Navy comeback for naught as Tulane escapes, 29-28

NEW ORLEANS – Navy almost passed its way to an improbable come-from-behind victory on a hot, sunny day in the Big Easy.
Unfortunately for the Midshipmen, their defense could not get a stop when one was desperately needed and a valiant comeback went to waste.
Quarterback Justin McMillan completed a 2-point conversion pass to tight end Charles Jones with 1:27 remaining in the game to give Tulane a thrilling 29-28 victory over Navy before an announced crowd of 20,042 at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.
McMillan completed four passes during a 71-yard touchdown drive that put Tulane in position to go for the win. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-hander tossed a 26-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Jaetavian Toles and head coach Willie Fritz made the gutsy call to go for two instead of kicking an extra point that would have tied the score.
“I thought we were doing really well offensively and our defense was kind of tired,” Fritz explained. “I went over and told the athletic director I was going for two. I just wanted make sure I still had that contract. He said I did, so we went ahead with it. So, a lot of things played into it. We still had three timeouts left. If it didn’t work, maybe we try an onside kick.”
McMillan rolled left then threw back to Jones, who had gotten behind the defense heading toward the right corner of the end zone. It was eerily similar to the SMU loss when Navy gave up a game-winning two-point conversion pass in overtime.
“It’s hard man. That’s the second one we’ve lost like that – late, last play,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I’m proud of our kids who fought hard and bounced back. We’ve got to find a way to finish that game and we didn’t. Once again it was a microcosm of our season.”
Navy got the ball back with 1:27 left on the clock, but was unable to pick up a first down. Quarterback Zach Abey sandwiched incomplete passes around a sack that resulted in a 9-yard loss. Abey then held onto the ball too long and was sacked again on fourth-and-19, sealing another heartbreaking loss for the Midshipmen (3-9, 2-6).
McMillan completed 18 of 29 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns for Tulane (6-6, 5-3), which became bowl eligible for just the second time in the last 16 years. McMillan tossed scoring strikes of 55 and 52 yards in the first half as the Green Wave grabbed a 21-3 lead then narrowly escaped an embarrassing collapse.
Unable to run the ball effectively in the first half, Navy took to the air in the second half and found tremendous success. Abey had one of the best throwing days of his career in completing 7 of 13 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown.
“When their safeties are playing six yards off and filling the hole before I even get to the line of scrimmage you’ve got to throw. Anybody could see that,” Abey said. “It felt good to get the passing game going in the second half.”
On back-to-back plays in the third quarter, Abey caught a touchdown pass from slotback Malcolm Perry then turned around and threw a touchdown pass to Perry. Those two plays were part of a dramatic turnaround that saw the Midshipmen score 24 straight points and take a 28-21 lead with 3:44 left in the fourth quarter.
It turned out that was plenty of time for Tulane, which needed just seven plays and just over two minutes to score the necessary touchdown. McMillan narrowly avoided a sack on the 2-point conversion pass, getting rid of the ball just as a Navy defender was bearing down from behind.
“That’s kind of the story of the season. We battled and played hard, but didn’t do enough,” Navy defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson said. “On the last drive, they got some momentum and we couldn’t get them off the field. A lot of things that had been working in the second half didn’t on that drive. It’s frustrating and it’s disappointing. I feel bad for the kids.”
Tulane put 10 defenders in the box and effectively shut down the power running game Navy had revived since Abey took over as the starting quarterback. The Midshipmen had difficulty moving 320-pound nose tackle Jeffery Johnson and Abey missed on several early pass plays that might have loosened up the Green Wave alignment.
“We had some guys open in the first half and Zach missed them. To his credit, he bounced back in the second half and started hitting those passes,” Niumatalolo said. “We knew (receivers) would be open because they were all up there playing the run.”
De’Andre Williams, a 290-pound tackle, helped Johnson control the point of attack – giving Tulane’s linebackers and safeties the freedom to flow to the football. Navy tried to pound the ball between the tackles to no avail and managed just 95 total yards of offense in the first half.
Navy briefly found some running room inside with the fullback, but that only lasted for part of one possession. Abey was limited to 8 yards on nine carries as the Mids went 0-for-8 on third down in the first half.
