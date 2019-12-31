“Obviously, being in the league and being able to go in homes and recruit kids and tell them you’re going to play at Memphis in your hometown at least twice in your career,” said Ingram, calling the Liberty Bowl trip an added bonus. “Obviously, to come back and do it again, and get the media exposure to be here on national television. I think we get pretty good reception when we play in Memphis also. I think people appreciate what we do and appreciate our guys, so I think it's huge for us.”