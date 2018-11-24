Navy comeback for naught as Tulane escapes, 29-28

NEW ORLEANS – Navy almost passed its way to an improbable come-from-behind victory on a hot, sunny day in the Big Easy.

Unfortunately for the Midshipmen, their defense could not get a stop when one was desperately needed and a valiant comeback went to waste.

Quarterback Justin McMillan completed a 2-point conversion pass to tight end Charles Jones with 1:27 remaining in the game to give Tulane a thrilling 29-28 victory over Navy before an announced crowd of 20,042 at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

McMillan completed four passes during a 71-yard touchdown drive that put Tulane in position to go for the win. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-hander tossed a 26-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Jaetavian Toles and head coach Willie Fritz made the gutsy call to go for two instead of kicking an extra point that would have tied the score.

“I thought we were doing really well offensively and our defense was kind of tired,” Fritz explained. “I went over and told the athletic director I was going for two. I just wanted make sure I still had that contract. He said I did, so we went ahead with it. So, a lot of things played into it. We still had three timeouts left. If it didn’t work, maybe we try an onside kick.”

McMillan rolled left then threw back to Jones, who had gotten behind the defense heading toward the right corner of the end zone. It was eerily similar to the SMU loss when Navy gave up a game-winning two-point conversion pass in overtime.

“It’s hard man. That’s the second one we’ve lost like that – late, last play,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I’m proud of our kids who fought hard and bounced back. We’ve got to find a way to finish that game and we didn’t. Once again it was a microcosm of our season.”

Navy got the ball back with 1:27 left on the clock, but was unable to pick up a first down. Quarterback Zach Abey sandwiched incomplete passes around a sack that resulted in a 9-yard loss. Abey then held onto the ball too long and was sacked again on fourth-and-19, sealing another heartbreaking loss for the Midshipmen (3-9, 2-6).

McMillan completed 18 of 29 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns for Tulane (6-6, 5-3), which became bowl eligible for just the second time in the last 16 years. McMillan tossed scoring strikes of 55 and 52 yards in the first half as the Green Wave grabbed a 21-3 lead then narrowly escaped an embarrassing collapse.

Unable to run the ball effectively in the first half, Navy took to the air in the second half and found tremendous success. Abey had one of the best throwing days of his career in completing 7 of 13 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown.

“When their safeties are playing six yards off and filling the hole before I even get to the line of scrimmage you’ve got to throw. Anybody could see that,” Abey said. “It felt good to get the passing game going in the second half.”

On back-to-back plays in the third quarter, Abey caught a touchdown pass from slotback Malcolm Perry then turned around and threw a touchdown pass to Perry. Those two plays were part of a dramatic turnaround that saw the Midshipmen score 24 straight points and take a 28-21 lead with 3:44 left in the fourth quarter.

It turned out that was plenty of time for Tulane, which needed just seven plays and just over two minutes to score the necessary touchdown. McMillan narrowly avoided a sack on the 2-point conversion pass, getting rid of the ball just as a Navy defender was bearing down from behind.

“That’s kind of the story of the season. We battled and played hard, but didn’t do enough,” Navy defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson said. “On the last drive, they got some momentum and we couldn’t get them off the field. A lot of things that had been working in the second half didn’t on that drive. It’s frustrating and it’s disappointing. I feel bad for the kids.”

Tulane put 10 defenders in the box and effectively shut down the power running game Navy had revived since Abey took over as the starting quarterback. The Midshipmen had difficulty moving 320-pound nose tackle Jeffery Johnson and Abey missed on several early pass plays that might have loosened up the Green Wave alignment.

“We had some guys open in the first half and Zach missed them. To his credit, he bounced back in the second half and started hitting those passes,” Niumatalolo said. “We knew (receivers) would be open because they were all up there playing the run.”

De’Andre Williams, a 290-pound tackle, helped Johnson control the point of attack – giving Tulane’s linebackers and safeties the freedom to flow to the football. Navy tried to pound the ball between the tackles to no avail and managed just 95 total yards of offense in the first half.

Navy briefly found some running room inside with the fullback, but that only lasted for part of one possession. Abey was limited to 8 yards on nine carries as the Mids went 0-for-8 on third down in the first half.

Backup quarterback Garret Lewis replaced Abey on the final possession and threw two incompletions as Navy went three-and-out for the fourth time in the first half.

Abey returned to start the second half, but the results did not change with the Midshipmen going three-and-out again on their opening possession.

Safety Sean Williams gave Navy a much-needed lift by intercepting a McMillan pass and returning the ball 36 yards to the Tulane seven. However, Navy could not capitalize on that superb field position, failing to pick up a first down and settling for a 19-yard field goal by Bennett Moehring.

That is when offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper decided to start throwing the ball on almost every down in order to take advantage of what Tulane was doing defensively. Jasper called exclusively pass plays on Navy’s third possession of the second half with Abey gaining some confidence by connecting with slotback CJ Williams for a 22-yard gain off a wheel route.

Jasper dipped into his bag of tricks on second-and-eight from the Tulane 37-yard line. Perry lined up in the backfield as a fullback and took a pitch from Abey, who slipped through the line of scrimmage unnoticed and ran a short pass route.

Perry had a defender in his face, but still got off a good throw to Abey, who was all alone in the flat. Abey, who started at wide receiver for most of the season, made the catch and narrowly outran a pursuing safety to the end zone.

“We’ve had that in the playbook for a long, long time. I think that was the perfect time to pull it out,” Abey said. “When I pitched the ball to Malcolm, the whole defense went with him. Malcolm made a good pass and it was a foot-race from there.”