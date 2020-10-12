Bill Wagner: Navy football still a mystery four games into roller-coaster season | COMMENTARY

To say it’s been a roller-coaster season so far for the Navy football team would be a serious understatement.
Embarrassing blowout losses are followed by gritty, determined wins.
Navy’s patented triple-option offense looks completely inept one week, then operates efficiently the next. This Jekyll and Hyde act has occurred within a game, evidenced by a 31-29 win over Temple on Saturday night one week after a 40-7 blowout loss against Air Force.
At this point, all we really know is that sophomore kicker Bijan Nichols is clutch when called upon to kick field goals in crunch time. He has already booted two game-winners this season, including a career-best 50-yarder to beat Temple.
We also know the Midshipmen remain a mystery at this point in the season. I’ve been wrong on my prediction for all four games this season, picking Navy to beat BYU and Air Force and lose to Tulane and Temple.
That’s mostly because past performance does not guarantee future results. When it comes to Navy football in 2020, what you saw one week will not be replicated the following week.
Coach Ken Niumatalolo acknowledged that reality Saturday night when asked if the triple-option offense finally hit its stride against Temple. After all, blocking was solid across the board and the fullbacks gouged the Owls inside, opening up the perimeter element of the slotback pitch.
Navy did not dwell on the ugly loss to service academy rival Air Force and will not linger on the hard-fought defeat of a tough Temple team.
“It’s always week to week. Last week it was the end of the world. This week it’s paradise,” he said. “You don’t rest. This game is over. We’ll enjoy this for the weekend, but we have to move on.”
Here are some observations about Navy football based off what we’ve seen so far.
Governor gets an assist
Governor Larry Hogan deserves partial credit for Saturday night’s victory after approving a special request to allow the Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.
Rear Adm. Sean Buck, the Naval Academy superintendent, appealed to the governor after attending the Air Force game and seeing firsthand how the Cadet Wing gave the home team a lift.
Having all the midshipmen in the stands on Saturday — wearing masks and socially distanced — was a rousing success and made a big difference for Navy.
Niumatalolo and senior quarterback Dalen Morris both commented afterward about the boost the team received from the brigade, which was spread out by company in the lower bowl of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
There was a college football atmosphere that was painfully absent from the season opener against BYU.
Kudos to the superintendent and the governor for recognizing the importance of having the Brigade of Midshipmen support the Navy football team. Their presence was important to the victory.
Offense rallies around Morris
Morris seems to instill a certain confidence in the offense that has clearly been lacking when he does not play.
Niumatalolo has mentioned many times that Morris is beloved by teammates, largely because of his infectious, outgoing personality and unflinchingly positive attitude. The Alabama native waited four years for an opportunity to start and teammates are truly happy to have him out on the field.
Whenever the Navy offense made a big play Saturday night, Morris was the biggest cheerleader as far as being demonstrative in celebration and congratulating those responsible. Navy’s best three halves of football this season have come with Morris under center, which is noteworthy.
Morris still has some weaknesses he needs to work on to become a complete quarterback in the triple-option system. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound senior looks slow on keepers to the perimeter and also has problems with pitches.
Morris was responsible for a fumble against Temple because of an ill-advised pitch and too often has not delivered the ball properly to the slotback. He also needs to be more aggressive with turning upfield, forcing defenders to commit fully to either the quarterback or the slotback.
Niumatalolo milestone
Congratulations are in order for Niumatalolo, who earned his 100th career victory. That puts the 55-year-old Hawaii native in select company as just the 24th active coach with 100 or more wins.
Niumatalolo has a 100-62 overall record since replacing mentor Paul Johnson along the Midshipmen sideline in 2008. He is Navy’s all-time winningest coach by a longshot, having surpassed the legendary George Welsh (55-46-1) long ago.
Frankly, Niumatalolo is steadily building a resume of accomplishments worthy of consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Defensive standouts
Navy’s depleted defense had a hard time stopping Temple, forcing just one punt in the game.
That came after cornerback Cameron Kinley was beaten by Randle Jones on a deep sideline route. It probably would have been a touchdown if the pass from quarterback Anthony Russo had not bounced off Jones' shoulder pad.
Temple piled up 407 total yards, which was not unexpected after it was revealed an hour before the game that four Navy starters would not play because of injuries. Nose guard Alefosia Saipaia, inside linebackers Diego Fagot and Tama Tuitele along with safety Evan Fochtman all sat out.
Safety Kevin Brennan missed the first half after being disqualified for targeting against Air Force.
Sophomore Terrell Adams performed impressive in place of Tuitele, recording a career-high nine tackles to lead the team. The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker made the biggest play of the game, breaking up a pass in the flat intended for tailback Re-Mahn Davis to prevent a 2-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game.
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Brian Newberry knew he’d already found a player in John Marshall, a safety who was switched to outside linebacker to get him on the field. The Howard County native also played well against the Owls with seven tackles and an interception that prevented points at the end of the first half.