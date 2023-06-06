Navy track and field javelin thrower Braden Presser making second straight appearance at NCAA Championships

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Missouri added javelin as an official event for high school track and field when Braden Presser was a freshman. He thought throwing an 8 ½-foot spear sounded fun and challenging and took up the discipline.

Seven years later, Presser is well on the way to becoming Navy’s most accomplished javelin thrower. The junior recently shattered the school record in the event and will make his second straight appearance at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which begin Wednesday at Mike A. Meyers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.

“Braden is a talented athlete who does one event and does it very well,” said Chris Campbell, who coaches the Navy throwers. “Braden has been very focused on all aspects of the javelin ... and just gets better and better.”

Presser surprised himself and Campbell when he launched the javelin 249 feet, 2 inches during the NCAA East Preliminary meet, held May 24 and at the University of North Florida. That throw was Presser’s personal best and was 7 feet further than the previous Navy record of 242-2 set by Jay Stell in 2016.

Presser placed second in the East region behind Tzuriel Pedigo of LSU, the NCAA champion in 2021.

“Braden was the star of the day. He broke the school record, smashed his own personal record and once again qualified for nationals with another amazing performance,” Navy director of track and field Jamie Cook said. “This was a huge moment for Braden and Coach Campbell, both of whom have been working extremely hard. Braden has been chasing the school record for quite a while and it’s great to see him achieve his goal.”

Navy javelin thrower Braden Presser qualified for the NCAA Championships. (Navy Athletics)

Presser threatened the record as a sophomore with a throw of 241-03 at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Meet in California. He started this season strong, posting the third-best throw (239-9) in program history at the PLNU Invitational, held March 11 in San Diego.

“After coming so close last year, I really wanted to get that school record,” Presser said. “I threw 73 meters on my first attempt and it felt great. Everything just came together on the next one. The body felt right, the arm strength was right, the legs were right. My body and brain finally connected and the javelin really flew.”

Presser admittedly “fell into a lull” late in the season and was upset by Army’s Chris Barrett at the Patriot League Championships. Barrett threw 235-1 on his second attempt and Presser could do no better than 228-4 through six rounds.

“I felt like I was stuck in a rut for a while. I knew I was close, but I was not quite there,” he said. “After the regional meet, I said to Coach Campbell that it was the first time in a long time that I felt good throwing. I’m excited to be ramping up here toward the end of the season going into nationals.”

Presser threw 236-9 to place sixth at last year’s East Preliminary to qualify for nationals for the first time. It was a bitter disappointment when his top throw at the NCAA Championships on historic Hayward Field at Oregon State was 220-6.

“Going into NCAAs, I was really excited to do well and just didn’t have a good day. It was my worst meet of the year distance-wise,” he said. “I can’t really put my finger on what went wrong. I guess it was a lot of little things.”

Although Presser was recognized as an honorable mention All-American, the poor showing at nationals has motivated him.

“I’ve definitely had a chip on my shoulder. Anytime I wanted to skip a [throwing] rep or maybe not get in the weight room, I remembered what happened last year. I told myself that is not what an All-American would do. I’ve been really hungry to get back to nationals and perform the way I’m capable of on that stage.”

This year, Presser heads to nationals as a legitimate competitor after beating defending NCAA champion Marc Minichello of Georgia at the East Preliminary. His throw of 249-2 ranks second among all qualifiers behind Pedigo (250-11).

“It was truly a spectacular throw. The javelin was in the air so long and just kept flying and flying,” said Campbell, who has been coaching at Navy since 2008. “If Braden can come close to that distance at nationals, he should do pretty well.”

Presser has spent the past two weeks training for nationals. He throws two days a week at Ingram Field under the watchful eye of Campbell and lifts weights to maintain strength. At this point of the season, Campbell simply provides reminders about technical aspects.

“The last couple weeks of the season it looked like Braden was slowing down at the end of approach,” Campbell said. “I’ll just remind Braden to keep his arm relaxed, high and back, and to accelerate into the plant so that all the force goes into the javelin.”

Campbell is not concerned about Presser tightening up and having another subpar performance at nationals.

“I don’t think Braden will let that happen again. He’s very confident and feels very good about where he’s at right now,” Campbell said.

Navy javelin thrower Braden Presser, who has qualified for the NCAA Championships. (Navy Athletics)

Presser has set a goal of placing eighth or better, which would accord him first team All-American status.

“Obviously, the goal is always to win. Knowing the competition and what they’ve been throwing this year, the chances of that might not be too high,” he said. “At the end of the day, if I have another big throw that produces a personal record, I’ll be happy. That would be a great way to end the season.”

Presser was a two-time state runner-up in the javelin as a sophomore and junior at Liberty North High. He set the school record for the event with a throw of 189 feet, but did not have a senior season due to the pandemic.

Campbell liked the potential he saw in the 6-foot-4 prospect, who was the valedictorian and vice president of the National Honor Society at Liberty North.

“Braden was a big strong kid who threw 189 as a junior and had top-notch academic credentials. He was an ideal fit for our program,” Campbell said.

Working with track and field strength and conditioning coordinator Rett Warren and refining technique with Campbell enabled Presser to make dramatic improvement as a plebe.

“Braden got a lot stronger, got a lot faster through sprint training and wound up throwing 226 at the IC4A meet, which is quite a jump,” Campbell said.

Now Presser has an opportunity to become Navy’s first three-time NCAA qualifier in the javelin throw.