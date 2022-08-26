Navy volleyball looking to build off a pair of victories over rival Army as it prepares to start its new season

Navy volleyball junior middle hitter Maggie Bodman started 27 matches for the Midshipmen last season and is a preseason All-Patriot League selection. (Phil Hoffmann)

It is not often that a Navy team in any sport will face marquee Power Five schools Maryland, Michigan State, and Notre Dame in the same season. However, before Sept. 10, the Navy women’s volleyball team will compete in three tournaments that include matches against those and other heavyweight opponents.

There will be several significant tests for the Midshipmen, whose roster includes only three returning starters and one senior.

Last season, Navy advanced to thePatriot League semifinals before falling to eventual champion Colgate, finishing with a 13-14 record. The sixth-seeded Midshipmen upset archrival Army, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.

Navy volleyball coach Paco Labrador is hoping two victories over archrival Army at the end of last season can give his team a boost heading into 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

It was Navy’s second win in the span of two weeks against its rival, which was notable since Army has dominated the series, winning 50 of 67 all-time matches.

Paco Labrador, entering his fifth season as Navy coach, is hopeful victorie over the Black Knights will carry over to this season.

“Beating Army doesn’t happen all the time, so to be able to pull off two victories back-to-back — especially in the elimination game — was a big deal,” Labrador said. “There were a lot of players on the floor who are on the team now. So you can’t discount that experience.”

One player Labrador is going to rely on is junior middle blocker Maggie Bodman. The Northbrook, Illinois, native started all 27 matches last season and was the lone Midshipman to be named to the 2022 preseason All-Patriot League team.

Labrador likened Bodman’s position as a middle blocker to a middle linebacker on a football team who has to be aware of how the opponent is trying to attack your team.

“You have to have a combination of seeing how the offensive play is developing and read and know what your responsibility is, but not let that analytical part of the game impact the ballistic part of your physicality,” Labrador said. “[Maggie] does a wonderful job of balancing the IQ part of the game with just letting herself be the incredible athlete that she is.”

Bodman was quick to credit the coaching staff for her success, praising Labrador for the way he prepares the team.

“He’s very analytical and very focused on the knowledge-based sense of the game,” Bodman said. “He leads super-detailed scouting reports on other teams and always keeps us physically and mentally engaged.”

Helping Bodman anchor the middle of the court will be fellow returning starter Anna Klemeyer, who started every match last year and is one of eight juniors on the 17-player roster.

Averi Miller will set up Bodman and Klemeyer. Miller is a strong passer, averaging more than six assists per set last season. She amassed 41 assists in the tournament loss to Colgate.

Labrador will call on sophomore Hannah Hoover and junior Chris Stephenson at libero to build on a productive spring season,the first in two years for the Mids.

On the left side of the offense, Labrador is optimistic junior twin sisters Jamie and Jordan Lewellyn can take the next step and bring consistency to their games. Meanwhile, on the right side, junior Ashley Warren and sophomore Doris Nelson will be given the opportunity to fill the enormous shoes of former standout Avery Stowell.

On and off the court, Labrador is confident his lone senior and team captain Celie Feighery, whom he called the “model player,” will combine with a talented junior class to lead the Mids back to the top of the Patriot League.

Helping the captain out on the court will be her younger sister. Lainey Feighery is part of a freshmen class both Labrador and Bodman are excited about.

“We have four really strong freshmen who made it out of plebe summer,” Bodman said. “We are excited for them to make their debut.”

In addition to a tough opening slate of games, which begin with three contests at the Maryland Invite this Friday in College Park, Navy also needs to overcome a significant disadvantage that is a byproduct of the pandemic.

All non-service academy teams that compete at the Division I level were able to grant a fifth year of eligibility to players impacted by the pandemic.

“We knew that was coming,” Labrador said. “There is a lot of fifth-year talent in the Patriot League and there will be for a few more years, but that’s just something we have to get over.”

Even with that uneven playing field, Navy, which last won the Patriot League Tournament in 2018, was still picked to finish fourth behind Colgate, Army and American in the preseason poll of head coaches.

In order to have a successful season, the Midshipmen will need to defend their home court, a place where both Labrador and Bodman said the team has received a ton of support from the brigade and local community.

They hope that trend continues Labor Day weekend when Navy hosts VCU, Albany and Michigan State in the Kristen Dickmann Invitational at the Wesley Brown Fieldhouse.

“It might feature some of the best volleyball competition in the area. I think fans of the game might want to come and check it out,” Labrador said.