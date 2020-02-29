Amid dismal season, Navy women’s basketball seniors instill optimism

Currently on an eight-game losing streak, Navy women’s basketball plays just two games before the start of Patriot League playoffs.
To the seniors who’d come into this season with so much hope for an uptick, who had experienced just two years ago what it was like to rise to the top, it wasn’t what they had hoped for.
Statistically, this has been Navy’s worst season on record since 2007-08, when the Mids finished with a record of 7-23. Currently, this year’s team is 7-20 with a conference record of 2-14, a trend continuing downward from the previous season. Until last winter, the Mids hadn’t dipped below .500 In a season in more than 10 years.
That’s why, throughout moments of high and the very lowest lows this winter, it was imperative for the four seniors — Mary Kate Ulasewicz, Morgan Taylor, Montana Braxton and Laurel Jaunich — to maintain an aura of positivity.
From that perspective, communication served Ulasewicz as an even greater weapon than a good shot angle.
“On the court, you’re going to have to find your way. Behind the scenes, we just wanted to make sure everybody felt like we’re still a family, that they were cared for. We cared about each and every one of them, and we hope vice versa," Ulasewicz said. "'We still have a lot of games to play left in the season. We can’t put our heads down now, keep fighting’ — that message.”
There was a brief moment in which Navy was still at its fullest strength and had the most optimism, as it won its first two games of the young 2019-20 season. It then took down service academy rival Air Force — handily — with quality shooting from Taylor (16 points) and sophomore Jennifer Coleman, who had 15.
Then, the Mids went on to win its own tournament, beating Kennesaw State and then La Salle over two days to claim the Navy Classic crown and improve to 5-3.
After that first December game, it was as if a meteor crash landed on Alumni Hall.
Navy dropped its last three non-conference games and then suffered defeats at the hands of its first six Patriot League opponents, its worst as a 30-point deficit to Lehigh on Jan. 2.
Some of the struggles came internally, too. Aside from injuries and illnesses, academic ineligibility forced leading scorer, Coleman, to sit a majority of the season. The team’s second-leading scorer, Kolbi Green, was also dismissed from the team in December.
“The senior class, and with the juniors, we just wanted to step up in any way we could,” Ulasewicz said. "It was never an intention of scoring a lot, but it was more in stepping up our game in any way, shape or form. If that came through defense, or rebounds — whatever you bring to the table — just amplify that so much more.”
Ulasewicz is averaging 10.8 points per game and has netted double-figures in 12 games this year, including eight of her last nine games, to lead Navy in scoring this season. She is the team’s leading 3-point shooter (36 made) and third in total rebounds (101), and has also shot 36-for-44 from the foul line for a team-best mark of 81.8 percent.
“As a leader, she had to really step out of her comfort zone to lead and to really be a scorer. What’s impressive about her is how she really looked in the mirror over the summer and figured out what kind of team leader she wanted to be," Navy coach Stefanie Pemper said. "She has given so much to our team, constantly looking in the mirror. What does the team need, what do the coaches need? She loves the game. We’ve been fortunate to have her trying to improve the culture of our team.”
In the Mids’ first appearance against Army in January, Ulasewicz posted a career night, piling up 23 points in the 57-45 victory.
“Leadership is so much more than what you do on the court, but it’s extremely valuable what you do on the court," Pemper said. "A lot of times, teams follow the leaders.”
And yet, just when it seemed like Navy had rocked back onto its feet, it stumbled. In the final contest of January, the Mids fell to Holy Cross, 57-43, despite Jaunich’s 16-point effort. Jaunich struggled through her own personal battle with health this season, playing half the minutes she had the previous three seasons.
The Mids proceeded to lose all seven games so far in February.
Ulasewicz continued to put up career efforts, like in the case of this past Wednesday, when she put up 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to try and single-handedly save Navy against Loyola, and it wasn’t enough.
“We had a lot of losses but one thing that is reflective of this season and my first two years, the team itself is really close," Ulasewicz said. "These past two years, we haven’t had much success, but that always the message. We can still be tight as a team. We can still work hard. Good will come out of that. Hopefully the wins will come, but if not, at least we’ll have gone through it with each other.”
Taylor thinks of her first two years, when the Mids traveled to the Patriot League Championship game twice. She thinks of the team’s overtime win over George Washington in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament three years ago, which was Navy’s first victory in the tournament. She thinks of the top of this season, when Navy defeated Clemson, notching the program’s first-ever victory over an ACC opponent.
“We’ve had really high highs and lows but not too low," Taylor said. "My first two seasons, we made it pretty far and accomplished some pretty crazy things. Even this year, we accomplished things we’ve never accomplished before. I’ve had an unbelievable journey.”
Those happy moments prepared her with the right mindset to handle some of the darker days. It’s the same kind of philosophy Taylor and the other seniors impart on the younger members of the team.
“I think those moments always give me hope, that you were there at one point and you can definitely get back," she said. "Knowing you were there, knowing how that felt and always striving to get back to that feeling.”
Taylor said that when the Mids survey scouting reports for upcoming opponents, they assume they’ll go into the game and win, no matter the odds. The 20 times Navy walked off the court with defeat hanging heavy on their shoulders, the seniors’ philosophy was one of chin up.
It’s what has kept them going.
“If it doesn’t come with the outcome that we want, being able to continue to have that confidence is important,” Taylor said. “I try to look for the positives, to see how we’ve grown game to game. We talk about the chance to turn things around. I keep telling myself to keep going because at the end of the day I’m doing it for them. We’re a team.”
It’s those lessons that the seniors intend to carry into their upcoming military careers. Taylor, who will join Ulasewicz in the Marine Corps, has learned poise and patience, for instance.
Ulasewicz knows there is more for her to learn still, but believes her time on the team, in its good and bad moments, have built a baseline for leadership going forward.
“I feel like it’s all about pushing yourself and developing and seeing who you are inside," she said. "You learn how you connect with people, how people may connect back to you. You learn who you are here.”
Navy hosts Lafayette on Saturday at 7 p.m. and then travels to Washington D.C. for its final regular season game against American.
It opens the Patriot League Tournament on March 7.
No matter what happens, the seniors are working, still, to impress a look to the future in the underclassmen they leave behind.
“This isn’t the end of the road. They’re going to grow up. They’re going to go on to have great careers,” Taylor said. “Yeah, we’re going to have a low season, but at the end of the day, it’s about the relationships we have through all of that.”
LAFAYETTE AT NAVY
7 P.M. AT ALUMNI HALL