Superstitious Stowell is the ‘trash taker-outer’ for Navy volleyball

The Navy women’s volleyball team is coming off two dominating, straight-set victories this past weekend against Lehigh and Bucknell. The latter of the two wins evened the Midshipmen’s record at 11-11 on the season and earned them a spot in the six-team Patriot League Tournament which begins on Nov. 16.
However, a gauntlet of three tough games, all on the road, stand between Navy, its eventual tournament seeding, and potentially what type of note senior Avery Stowell and her classmates will end their successful volleyball career on.
Stowell is part of a senior class that over the past four years has captured the Patriot League championship, qualified for the NCAA Tournament and amassed a 55-33 record, including a 35-15 mark in conference play.
The Yorba Linda, California, native is also part of a family that is no stranger to a volleyball court. Stowell’s parents both played competitively in college and two of her sisters are blue-chip athletes. Elyse is a freshman for the seventh-ranked BYU volleyball team, while Clara is a high school junior already committed to play beach volleyball at Stanford.
Stowell started playing volleyball at age 12 and also dabbled in soccer, basketball and swimming.
“There’s a running joke in our family that we play all of these other sports, but volleyball is the one we eventually always turn to,” Stowell said.
After Stowell’s freshman year at Esperanza High, Navy coaches liked what they saw in a video of her playing for the prestigious Tstreet Volleyball Club. However, the interest initially wasn’t mutual.
“When my dad showed me the letter [from Navy], I said ‘heck, no, I didn’t want to be in the military.’ "
A few weeks later, the family was headed to Boston for a reunion and Claire Stowell, Avery’s mother, suggested a side trip to Annapolis.
“I told Avery that I would totally respect her decision if this wasn’t something she wanted to do,” Rob Stowell said of the conversation with his daughter at the time. “But I think she just felt inspired on that visit.”
Avery Stowell said her father’s assessment was accurate.
“I just felt an overall click — I connected with the people that were here and I was impressed with what [the academy] could provide from an education and leadership standpoint. I just felt that Navy was going to be the place for me,” she said.
At the time, Navy’s volleyball team was going through a transition with the retirement of head coach Larry Bock, who originally recruited Stowell. Bock’s replacement, Paco Labrador, was thankful to inherit such a talented player.
“Knowing that we had a recruit coming from Tstreet, which is an exceptionally competitive club program, led us to believe that she was going to be college-ready,” Labrador said. “Some recruits have strengths in some areas and need refinements in others. Avery was the complete player. She is a physical and tactically smart player who is also a good teammate and leader. She is somebody you want to have on your floor in crunch time.”
That leadership quality was on full display this past summer when Stowell and her fellow teammates from California, Taylor Gray and Kimberly Lynch, organized a week-long training trip in their home state.
“Originally, our training trip was just to go to Ocean City for a night or two for team bonding. But we said we wanted to be Patriot League champions, and this is what a championship team would do,” Stowell said. “We learned about culture and bonded. We learned what it was going to take to be elite volleyball players.”
According to fellow senior Cami Herman, a unique opportunity on the trip brought an unexpected and significant appreciation for an unfamiliar profession.
“Coming from Wisconsin, I had no idea what beach lifeguards were all about,” Herman said. “We got the chance to spend the day with junior guards who would just run into the water with so much courage and confidence. They were so trusting in their skills. We were able to take a lot of lessons from that.”
Fast forward to this past weekend and perhaps some of those lessons are starting to pay dividends. After dispatching Bucknell, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 on Saturday, Navy turned around the next day to face a Lehigh team it had lost to earlier in the season.
“The first time we played [Lehigh] I don’t know if we really understood what it would take to compete against them,” Stowell said. “We were a different team [Sunday]. We got going right out of the gates and we started playing like it was going to be the final set.”
Labrador said the coaching staff challenged the players to put together two strong matches on consecutive days.
“I’m really proud of the fact that we not only won that match but we swept in three. There’s enough parity in the Patriot League that it’s rare to sweep two matches in a row,” Labrador said.
With a spot in the Patriot League Tournament clinched, Navy now hits the road to take on the top three teams in the conference, beginning Friday against the archrival. Army hold a 50-17 advantage in the storied series including a 3-1 victory over Navy on Sept. 25. However, since Stowell arrived in Annapolis, the Midshipmen have beaten the Black Knights twice.
“Everything that we did, as a Navy volleyball team and institution, wasn’t enough to beat them earlier in the year so that definitely puts us up on our heels, especially when we go to them,” Stowell said. “With rivalry matches in general, you can’t really take how you have been playing in the past and expect that same outcome is going to happen.”
Labrador believes the Midshipmen are hitting their stride at the perfect time.
“I think there is some jelling that happened over the last few weeks. It makes us a pretty dangerous opponent,” he said. “If I’m Army, if I’m Colgate, or if I’m Lafayette, I’m a little bit worried with what Navy is doing right now.”
If Navy is going to prevail against Army and advance in the Patriot League Tournament, it will need Stowell to do what she does best.
“She is the trash taker-outer. With every bad ball we just send it to Avery and she still finds a way to score. She’s just amazing,” Herman said.
It turns out, according to Herman, that Stowell is also very good at routines — maybe too good.
“I have never met anyone as superstitious as Avery Stowell,” Herman said with a laugh. “A couple of times this season, we haven’t done our pre-game dance routines as specifically as we have in the past, and she single-handedly brought them back. She likes things done the same way, from her hair to knocking on the floor during games. I can’t keep track of all of her superstitions.”
Back in California, Rob and Claire Stowell will be keeping track of Navy’s pursuit of another Patriot League championship, but don’t blame them if they are a little distracted. They have their hands full. In addition to monitoring the games of Avery, Elyse, and Clara, the couple also has 10-year-old daughter Lucy watching volleyball videos and asking lots of questions.
“She is more similar to Avery at that age, so we will see where that takes us,” Rob Stowell said.