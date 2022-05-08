Navy sweeps Patriot League Outdoor Track and Field championships

Navy's Katie Halbert won the 100-meter hurdles and long jump while running a leg on Navy’s victorious 400 relay team in scoring the most points by any female athlete at the Patriot League Outdoor Track and Field championships. (Brenda Chewning-Kulick/Navy Athletics) (Brenda Chewning-Kulick/Brenda Chewning-Kulick/Navy Athletics)

The Patriot League Outdoor Track and Field championships were held in far from ideal weather conditions Friday and Saturday in Annapolis. Strong winds and pelting rains didn’t faze host Navy one bit.

Caden Dailey and Katie Halbert led the way as the Midshipmen swept the men’s and women’s championships, doing so in dominant fashion.

The Navy men won 11 events in piling up a meet-record 333 points — 94 more than runner-up Army. The Navy women took first in 10 events on the way to amassing 281 1/2 points, second-most in meet history and 105 more than runner-up Army.

It was the ninth outdoor overall championship and eighth straight for the Navy men and the sixth overall and fourth straight for the Navy women.

Navy has now captured nine Patriot League championships in 2021-22, tied for the most in a single academic year. Navy completed a trifecta by winning the men’s and women’s cross country, indoor and outdoor championships.

Navy director of track and field Jamie Cook was named Patriot League Outdoor Coach of the Year for both men and women.

Dailey won the 100-meter dash and placed second in the 200 while also running a leg on Navy’s victorious 400 relay team in scoring the most points by any male athlete at the meet.

Miguel Mathias won the 5,000 and 10,000 and was named men’s Track Athlete of the Meet. Other individual event champions for the Navy men were Autrey Baynes (decathlon), Brett Brady (3,000 steeplechase), Aidan Featherby (triple jump), Jacques Guillaume (400 dash), Braden Presser (javelin) and Walker Rudisaile (pole vault).

Jay Evans, Sethan Hollier and Brahmir Vick joined Dailey on the winning 400 relay team. Ian Bartlett, Ashwin Briggs, Sean Casey and David Nelson joined forces to capture the 3,200 relay.

Runner-up finishers for the Navy men were Cole Bailey (high jump), Joshua Boamah (shot put, discus), Sean Casey (800 run), Jacob Jancek (110 hurdles), Alex Rizzo (1,500 run), Elliot Schultz (3,000 steeplechase) and Jonathan Simmons (400 run).

Jay Evans joined Guillaume, Hollier and Simmons on the 1,600 relay team that placed second. Guillaume was named men’s Rookie of the Meet.

Halbert won the 100 hurdles and long jump while running a leg on Navy’s victorious 400 relay team in scoring the most points by any female athlete at the meet. Halbert was also runner-up in the heptathlon and was named women’s Field Athlete of the Meet.

Other individual winners for the Navy women were Ellie Abraham (3,000 steeplechase), Molly Chapman (triple jump), Erin Higgins (heptathlon), Hannah Lowenstein (high jump), Sabrina Sutter (200 dash), Jadyn Tiracave (javelin) and Helen West (400 dash).

Molly Mangan, Breanna Mealer and Sabrina Sutter joined Halbert on the winning 400 relay team. Mangan also placed second in both the 100 and 200 dashes.

Runner-up finishers for the Navy women were Winter Boese (3,000 steeplechase), Taylor Buchanan (high jump), Charlie Morke (pole vault), Renny Murphy (javelin) and Maddie Warrender (1,500 run).

Higgins, Mangan, Sutter and West made up the 1,600 relay team that placed second.