Coach Nadia Ste-Marie and captain Christine McDonnell lead Navy women’s golf into the NCAA championships

Coach Nadia Ste-Marie has been steadily building Navy women’s golf into a Patriot League contender ever since the program transitioned from club to varsity status in 2012.
Ste-Marie’s first recruiting class arrived at the Naval Academy in the summer of 2014. When those players were seniors in the spring of 2018, the Midshipmen made a breakthrough, placing second at the Patriot League Championships after finishing fourth the previous season.
Navy repeated that performance with another runner-up result at the 2019 Patriot League championships. Ste-Marie was sure the Mids were poised to take the next step in 2020 as the roster was deepest, most talented of her tenure.
That belief was reinforced when Navy won the Bucknell Invitational during the fall season, topping a nine-team field that included perennial Patriot League contender Richmond. Boston University, which like Richmond has captured three conference championships, was the only member school missing.
“I truly thought last year we were ready to do it. We were tracking well last season,” said Ste-Marie, noting Navy sophomore Shannon Gould was individual champion of the 2019 Bucknell Invitational.
The coronavirus pandemic prevented Navy from chasing its first Patriot League crown as the season was canceled in mid-March. Seniors Morgan Frazier and Micah Vincent were robbed of their chance to lead the Midshipmen to the promised land.
Ste-Marie’s assessment ultimately proved accurate. It just took a year longer to manifest.
Senior captain Christine McDonnell led the way as Navy women’s golf captured its first Patriot League championship late last month. Sophomore Angelina Chan along with freshmen Mara Hirtle and Stephanie Lee finished tied for fourth to earn first team All-Patriot League honors as the Midshipmen shot a total score of 921 over two days and three rounds at Saucon Valley Country Club.
McDonnell placed ninth to earn second team all-conference recognition in helping Navy beat Boston University by two strokes. “I am truly speechless,” said Ste-Marie, who was named Patriot League Coach of the Year for a third time after the tournament.
It appeared the ongoing pandemic might short-circuit this season as well. An increase in COVID-19 positive cases at the academy forced Navy athletics to pause all activities. That mandate prevented varsity golfers from traveling across the Severn River to practice at the Naval Academy Golf Club.
“We did not get to the course for a solid month. When we finally got back to practicing, the players were all-in and ready to work,” Ste-Marie said.
Navy only had four days to prepare for the Kingsmill Intercollegiate hosted by William & Mary, and the rust was obvious. The Midshipmen finished seventh of 12 teams at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia.
McDonnell did not mince words when stating the month layoff was a major setback.
“Golf is a very hands-on sport in that you have to be practicing all the time to keep your skill level where it needs to be,” McDonnell said.
“It’s definitely been a tough year with all the COVID stuff, but we’ve worked really hard and we’re all very proud with what we’ve been able to accomplish despite all the challenges.”
As the lone senior on the squad, McDonnell played an integral role in leading Navy women’s golf even when it was sidelined. The Midshipmen met regularly through online platforms and McDonnell did her best to keep spirits up.
“Christine has been dealt a hard time because of the fact we weren’t together as a team. She’s done a tremendous job considering the circumstances,” Ste-Marie said.
After Navy returned from the month-long layoff, Ste-Marie told the players to not worry about their scores while gradually playing their way back into top form.
“As long as we peak at the right time, that’s all that matters. They bought in to that mentality, did the work and improved every week. It was a steady progression and very cool to see,” Ste-Marie said.
Sophomore Angelina Chang, junior Tori Smith and sophomore Eve Worden also played at the Patriot League championships with the long-awaited victory giving Navy an automatic berth into the NCAA championships. The Midshipmen are seeded 18th at the Stanford Regional and are set to tee off Monday afternoon.
“To not be able to compete in the Patriot League Championships last year was very tough.
To get it done this year after all the curveballs and setbacks was rewarding. You can’t even put words to what it means,” Ste-Marie said.
“I think everyone counted us out because of the long layoff. For things to come together was pretty special. It will be a moment none of us ever forget.”
Six teams ranked in the Top 25 by GolfStat are part of the Stanford Regional with top-seeded Wake Forest (No. 3) leading the way. Oklahoma State (No. 6), USC (10), Virginia Tech (14), host Stanford (20) and Arizona (22) are also ranked.
Navy is required to rank its players for seeding purposes and Ste-Marie did so based off season-long scoring averages. McDonnell leads the way with an average of 78.8 and is followed by plebes Lee (78.9) and Hirtle (79.1). Rounding out the starting five are Chan (80.6) and Smith (81.3).
Ste-Marie would like to see Navy finish higher than its 18th seeding within the 23-team field. As a team, the Midshipmen have compiled an average of 316.2 over 10 rounds in four events.
“We would need to seriously put together three of our best rounds of the season. I think we’ll need to break 300 to move up the ladder,” said Ste-Marie, bemoaning the fact that NCAA competition comes in the middle of final exams. “Our players have a lot on their minds right now. I do believe we can move up the ladder. How high? We’ll have to wait and see.”
McDonnell made it clear the Midshipmen are now showing up at the Stanford Golf Course with the mindset of “just happy to be there.”
“I would like to play well and finish in the top half of the field. Personally, I want to come away knowing that I played the best I could,” the Georgia native said. “As a team, we’re going in with the intention of playing well and hopefully contending.”
Navy women’s golf has come a long way during its nine years as a varsity program and the future certainly looks bright. Ste-Marie has already secured a talented three-player recruiting class to add to all the young talent already in place.
“Each class keeps getting stronger and stronger. That’s how the depth continues to grow,” said Ste-Marie, who believes Navy has been the deepest program in the Patriot League for several years now. “Our scoring average has gone down every season and I expect that to continue. It’s been exciting to watch and be part of the development.”
With two sophomores and two freshmen among the top six players, McDonnell agrees Navy women’s golf is riding an upward trajectory. She credits Ste-Marie, who has been an assistant professional at the Naval Academy Golf Club since 1999, with building the program through total commitment.
“Coach Nadia has done such an incredible job. She is so dedicated to every one of us – not only trying to help us reach our potential as players, but outside of golf as well,” McDonnell said. “Just the amount of work she’s put in is amazing. I’m definitely confident with where the program is going to be in a few years with all the young talent.”