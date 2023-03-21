Navy football opens spring camp with first-year head coach and two new coordinators

Brian Newberry oversaw his first official practice as Navy head football coach Monday afternoon. Newberry said every player in the program has a clean slate going into spring practice. (Courtesy Navy Athletics)

According to the spring practice prospectus issued late last week, Navy football has 17 returning starters. As far as first-year head coach Brian Newberry is concerned, the Midshipmen have zero returning starters.

Newberry is wiping the slate clean for every player in the program. As they say in the financial investment business, past performance is not indicative of future returns.

In other words, players that closed the 2022 season on the depth chart are starting from ground zero and must prove themselves again. Meanwhile, players that were serving on the scout team will be given every opportunity to show they deserve a spot on the depth chart.

As a result, Newberry declined to issue a depth chart entering spring camp, which got underway Monday. Fans and media will have to wait until after the final spring practice on April 19 to see an updated depth chart.

“Because it’s wide-open,” Newberry said Monday afternoon when asked why there is no depth chart. “Guys who have played a lot of snaps, we don’t want them to feel great about where they’re at. We want them to go out and compete. Then there’s guys that haven’t been on the depth chart. Spring ball is a great opportunity for those guys to prove themselves.”

Factoring into the equation is that Navy has seven new position coaches. Newberry wants those assistants to evaluate the talent at their respective positions and determine the depth chart.

“With a lot of new coaches coming in, you’re careful about guarding your opinion about players. You want those guys to see it for themselves,” Newberry said. “It’s a fresh start, a fresh opportunity for a lot of these guys. Nobody feels like they own a job. They have to go out and earn it.”

Navy must replace four on offense and two on defense that started last year’s season-ending Army game.

Left tackle Kip Frankland, wide receiver Mark Walker and outside linebackers John Marshall and Nicholas Straw are graduating. One starting slotback (Maquel Haywood) transferred to Appalachian State, while the other (Vincent Terrell) is suspended.

Meanwhile, placekicker Bijan Nichols is the only special teams starter the Midshipmen are losing.

Navy will conduct 15 practices over the next five weeks and Newberry readily acknowledged this is an extremely important spring camp for the program. This is the first opportunity for Newberry to put his stamp on the program in terms of coaching philosophy and style.

“I’ve got to earn the trust of these guys just like they’re earning our trust. I’ve been really impressed with the way these guys have responded to me and the other new coaches,” said Newberry, noting that process is helped by the fact he served three years as defensive coordinator under former head coach Ken Niumatalolo.

“Most of these guys know who I am. I think over the course of this offseason, they’ve gotten an idea about the things that are important to me and what I want our program to look like,” he said. “The things we’re going to double down on are all the intangibles.”

Navy also has a pair of first-year coordinators in Grant Chesnut (offense) and P.J. Volker (defense). Volker was promoted after spending the past three seasons coaching inside linebackers, a position he will continue to oversee.

Volker has been with Newberry dating back to their days at Kennesaw State and plans to employ the same defensive system with perhaps a few tweaks here and there. However, Chesnut will be installing a different version of triple-option offense that will feature more short passing game concepts and other creative ways to get the ball on the perimeter.

Newberry pointed out that Chesnut and Volker have gotten a head start on introducing their systems during walk-through practices allowed by the NCAA. That valuable on-field time with the players will allow Navy to “hit the ground running,” Newberry said.

“This spring is important for both sides of the football. Defensively there will be a lot of carryover. There won’t be a ton of change there. Coach Volker is doing [coordinating] for the first time so he’s going to have his own unique spin on it,” Newberry said.

“Coach Chesnut and the offensive staff have been working a lot of hours putting things together and making sure they’re all on the same page. I’m really excited about where they’re at as far as the installation process.”

Newberry did not hesitate when asked what the overarching goals of spring camp would be.

“We have to establish our brand, our style of play and that starts with the way we practice. The message this offseason has been: ‘It’s not what we do, it’s how we do it,’” he said.

“We have to make sure we’re consistent with what we’re doing; that we’re getting a little better every day and we avoid those peaks and valleys that are common during spring football. We want to make sure we’re on an upward trajectory throughout the course of spring ball.”