Navy-UMBC baseball game moved to Camden Yards to serve as dress rehearsal for Orioles home opener

When it was initially scheduled, Navy at UMBC baseball was just another routine midweek, nonconference game between in-state schools located in close proximity.

Thanks to the involvement of the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday night’s contest now provides one of the highlights of the season for the Midshipmen and Retrievers.

Advertisement

At the invitation of the Orioles, Navy and UMBC are playing at Camden Yards with first pitch slated for 6 p.m. This marks the third time the Midshipmen have played at Oriole Park, having previously hosted archrival Army for doubleheaders in 2006 and 2018.

Veteran Navy coach Paul Kostocopoulos called the facility, which opened in 1992, a “historical place.”

Advertisement

“Obviously, it is a complete privilege and thrill to be able to play at Camden Yards. It was a pioneer in new baseball facilities 30 years ago and the incredible thing is that it still stands today as an architectural marvel that everyone tried to duplicate,” he said. “It’s an awesome place for us to be invited to play. Huge thank you to the Orioles organization for allowing the Naval Academy and UMBC to play there. I know it’s a thrill for our players to have this opportunity.”

UMBC was originally slated to host Navy at Alumni Field in Catonsville. That was before Orioles vice president of ballpark operations Troy Scott reached out to Navy associate athletic director Eric Ruden.

Scott was hopeful Navy and UMBC would move the game to Camden Yards to give the stadium’s new concessionaire a dress rehearsal for the Orioles’ home opener. Hosting a collegiate game between local schools would also serve as a dry run for ticket operations, security, ushers and other gameday staff, Ruden was told.

The Orioles play their first six games on the road with the home opener scheduled for April 6 against the New York Yankees.

Wednesday night’s game continues a relationship between Navy and the Baltimore Orioles that began in earnest with the 2018 doubleheader against Army. In 2019, manager Brandon Hyde brought the Orioles to the Naval Academy for a tour and to immerse his players in the academy culture.

The Orioles were supposed to play an exhibition game against the New York Mets at Navy’s Max Bishop Stadium in 2020, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in regular communication with the United States Naval Academy and this year presented the opportunity to once again welcome their baseball team to play at our historic ballpark,” said Jennifer Grondahl, Orioles senior vice president for community development and communications. “This will be a great opportunity for our ballpark operations team, new concessions partner Levy and various other departments to prepare for our upcoming home opener.”

Navy owns a 1-3 record in games played at Camden Yards and is 2-3 overall in major league stadiums. In 2018, Army and Navy played a single game at Fenway Park in Boston.

Advertisement

“Our unwritten goal was to play at a major league facility every season. We wanted to try to create those experiences for our midshipmen and hopefully we’re back on track as far as doing that,” Kostacopoulos said.

This will be the first game at a major league facility for the current Navy players, including starting third baseman Logan Keller who said they are naturally excited. Keller, a junior who has made 100 consecutive starts, acknowledged this next one will be special.

“It’s every single kid’s dream to play in a major league park. It’s really cool and we’re going to take advantage by playing hard, playing to win,” Keller said. “It’s awesome that we’re playing at Camden Yards, but that doesn’t change our approach. We could be playing at a T-ball park. At the end of the day, it’s a game and we’re competing and we’re there to beat the other team.”

Both teams will be given the opportunity to participate in pregame warmup sessions just like the MLB teams always do. That means batting and fielding practices to get acclimated to the grass field and overall dimensions of Oriole Park.

Advertisement

“That’s a great way for everyone to be able to participate in this game at Camden Yards. You get out and take some BP or run around the outfield or take ground balls,” Kostacopoulos said. “If you’re a starter or nonstarter, you still get to be part of the day and soak in the experience.”

Navy played a doubleheader against Army at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2018. (Joshua McKerrow / Capital Gazette)

While the location and atmosphere will provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the players, the very nature of a midweek, nonconference contest does not change. Most teams save their top starting pitchers for weekend league games.

Navy is coming off a weekend in which it played two Patriot League doubleheaders — against Lehigh on Saturday and Lafayette on Sunday. It will be more of the same this weekend for the Midshipmen, who play a doubleheader at Holy Cross on Saturday and another twin bill at Army West Point on Sunday.

Kostacopoulos declined to name his starting pitcher for Wednesday night and said whoever takes the mound at the beginning will not log many innings. He mentioned Nolan Jorgenson and Evan Hamill as possible starters and noted he would like to get a good look at Brock Murtha and Colin Smith, position players who also pitch on occasion.

“Our game plan during the middle of the week, especially when it’s sandwiched around four-game weekends, is scripted out. It’s not like there is a lot of flexibility. These four-game weekends are really challenging for a pitching staff,” Kostacopoulos said. “You’re going to see seven or eight arms. It’s really going to be a staff day.”

Advertisement

Navy started the season with four straight losses, getting outscored 77-24. The Midshipmen have turned things around of late and currently sit in third place in the Patriot League with a 5-3 mark.

“We got off to a rough start, but we have played better and better bit by bit. It’s a holistic approach with this team. We have to pitch well, we have to hit in clutch situations, we have to play solid defense,” Kostacopoulos said. “It has to be a collective effort. We need synergy all the time to be successful, and we’ve been able to harness that the last three weeks.”

Advertisement

Navy vs. UMBC

At Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Wednesday, 6 p.m.