Captain Cameron Kinley said Navy football players need to take blowout loss ‘personal’

“I feel like it’s more of a mentality. It’s all about intent. Ones versus ones is all good. We have to take care of each other. It’s no good if we beat each other up in practice then can’t play in the game,” Kinley said. "I feel like our approach to practice, our mentality needs to change. We need to practice with a sense of urgency. “We have to be [jerks] at practice. We have to get after each other and hold each other accountable. That’s the only way to flip that physicality switch.”