Tim Schwartz: Navy football should honor its 26 seniors again when normalcy returns | COMMENTARY

Twenty-six Navy football players walked onto the field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for most likely the final time Saturday afternoon against Tulsa.
They carried with them American flags, and one by one were celebrated with personalized messages from parents and family members that were shown on the video board. It was a unique touch. It was also heartwarming.
Adding to the limited festivities, parents and family members — about 120 total, Navy athletics said — of those seniors were allowed to attend the game. They dotted the lower bowl behind Navy’s sideline but had to celebrate their son from there rather than join him on the field arm-in-arm.
“We just feel so blessed,” said Emmett Davis, who sat in the lower bowl with his wife, Gail, and whose son, also named Emmett, was among the seniors honored. “With all that’s been going on to finally have an opportunity to see a home game, it’s been great, especially on Senior Day.”
Davis, who is a Navy men’s basketball assistant coach, said he didn’t learn he would be allowed to attend the game until earlier in the week when his son emailed him sharing news that two tickets would be available for the seniors’ families. He said he’s “just thankful for the opportunity.”
Davis has seen countless Senior Day ceremonies during his career as a basketball coach. This one was “just so different.”
“I thought they did a great job with the American flag today and bringing all the seniors out one at a time,” he added. “We all had a chance to get a video up on the board introducing our sons, so that was great.”
In 2020, a year that should be thrown into the depths of hell because of this raging pandemic, this was the best Navy could do for these seniors under the circumstances. After all, the parents were the first civilians who weren’t working the game to step foot in the stadium for a Navy football game all season.
“It’s just a different time,” Davis said. “Everybody’s just trying to make the most of it. It’s an empty stadium. It feels weird here but we’re just thankful that we’re here to watch our sons play their last home game.”
I spoke with senior defensive end Jackson Perkins earlier this week, and as he reminisced about his career the moment that stood out was beating Army last year in dominating fashion. It wasn’t just the game, though. Getting to climb into the stands and hug his family and friends was something he says he will never forget.
I don’t know if Perkins’ family was sitting somewhere in that lower bowl Saturday. And players did not climb into the stands after the game and hug their parents. But I can imagine the comfort the seniors must’ve felt to see their families in the stands for the first time during this season that was challenging on and off the field.
After all, this has been a season to forget on and off the field. After winning 17 straight games on Senior Day, Navy lost to Tulsa, 19-6, to snap that streak.
“It’s very tough considering we want to send the seniors out the right way,” junior linebacker Diego Fagot said.
Ultimately, this was no proper goodbye to a senior class that battled through more adversity than any other since wartime. I propose Navy celebrate the 26 seniors of the Class of 2021 when normalcy returns, when the Brigade of Midshipmen and civilians alike can pack Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to the brim. It may not be in 2021 or even 2022. But when that inevitably comes, this senior class should be honored like those before it.