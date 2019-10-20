It’s been a long time since the word dominant was used to describe the Navy defense.
However, that was the absolute best adjective to apply to the performance the Midshipmen on that side of the ball put forth on Saturday.
Broad-shouldered nose guard Jackson Pittman anchored an impressive effort as Navy held South Florida without a touchdown. Inside linebacker Diego Fagot and outside linebacker Jacob Springer also played starring roles as the Mids rendered the Bulls completely ineffective offensively.
On a day when its offense was mistake-prone, the defense stole the show as the Midshipmen moved closer to becoming bowl eligible and guaranteeing a winning season.
Quarterback Malcolm Perry rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns as Navy defeated South Florida, 35-3, on Saturday in Annapolis.
Perry electrified the announced crowd of 29,774 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with a 67-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior sealed the victory with a 21-yard scoring scamper early in the fourth frame as the Midshipmen improved to 5-1 overall, 3-1 in the American Athletic Conference.
“That’s as dominant a defensive performance that I’ve seen in a long time,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “We played lights out on defense and really shut them down.”
Backup fullback Jamale Carothers broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run while slotback CJ Williams tossed a 23-yard scoring pass for Navy, which needs one more win to clinch a bowl berth for the 15th time in the past 17 seasons.
Carothers, a sophomore whose role has expanded dramatically in the last two games, established a career-high with 84 rushing yards. The Midshipmen amassed a season-high 434 rushing yards with the slotback option throw by Williams producing the only passing yardage.
Even though the offense has been solid all season, it has been the impressive play of the defense that has been largely responsible for Navy bouncing back from a disappointing 3-10 campaign.
While the Navy offense turned in an uneven effort on Saturday, the defense was on point the entire game – limiting South Florida (3-4, 1-2) to 264 total yards. The Bulls were determined to run the ball between the tackles and were unable to do so because of stout play from the defensive front of the Midshipmen.
Fagot led the way with 10 tackles (five solo) as Navy held USF to 150 rushing yards. Springer recorded three sacks among his seven tackles as the Midshipmen made the Bulls one-dimensional.
“I thought we prepared well and played well. We stopped what they wanted to do and put them in passing situations, which they don’t like to do. After that, it was history,” Pittman said.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jordan McCloud completed just 11 of 23 passes for 50 yards and was under siege all game. Navy notched five sacks and harassed McCloud into tossing an interception.
It marked the first time Navy did not allow a touchdown since a 25-6 victory over Middle Tennessee State in the 2013 Armed Forced Bowl.
“We just executed, to be honest," Pittman said. “The coaches put us in a great position and everyone was filling their gaps, plugging the holes and doing what we’re supposed to be doing. USF had nowhere to go.”
Despite the lopsided score, it was a rather sloppy performance by the Navy offense. Perry was responsible for three turnovers (two interceptions, fumble), while an inordinate number of penalties and mental mistakes no doubt drove the coaching staff crazy.
“I was happy with what we did on offense, we just have to take care of the ball. We had three straight possessions when we turned the ball over,” Niumatalolo bemoaned. “That’s good when you’re not happy about what happened offensively and you rushed for more than 400 yards.”
Navy had two false start penalties on one series. There also was an illegal shift along with a couple botched plays in which the Midshipmen were not on the same page.
“I was disappointed that we had so many turnovers and penalties. We had some missed assignments. Those are the things I talk to our team about and say: Don’t beat ourselves,” Niumatalolo said.
Navy’s defense made sure South Florida did not use those three turnovers to get back into the game. The Bulls were held to a field goal after an interception gave them the ball at the home team’s 16-yard line. An interception by freshman safety Chelen Garnes answered the second pick by the visitors and USF turned the ball over on downs after recovering the Perry fumble.
“They got put in some bad spots because of the turnovers. Our defense has been put in bad field position a lot this season and hasn’t flinched,” Niumatalolo said.
First-year defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said last week he did not think that Navy had played well defensively for an entire 60 minutes. Senior outside linebacker and captain Nizaire Cromartie said the Mids would not be happy until they did not give up a single touchdown.
Both of those things happened on Saturday.
“This was the first time we played a complete game. We’ve put together a great first half, maybe a good third quarter, but we were not finishing,” Springer said. “That’s something we’ve been harping on the last few weeks, just finishing and putting a complete game together.”
Perry put the Mids on the board first with a typically spectacular run. Perry dropped back to pass, found all his receivers covered, tucked the ball and took off. Linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. was in perfect position to tackle Perry but was left grasping at air by a sudden change-of-direction move.
Perry found the middle of the field wide-open and ran at least 30 yards before even encountering a defender. Two USF defensive backs seemingly had an angle on the speedster, but Perry blew right past them to paydirt, giving Navy a 7-0 lead with 3:56 remaining in the first period.
South Florida picked up just one first down before having to punt on the ensuing possession. Carothers entered the game at fullback for the first time and immediately made his presence felt, picking up 8 yards on the last play of the opening period.
Following a television timeout, Carothers showed he also has breakaway speed. Carothers burst through a big hole on the left side, broke through the second level then turned on the afterburners – racing 58 yards to the checkerboard end zone to make it 14-0 early in the second stanza.
Navy forced a three-and-out on the subsequent possession, giving the ball right back to the offense. The Midshipmen then mounted a nine-play, 53-yard touchdown march that was capped by a well-executed trick play.
Williams took a pitchout then abruptly stopped and threw a high-arcing pass to wide receiver OJ Davis, who was wide-open in the end zone and hauled in a 23-yard scoring strike that increased the lead to 21-0 with 10:03 remaining in the first half.
“It is disappointing. You look at the first half, we gave up three big plays to their offense. That is what you can’t do when you are playing an option team," USF head coach Charlie Strong said. “The quarterback broke free on the long run, and the fullback had a big run. We tried to run up on the pitch and they threw the ball over our head.”
South Florida’s only points of the first half came off a Navy turnover. Perry sailed the ball way over the head of a slotback on a short out pattern and the poorly thrown pass was picked off by cornerback KJ Sails.
Sails returned the interception for a touchdown, but the pick six was called back due to an illegal block. The Bulls couldn’t gain a first down and settled for a 33-yard field goal by Spencer Schrader that cut the deficit to 21-3 going into halftime.
Navy’s opening possession of the second half ended abruptly because of a fumble by Perry, while its second possession produced a three-and-out. Add in the two interceptions to close the first half and the Mids had four straight empty possessions.
“We had opportunities when we stopped them. We just didn’t move the ball on offense,” Strong said. “Jordan (McCloud) is not healthy. We were just trying to get him to go out there and execute. At some point, our playmakers have to step up.”
Navy finally got things going again late in the third quarter when Perry directed a methodical eight-play, 76-yard touchdown drive.
Perry got the payoff, keeping on an option play and weaving his way through the USF defense for a 21-yard touchdown scamper that increased the Navy advantage to 28-3 at the 13:03 mark of the fourth quarter.
Navy tacked on an additional touchdown late in the game with slotback Tazh Maloy taking a pitch and scoring from 21 yards out to cap a 10-play, 80-yard campaign.