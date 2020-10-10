Captain Cameron Kinley said Navy football players need to take blowout loss ‘personal’

Defensive captain Cameron Kinley had some pointed words for his teammates when asked how Navy responds to getting blown out by service academy rival Air Force.
The Falcons dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in whipping the Midshipmen, 40-7. Kinley, who was among many defenders charged with missed assignments and tackles, hopes the entire team is angry and upset.
“You’ve got to take it personal. You go out there to Colorado and get beat by [33] points by your rival, you have to take that personal. I was talking to the team yesterday about that,” Kinley said this week during a virtual news conference. “We have two losses of 30-plus points. That’s unacceptable. We have to say enough is enough.”
Kinley had an interesting, insightful opinion for where the Midshipmen are mentally at this stage of the season, having lost 55-3 to BYU in the opener and needing a remarkable second half comeback to edge Tulane, 27-24. The senior cornerback believes this year’s team has not established an identity.
“I feel like we’re living between two different seasons where we’re either chasing this 11-2 season we had last year, or we’re worried about going back to that 3-10 season we had two years ago,” Kinley said. “We have to get away from that. We have to stop talking about both seasons. It’s 2020 and we need to create our own identity.”
Kinley placed significant responsibility on himself and other senior leaders such as tri-captains Jackson Perkins and Billy Honaker to get the team focused. It starts with leading by example on the field this Saturday against Temple at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“Some of the senior leaders need to step up and play better. We need to play the Navy brand of football. I feel we haven’t been doing that the first three games of this season,” Kinley said.
“We have a great opportunity against a physical Temple team to create that identity, turn this season around and get it going in the right direction.”
Navy’s coaching staff has been emphasizing physicality this week in the wake of being manhandled in the trenches at Air Force. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said the Midshipmen would be practicing “good on good” this week in order to improve in that area.
Kinley isn’t sure that alone will solve the problem.
“I feel like it’s more of a mentality. It’s all about intent. Ones versus ones is all good. We have to take care of each other. It’s no good if we beat each other up in practice then can’t play in the game,” Kinley said. "I feel like our approach to practice, our mentality needs to change. We need to practice with a sense of urgency. “We have to be [jerks] at practice. We have to get after each other and hold each other accountable. That’s the only way to flip that physicality switch.”
Navy will not be defending its Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy championship this season. Kinley said the players need to refocus on the other main goals of capturing the American Athletic Conference championship and earning a bowl bid.
“There’s a lot to play for. It’s time to start moving forward and stop making excuses about what we can and cannot do due to COVID,” he said.
Many Navy football fans were disturbed the sideline demeanor of players during the second half of the Air Force rout. There was no apparent energy or excitement, which was also the case against BYU. This second home game of the season will have fans in the stands as State of Maryland officials have approved the Brigade of Midshipmen attending.
“I think it all starts on our sideline. You look at the BYU game and the Air Force game, our sideline was dead. If you look at the Tulane game, we were keeping everyone’s energy up the whole game,” Kinley said. "Honestly, to me that’s the difference right there. If we’re able to keep everyone’s energy up along the sideline, not letting anyone drop their heads … adversity is going to happen, and we have to keep everyone together.
“We weren’t together against BYU and we weren’t together against Air Force. That’s going to be something I’m going to take personally as a captain. Make sure you’re encouraging each other. We have to be those cheerleaders for each other."
Pipeline to the pros
Temple football currently has 26 of its alumni playing in the NFL. That figures rivals the number of professionals produced by such powerhouse programs as Alabama and Ohio State.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young and Washington Football Team defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis are among the group. Six members of the 2019 Temple team made NFL rosters this season, including wide receiver Isaiah Wright of the Washington Football Team.
Niumatalolo said the number of NFL performers the Temple program has produced is a credit to the coaching staff, which has changed quite often over the years. That’s because Owls typically do not have highly rated recruiting classes.
“They’ve done a really good job of evaluating over the years. They don’t get five-star guys, but they do a great job of developing players. As good a job as any program on East Coast,” Niumatalolo said. “They always play with a chip on their shoulder. I think that’s because it’s a bunch of guys that were overlooked in recruiting.”
Let’s get together
Navy held in-person position meetings this week for the first time since players returned to the academy in July. Jim Berry, associate athletic director for sports medicine, approved the plan provided large meeting rooms were used so players could spread out in a socially distance manner. Of course, masks were required.
Niumatalolo said because of circumstances, only players on the depth chart could attend. Normally, all the players at a specific position would be allowed to attend such meetings for learning purposes.
“We had to look at how we’re meeting. Are things getting lost in translation with Zoom meetings? Do we need to find some bigger rooms where we can meet in-person,” Niumatalolo said Monday during a virtual news conference. “We have to do a much better job of communicating, making sure our guys know exactly what they’re doing; Why are we having the mistakes and miscommunication?”
Newberry brought up the idea because he felt it was important to be able to draw things up on a chalkboard and that was more easily done in-person. Newberry also wanted to be able to make sure players understood the concepts he was teaching.
“When you’re not playing very well, you have to look at everything. We have to get better at communicating and maybe meeting in-person will help us,” Niumatalolo said. “We’re not a very good football team right now. We recognize that, but we’re going to keep swinging. We have to find a way to coach better.”
Coaching stepping-stone
Apparently, athletic directors at “Power Five” conference programs believe winning at Temple is impressive.
Temple has seen a steady turnover of head coaches during its current run of success starting with Al Golden (2006-10), who was hired away by Miami. He was replaced by Steve Addazio (2011-12), who left to become coach at Boston College.
Matt Rhule took over and led Temple to the American Athletic Conference championship in 2016 after a runner-up finish the season before. Baylor hired Rhule (2013-16), who is now coach of the Carolina Panthers.
Geoff Collins spent two seasons at Temple (2017-18) before leaving to replace former Navy coach Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech. Manny Diaz was hired to replace Collins, but his tenure lasted all of two weeks.
Diaz was hired by Temple on Dec. 13 after serving as defensive coordinator at Miami. On Dec. 30, Diaz returned to Miami as head coach.