Hannah Montau, Ethan Tack lead way as Navy swimming and diving sweeps Patriot League championships

Hannah Montau and Ethan Tack led the way as the Navy men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept the three-day Patriot League championships, which concluded Saturday at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis.
Montau won both the one- and three-meter diving championships in dominant fashion to pace the Navy women, who totaled 973.5 points to easily outpace runner-up Bucknell (577.5). Senior Sydney Harrington won the 50-yard freestyle along with the 100 and 200 butterfly for the Midshipmen, who claimed the team title for the 10th straight season and 20th time overall.
“It was a fantastic championship. It’s been a long two years since we had a league meet. I was really proud of our team and all of Navy swimming and diving to come together and have a meet like we did,” Navy women’s coach John Morrison said.
Tack took first in the 200 and 400 individual medley as well as the 200 butterfly to lead the Navy men, who totaled 874 points to beat archrival Army (740.5). Freshman Everet Andrew won the 200 and 500 freestyle for the Midshipmen, who have won all 18 Patriot League championships in which they have competed.
“We never take these for granted. I say that every time, but each one is completely different,” Navy men’s coach Bill Roberts said. “I was really impressed with this team coming in here and continuing the tradition that has been established.”
Navy’s women won all three individual awards with Montau being named Diver of the Meet, Harrington earning Swimmer of the Meet and plebe Haley Harris taking Rookie of the Meet. John Morrison was chosen as Coach of the Year.
Navy’s men received two of three individual awards with Tack being named Swimmer of the Meet and Everet earning Rookie of the Meet. John Morrison was selected women’s swimming Coach of the Year, while Rich McDonald was women’s diving Coach of the Year.
Montau won the one-meter diving event with 309.55 points, breaking the meet record set by Colgate’s Kim Pilka (303.40) 11 years ago. The Seneca Valley graduate scored 364.05 in the three-meter to break her own meet record (326.30) and also set the pool record.
Harrington won the 50 free in 22.53 seconds, which was a personal-best and NCAA B cut. The Fairfax, Virginia, native broke her own meet record and posted an NCAA B cut time of 52.36 to win the 100 fly. Her time in the 200 fly (1:55.27) was also an NCAA B cut.
Harrington was a member of Navy’s 400 medley relay, which set a pool record (3:38.43) on the way to winning. She also swam on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that took first.
Martina Thomas won both the 200 and 500 freestyle and also swam legs on two victorious relays — the 800 freestyle and 400 medley. She achieved an NCAA B cut in the 200 free.
Sarah Sorenson was on three championship relay teams — the 200 medley, 800 freestyle and 200 freestyle. Harris won the 400 individual medley with a time almost 2 ½ seconds faster than the runner-up.
Riley Gavigan captured the 100 breastroke and was part of the winning 400 medley relay. Other individual winners for the Navy women were Gabi Baldwin (200 backstroke) and Libby Miller (200 breastroke).
Tack posted NCAA B cut times (1:46.77) while winning both the 200 individual medley and the 200 butterfly then led from start to finish to capture the 400 IM. He also swam the third leg of Navy’s winning 800 freestyle relay.
Andrew notched an NCAA B cut time in winning the 500 free (4:18.31) then took first in the 200 free by just three-hundredths of a second. He was part of the victorious 800 freestyle relay.
Caleb Mauldin won the 100 backstroke and swam legs on the first place 200 medley, 400 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Jonah Harm won the 100 butterfly and was part of the same three relays as Mauldin. Jackson Schultz won the 200 freestyle and swam the second leg of the 400 medley relay.