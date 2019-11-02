Carothers, the sophomore sensation with the breakaway speed, scored on runs of 6, 13 and 23 yards and now has eight touchdowns in the span of four games. The 5-foot-9, 203-pounder, who contributed 65 rushing yards on Friday night, has scored at least one touchdown in four consecutive contests as the Mids continued their impressive rebound from a 3-10 season — their worst record since 2002.