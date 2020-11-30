Senior captain Sophie Gatzounas scores 26 points as Navy women’s basketball drops opener

Senior forward and team captain Sophie Gatzounas scored a career-high 26 points and snared seven rebounds as the Navy women’s basketball team gave host George Mason all it could handle before falling, 72-68, at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.
Junior guard Kolbi Green, who has rejoined the team after being dismissed midway through last season, added 13 points for the Midshipmen. Sophomore guard Lindsay Llewellyn and freshman forward Sydne Watts netted 12 points apiece for Navy, which was out-rebounded 56-42 and allowed 34 points in the paint.
“The difference in today’s game was in the paint,” said Tim Taylor, who made his debut as Navy head coach. “Mason pounded the ball inside and beat us on the boards pretty significantly. Then we had some crucial turnovers at the end of the game.”
Jazmyn Doster, a 6-foot-2 sophomore center, scored 22 points for George Mason, which closed the contest with an 18-9 run over the final five minutes. Daijah Jefferson, a 6-foot-2 forward, notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Patriots put four players in double figures.
“This is a game we can grow from with a lot of teachable moments,” Taylor said. “I thought we executed well offensively for the majority of the game. This group will grow from today’s effort. I liked our resiliency when Mason went on runs. Our kids kept fighting and playing hard. Our young players gained valuable experience in this game.”