Backup quarterback Garret Lewis replaced Abey on the final possession and threw two incompletions as Navy went three-and-out for the fourth time in the first half.
Abey returned to start the second half, but the results did not change with the Midshipmen going three-and-out again on their opening possession.
Safety Sean Williams gave Navy a much-needed lift by intercepting a McMillan pass and returning the ball 36 yards to the Tulane seven. However, Navy could not capitalize on that superb field position, failing to pick up a first down and settling for a 19-yard field goal by Bennett Moehring.
That is when offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper decided to start throwing the ball on almost every down in order to take advantage of what Tulane was doing defensively. Jasper called exclusively pass plays on Navy’s third possession of the second half with Abey gaining some confidence by connecting with slotback CJ Williams for a 22-yard gain off a wheel route.
Jasper dipped into his bag of tricks on second-and-eight from the Tulane 37-yard line. Perry lined up in the backfield as a fullback and took a pitch from Abey, who slipped through the line of scrimmage unnoticed and ran a short pass route.
Perry had a defender in his face, but still got off a good throw to Abey, who was all alone in the flat. Abey, who started at wide receiver for most of the season, made the catch and narrowly outran a pursuing safety to the end zone.
“We’ve had that in the playbook for a long, long time. I think that was the perfect time to pull it out,” Abey said. “When I pitched the ball to Malcolm, the whole defense went with him. Malcolm made a good pass and it was a foot-race from there.”
It was the second career touchdown reception for Abey, who scored off a 5-yard pass from Perry last season. Abey did not make a catch while playing wide receiver this season while Perry’s lone touchdown pass in five starts at quarterback came in the season opener at Hawaii.
Tulane went three-and-out on the subsequent possession and Navy was right back in business. Jasper called play-action pass on first down and Abey lofted a perfectly-placed throw into the arms of Perry, who was running down the middle of the field wide-open.
Perry caught the ball in stride and easily sped away from a pair of chasing defenders, giving Navy a chance to even the score with a 2-point conversion. Abey’s throw to the back of the end zone sailed a bit, but wide receiver Taylor Jackson leaped high to snag the pass and suddenly it was tied at 21 with 3:44 to go in the third quarter.
“It feels good to have Coach Jasper trust everyone enough to call play-action on play after play,” Abey said. “Obviously, that’s not who we are, but in a time of need we showed we were prepared to do it. A lot of guys stepped up and made great catches.”
Tulane responded with an impressive drive that took considerable time off the clock, but came up short at the Navy 14-yard line. Kicker Merek Glover banged a 32-yard field goal attempt off the upright and that gave the visitors an opportunity to take the lead.
Abey completed a 26-yard pass to wide receiver Ryan Mitchell on third-and-seven then connected with Jackson for a 13-yard gain on fourth-and-two to keep the drive alive. Navy faced one more fourth down situation and this time Abey plowed ahead for 4 yards to set up first down at the 13-yard line.
Fullback Nelson Smith ran twice for 9 yards and slotback Tazh Maloy finished the time-consuming march with a 9-yard scoring scamper off a quick pitch. It was a classic Navy touchdown drive – 80 yards in 14 plays with 8:13 coming off the clock.
Moehring matched a career-best by making a 48-yard field goal, but he missed a 26-yard chip shot that would have given Navy an early lead.
Tulane was forced to punt on three straight possessions to start the game, but two major mistakes spoiled an otherwise solid first half by the Navy defense. Safety Jake Springer got caught looking into the backfield and allowed wide receiver Darnell Mooney to get behind him for a 55-yard touchdown catch.
A miscommunication on coverage allowed McMillan to connect with wide receiver Jabril Clewis for a 55-yard scoring strike off a deep crossing pattern. That touchdown was a real killer as it came with just one minute remaining in the first half.
“We missed a field goal and in a close game that comes back to bite you,” Niumatalolo said. “We can’t miss field goals and have blown coverages. We’re just not good enough. Unfortunately, we’ve been doing stuff like that all season.”
All Navy can do now is look ahead to the season finale against archrival Army (9-2), which has enjoyed its second straight strong season.
“This one is over and we’ve got to move on. We have two weeks to get ready for the biggest game of the season,” Niumatalolo said. “Army is a good team and we have to get better in order to get ready.”
