Navy athletics announces no fans for football home game against Temple

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will remain empty for at least one more Navy football home game.
Navy athletics announced Wednesday morning that fans will not be allowed to attend the Oct. 10 contest against Temple. Athletic director Chet Gladchuk remained hopeful state and county government officials will relax restrictions in time to welcome fans for subsequent home games against Houston (Oct. 24), Tulsa (Nov. 7) and Memphis (Nov. 14).
“Governing agencies remain consistent in their position that fans in the stands, even socially distanced and with a wide-array of protocols in place, present a concerning risk for COVID transmission,” Gladchuk said in a statement. "There are still three opportunities where improving conditions may dictate justification to open our gates in a setting with extensive safety protocols.”
Navy-Temple game will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and broadcast on the Navy Radio Network.
It will be the first game of the season for the visiting Owls, who were forced to cancel or delay several games due to coronavirus concerns on campus and in the greater Philadelphia area.