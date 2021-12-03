Navy women’s basketball drops third straight; Second-leading scorer Kolbi Green leaves program

“We weren’t ready to play tonight and didn’t set the tone early. Morgan State did a really good job of disrupting what we were trying to do. They were tougher than we were and more physical throughout,” Navy second-year coach Tim Taylor said. “This is the first game since I’ve been the coach here that I was really upset at halftime. I didn’t feel like we were matching their toughness or their energy. That’s what is so frustrating to me.”