed to be supported by teammates and coaches along the way.”
There was a brief period when Timchal thought it might be possible to play the rivalry game against Army as a one-off later in the spring. When that idea was nixed, the veteran head coach’s heart ached for her six seniors — Harris, Kelly Larkin, Natalie Irwin, Annalise Heyward, Caitlin Blanche (South River High, Crofton resident) and Carley Seekamp.
“I think they are very, very sad. As coaches, we’re very, very sad for them,” Timchal said. “This was a devastating blow for the seniors, to have their careers end so abruptly.”
Present plans are to honor the graduating seniors at some point during the fall semester if the Brigade of Midshipmen winds up returning to the Naval Academy.
Record-setting career cut short
Larkin had already solidified her status as one of the greatest players in Navy women’s lacrosse history, a two-time second team All-American selection by Inside Lacrosse and two-time first team All-Patriot League pick.
Larkin, the Patriot League Attacker of the Year in 2019, has etched her name into the Navy record book as the all-time leader in points (376) and assists (177). She was tied for fourth in Navy history with 199 goals, trailing only Jenna Collins (224), Loren Generi (217) and Aimee Gennaro (208).
At the time the season was cut short, Larkin led Navy with 30 points on 14 goals and 16 assists through six games. The Midshipmen were supposed to play another 11 regular season games plus the Patriot League Tournament and possibly the NCAA Tournament.
Larkin averaged 115 points, 61 goals and 53 assists from 2017 through 2019 — increasing her numbers almost across the board with each successive season. Had the left-handed attacker from Alexandria, Virginia matched those numbers, she could have concluded her career with 465 points on 244 goals and 212 assists.
Randolph-Macon men's basketball player Buzz Anthony was a repeat selection as a second team All-American. The Arnold resident and Archbishop Spalding product was also named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season.
If those projections proved true, Larkin would have also finished as Navy’s all-time leading goal-scorer.
It is also possible Larkin would have ranked second in NCAA Division I history in points behind former Stony Brook star Kylie Ohlmiller (498 points, 2015-2018) and ahead of Maryland legend Jen Adams (445 points, 1998-2001). She might also have threatened Ohlmiller’s NCAA record of 246 assists.
“It’s certainly a shame we’ll never know what the final statistics could be, but I can tell you that Kelly always played for the team. All the accolades and records came from her passion for lacrosse and trying to be the best teammate she could possibly be,” Timchal said. “She wasn’t chasing after records as much as she was trying to help Navy women’s lacrosse have a successful season.”
Larkin did find it ironic she finished one goal shy of 200, which would have been a neat career milestone.
“It is hard to think that I was on pace to kind of leave mark, both at Navy and on the NCAA level. That said, I’m not really thinking about the records I wasn’t able to personally achieve,” Larkin said. “I’ve been playing lacrosse a long time and was really looking forward to have my last season be the most memorable.”
Larkin has received flight officer for a service assignment and has a report date of July 31 for flight school at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Commissioning Week in late May and flight school following a brief break seemed so far off back in mid-March with the 2020 season still in its infancy.
“If you had asked me at beginning of season what were my visions for myself and team this is literally the last thing I could have even imagined,” Larkin said. “It’s just shattering and heartbreaking — definitely not the way any of us would have wanted to go out. We will always wonder what if and what could have been. It’s been a hard thing to process for sure.”
Navy advanced to the Division I Final Four when Larkin was a freshman and reached the Elite Eight when she was a sophomore. As a junior, Larkin was the leading scorer as the Midshipmen made a third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Larkin, along with her classmates, had envisioned capturing a third Patriot League Tournament title and making another magical run through the NCAA playoffs.
“Now we’ll never really know what could have been. We definitely had not hit our peak, and I was looking forward to seeing the team go on an upward trajectory and finish strong,” Larkin said. “I think of all the great moments we are going to miss — Senior Day, the Army-Navy game, the Loyola games. It’s a bitter pill to swallow and hard for me to wrap my head around.”
Larkin, like any Division I athlete, was so focused on the season while also juggling academic and military responsibilities that she had not grasped the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest College Sports
“I remember thinking to myself the day before how crazy it was the Ivy League canceled all spring sports. Next thing you know, the Patriot League is doing the same thing,” Larkin said. “It was tough not having any type of closure. We all thought we would have one last game together. We were hoping for a miracle that things would somehow get reversed and we’d at least get to play against Army.”