McGovern goals give Virginia women’s lacrosse surprising victory over Navy

When it was over, both sides were surprised.
Virginia was feeling fortunate to have found a way to win a game it trailed throughout.
Meanwhile, Navy was left wondering how it lost a women’s lacrosse contest it controlled almost the whole way.
Junior attacker Ashlyn McGovern scored her career-high fifth goal 46 seconds into overtime as eighth-ranked Virginia rallied to defeat No. 15 Navy, 14-13, in the season opener for both schools on Saturday in Annapolis.
McGovern, a St. Paul’s School for Girls graduate, also scored the tying goal with 34 seconds remaining in regulation off a wicked crank shot. Virginia only led one other time during the entire game and that came at 2-1 with just under four minutes elapsed.
“I feel like we kind of stole one from Navy. I thought they played much more consistently throughout the game than we did,” veteran Virginia head coach Julie Myers said. “I thought Navy played much better than we did. We’re just the lucky team that came away with the win today.”
Navy won the draw to start the extra session, but senior midfielder Anna Hauser (Roland Park Country School) managed to check the ball out of the stick of Navy’s Natalie Irwin.
“Just a huge gut play by Anna Hauser off the draw to be able to cause that turnover,” Myers said.
Moments later, McGovern cut to an open area in front of the goal, took a nice setup pass from senior attacker Nora Bowen and fired a shot into the top corner.
Bowen finished with three goals and three assists for Virginia, which has now won six of seven meetings with Navy.
Junior attack Nicole Victory scored two goals and dished off four assists to lead Navy, which led 13-11 with 4:11 remaining in the game. Irwin, a senior midfielder, notched a career-high with four goals.
“It’s a disappointing loss for Navy women’s lacrosse, just heart-wrenching for the players,” head coach Cindy Timchal said. “Here at Navy we want to set a standard that we are contenders and when you come up short it really hurts.”
Goalie Charlie Campbell made a difficult save of a point-blank shot to give Virginia a chance to tie late in regulation. Myers called timeout to set up a play and McGovern wound up getting fouled while driving to the goal.
“Charlie did a great job throughout. It seemed like she made the saves she really needed to make,” Myers said.
McGovern showed earlier in the game she could score directly from the 8-meter arc with her cannon of a sidearm crank shot. The Baltimore native did it again with the game on the line, rifling a low-to-high ripper into the top corner past stunned Navy netminder Abbi Young.
“It was nice to see we wound up scoring on the play we called going into that possession,” Myers said. “Ashlyn McGovern scored some really clutch goals in that game.”
Navy had an opportunity to win the game in regulation after winning the draw with 30 seconds to go. Timchal elected not to call a timeout, even after the Midshipmen failed to attack the goal with any sense of urgency. Victory got the ball behind the cage and did not seem to realize the final seconds were ticking away.
“We kind of sensed that we wanted them to play it out; We felt like we might lose momentum,” Timchal said when asked why she did not use a timeout. “They doubled down on us hard and the clock just slipped away.”
Actually, the officials bailed Navy out by blowing the whistle to stop the clock with two seconds left. Following the restart, Victory took two steps forward then stopped and fired a pass to Irwin out front. Irwin scored, but the referees ruled the ball crossed the plane of the goal after time had expired.
“I thought we scored at the end, but that’s the way things go. The ball could have bounced several different ways. It’s a cruel reality of the sport,” Timchal said. “Our team played with a lot of heart. Virginia just came back at the end and stuck a couple goals.”
Senior midfielders Annelise Heyward and Kayla Harris (Broadneck) both totaled two goals and an assist for Navy, which was beaten 20-12 on ground balls and committed 17 turnovers. Sophomore Reagan Roelofs was the catalyst inside the circle as the Midshipmen won 18 of 28 draws.
Senior attacker Kelly Larkin, Navy’s all-time leading scorer, was doubled every time she drove to the goal and was limited to just one assist.
“It was a rough loss after being ahead most of the game,” said Victory, whose six points were a career best. “In overtime, Natalie got the draw and we just got unlucky there.”
Navy will get another chance to make a statement when it hosts No. 21 Duke on Feb. 18 and travels to top-ranked Maryland on March 4.
“We wanted to test ourselves early to see where we stand,” Timchal said. “This first game isn’t defining us as a team or our whole season.”
Going against a Top 10 team like Virginia right out of the gate allowed Navy to learn a lot about itself. Victory was pleased the Midshipmen “played well for a lot of that game” and was already looking forward to the next challenge.
“Being able to play teams like Virginia, Duke and Maryland allows us to test our ability,” she said. “Today, we learned a lot about what we need to improve on. It showed both our strengths and weaknesses.”
Virginia (1-0) 4-9-1=14
Navy (0-1) 6-7-0=13
GOALS: UVA – McGovern 5, Bowen 3, Dyson 2, Kloak 2, Caskin, Mueller. N – Irwin 4, Victory 2, Heyward 2, Harris 2, Snyder 2, Roelofs. ASSISTS: UVA – Bowen 3, Caskin. N – Victory 4, Harris, Heyward, Larkin. SHOTS: UVA – 33. N – 31. SAVES: UVA – Campbell 8. N – Young 8. GROUND BALLS: UVA – 20. N – 12. DRAWS: UVA – 10. N – 18. TURNOVERS: UVA – 13. N – 17.