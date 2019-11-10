Sophomores Jennifer Coleman and Kolbi Green led the way as Navy women’s basketball turned in an effort for the record books on Saturday afternoon, coming from behind to shock Clemson on its home floor, 65-52.
Coleman scored 18 points and swiped eight steals for Navy (2-0), which trailed by as much as 11 points in the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Green totaled 17 points, eight steals and five rebounds for the Midshipmen, who earned the first victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in program history.
Coleman and Green sparked a suffocating defense that forced Clemson into 31 turnovers on the strength of 22 steals. Freshman Lindsay Llewellyn also played an important role in Navy’s second half push with a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“Wow, what an amazing game to be a part of today,” Navy head coach Stefanie Pemper said. “Anytime a mid-major can upset a team from the ACC that’s so exciting. A result like today resonates across the game, whether it’s through fans, players or alumni, this win is for everyone. I’m so happy for our players and staff to have worked so hard and to get this victory.”
Mary Kate Ulasewicz and Sophie Gatzounas scored nine and eight points, respectively, for Navy, which outscored Clemson 40-20 in the second half.
“We’ve had a long preseason with practices, scrimmages and our season opener against a (Division III) team, so today was our first game regular season game against a (Division I) opponent and hands-down this was the best 40 minutes of basketball I have seen since the team returned this fall. It was a total team effort with contributions from everyone,” Pemper said.