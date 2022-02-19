Navy baseball rallies to beat UMBC in season opener, 10-9, on walk-off bloop single by Hudson Lehnertz

Pitching was a question mark for Navy baseball entering the season.
Coach Paul Kostacopoulos didn’t find too many answers in that department during Friday afternoon’s opener against visiting UMBC.
Fortunately, the bats were in midseason form for the Midshipmen, who had to rally three times on a wind-chilled day at Max Bishop Stadium.
Designated hitter Hudson Lehnertz dropped a bloop single into short right field to plate the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as Navy beat UMBC in walk-off fashion, 10-9. The Midshipmen won despite having to use six pitchers that allowed a total of 21 base runners.
“It was uphill for us all day long. We kept getting down and coming back,” Kostacopoulos said. “It’s early-season baseball and we have to work through some things, but I liked the energy we showed and the fact we played hard.”
Catcher Christian Policelli and third baseman Logan Keller started the game-winning rally with back-to-back singles. Policelli’s fly ball could easily have been an out but was misplayed by UMBC right fielder Ian Diaz. Earlier in the at-bat, a high popup just into foul territory along the left-field line was botched by third baseman Nolan Charlton.
Navy first baseman Zach Stevens drew a walk to load the bases and that brought up Lehnertz, a sophomore who only appeared in nine games last season. He flared a hit over the head of retreating first baseman Luke Trythall and the ball landed in front of a charging Diaz.
“A couple good things happen, and we got some life. There’s no clock in this game. You’ve never won or lost a game until that final out. That’s the biggest lesson of today,” Kostacopoulos said.
Policelli went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored for Navy, which won its opener for the second straight season after losing four straight. Right fielder Colin Smith went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored for the Midshipmen, who totaled nine hits and drew four walks to overcome a subpar day for the pitching staff.
Starter Reece Early only lasted two innings after tweaking his groin. He left in the third inning after allowing a walk and two singles, ultimately being charged with two runs.
Reliever Nolan Jorgenson entered with no outs and got Navy out of that jam without too much further damage. The 6-foot-6 sophomore right-hander did not give up a run on four hits and a walk through four innings to keep the game close.
“I thought Nolan Jorgenson threw well and was very effective. He had a good slider and threw strikes,” Kostacopoulos said. “That’s exactly what we need is a middle reliever, and he got the job done today.”
UMBC starter Luke Johnson was sharp, shutting down Navy on just two hits through five innings. The Midshipmen immediately got to reliever Reid Celata, who allowed all five men he faced to reach base on two singles, two walks and a hit batter. Policelli, Keller, Lehnertz and Smith all drove in runs as home team took a 4-2 lead in the sixth.
The Retrievers retook the lead with three runs in the top of the eighth. However, a three-run homer by Smith highlighted a four-run bottom half of the frame for the Mids, who entered the ninth with an 8-5 advantage.
However, reliever Trent Topping quickly loaded the bases by issuing a walk, giving up a single and hitting a batter. Freshman Landon Kruer, who was recruited as a catcher and converted into a pitcher, replaced Topping and could not quell the rally.
After UMBC scored on a fielder’s choice groundout, Kruer threw a wild pitch to put another runner into scoring position. He then gave up a two-run single to second baseman Myles Nicholson.
Nicholson stole second and scored on a single by designated hitter Jayden Shertel to tie the game at 9. Kostacopoulos was not happy about the 10 walks and said the Navy pitchers need to start throwing strikes.
“I think the most disappointing thing about today was that a few of our guys got afraid of contact. Topping and Ward got into aim mode,” he said. “If you attack the zone, you’re going to get the ball. If you don’t attack the zone, we’re going to find other people.”
Navy will welcome UMBC back to Bishop Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but Kostacopoulos was already eager to get back to practice Monday to impart some lessons.
“Sometimes you get a win and you can teach a lot out of it,” he said. “We have a ton of stuff we need to go over without feeling the pain of a loss.”
Shertel had a huge game at the plate for UMBC, going 4-for-6 with three RBIs. Nicholson set the plate as the leadoff man, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
UMBC@NAVY
