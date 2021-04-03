2 teams, 1 coach: Navy’s Jamie Cook directing combined men’s and women’s track & field program

Navy made a significant fundamental change to the structure of its track and field programs following the retirements of head coaches Steve Cooksey and Carla Criste.
Cooksey announced his departure in June 2017 after leading Navy men’s track and field for 29 years. Criste stepped down in August 2018 following a 27-year tenure as women’s track and field coach to focus on her duties as an assistant athletic director at the academy.
Athletic director Chet Gladchuk knew both retirements were inevitable and had been contemplating the best way forward. He made a bold decision to hire one coach to oversee both the men’s and women’s programs.
Jamie Cook was named director of track and field at Navy in August 2017 and spent one year working with Criste to implement the tough transition from two separate programs into one combined track and field operation.
“It’s a model that is logical and makes perfect sense. The number of coaches we hire should be able to coach both the men and the women,” Gladchuk said. “If you put a superior coaching staff in place, there is no reason to duplicate resources.”
Chris Campbell had been an assistant with the Navy men’s program since 2008 and developed a reputation as one of the finest throwing coaches. Campbell, who was promoted to associate head coach when Cook was hired, now imparts his expertise to the women discus, shot put and javelin throwers as well.
“Why in the world would we not want Chris Campbell working with the women as well?” Gladchuk asked rhetorically. “By combining the programs and having them work together, both the men and women are getting the best instruction possible.”
Cook was lured away from Oregon, long the gold standard of collegiate track and field. He was initially hired by renowned head coach Vin Lananna, then worked under his successor Robert Johnson.
Oregon is among a growing number of schools that have switched to the combined program model over the last 15 years or so. Cook oversaw the combined events along with the high jump and pole vault for both the men and women. That experienced with the Ducks served him well when charged with combining the men’s and women’s programs at Navy.
Gladchuk acknowledges the challenges Cook faced in executing the plan. He said there was a “clear separation” between the Navy men’s and women’s programs and the plan to combine them met some resistance.
“That first year was challenging for coach Cook because he had to bridge the gap,” Gladchuk said. “I made the decision to combine the programs, but the person who took the uncertainty and anxiety was Jamie because he was on the front line. Change is never easy.
“To be honest, it was not well received early on and some of the athletes came kicking and screaming.”
A big reason why the combined model makes sense at Navy is because midshipmen have such a limited amount of free time from academic and military responsibilities. At the academy, a few hours each afternoon are dedicated to pursuing the physical mission.
“With the amount of time we have each day to work with these athletes, you have to share all the available resources,” Cook said. “With the men and women practicing together and doing the same things, you can be more efficient at practice in terms of logistics and operate more efficiently.”
It’s hard to argue with the results of the experiment so far. Navy track and field captured a total of eight Patriot League Championships from 2018 through 2020 — four each for the men and women. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen claimed seven N Stars by beating archrival Army four times on the men’s side and three on the women’s.
“I believed our women would rise to championship status and that has proven to be the case,” Gladchuk said. “It’s clear the plan has worked, and Jamie has fulfilled every expectation. He’s pushed everyone on both sides of the equation and his leadership has been inspirational.”
Along the way, Cook has been named Patriot League Coach of the Year eight times with that honor split equally because of the success of the men and women’s programs.
Of course, Cook does not take all the credit. He is supported by seven knowledgeable assistants, each of whom has a particular area of expertise. While Campbell was a holdover from Cooksey’s staff, Bobby Carter (jumps coach) and Joe Delgado (multi-event athletes coach) were hired by Cook.
Delgado was a four-time All-American as a multi-event performer at Oregon under the tutelage of Cook, while Carter was a two-time All-American as a long jumper and sprinter at Nebraska.
Aaron Lanzel and Kim Lewnes were hired as Navy’s cross country coaches after Al Cantello and Karen Boyle retired.
Rounding out the staff is volunteer assistant Rory Quiller, who serves as pole vault coach.
“I’m very fortunate to have an outstanding staff and we’re all on the same page with regard to our goals,” said Cook, a three-time All-American as a decathlete at Penn State.
Cook, a 44-year-old native of Kennebunk, Maine, left Oregon for Navy in part to get back on the East Coast. His wife Kristin is from the Pittsburgh area and they both wanted to be closer to family.
Of course, the history and tradition of the program along with the reputation of the institution were also key factors. Navy track and field has a large roster by design as the sport offers midshipmen opportunities to fulfill the physical mission of the Naval Academy.
All-Patriot League javelin thrower Skylar Mason and All-Patriot League shot putter Sam Orie are the outdoor track and field captains. All-Patriot League hurdler Clayton Thompson and All-Patriot League sprinter Chelsey Edwards served as captains during indoor season, which did not have a league championship event due to the pandemic.
Orie is one of two track and field athletes selected for the medical corps along with men’s heptathlete Thomas Johnstone.
Meanwhile, Sydney Barber of the women’s team recently made history by becoming the first Black female commander of the Brigade of Midshipmen.
“I love the challenge of coaching at the Naval Academy. I love dealing with the whole person and hearing about their goals and ambitions,” Cook said. “We’re helping to develop officers for the Navy and Marine Corps, which is a responsibility the entire staff takes very seriously.”
Cook’s goal is to transform Navy men’s and women’s track and field into one of the strongest programs in the region. He believes the Midshipmen can enjoy national success individually.
“We want to be successful on a conference level and beat Army on a consistent basis,” Cook said. “We want to have athletes compete at the NCAA championships and Olympic Trials.”
Thompson was an NCAA East Regional qualifier in both the 110- and 400-meter hurdles, while long jumper Caden Dailey and middle-distance runner Ashwin Briggs are past Patriot League champions. Cook thinks Eli Lake, who was recruited to Navy as a basketball player, has great potential as a high jumper.
Edwards, a 400-meter runner, has six Patriot League championships to her credit. Fellow sprinter Molly Mangan was another member of the 4x400 relay team that captured a Patriot League title. Freshman Annie Taylor set a Navy record in the pentathlon with 3,709 points during the indoor season.
While the indoor track and field season was truncated, it did produce one notable accomplishment as Navy swept the Star meet with archrival Army at Gillis Field House on the campus of West Point.
Navy will host the outdoor track and field Star meet Saturday at Ingram Field on the academy campus. Action begins at 9:30 a.m. with the men’s field events and continues throughout the day.