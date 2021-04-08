Navy sports roundup: Women’s lacrosse defeated by No. 14 Drexel; men’s soccer loses at Loyola

Senior fullback Matt Nocita got off three shots for Navy, while goalkeeper Ian Bramlett made two saves. The Midshipmen travel to D.C. to take on the Eagles in what now becomes an elimination game. “Saturday is a win or we are out situation, so it is a good opportunity for the team to be resilient, get ready and come back,” O’Donohue said. “We played well at times, but we were out of sync today and could not find our rhythm. We have to come back with good practices on Thursday and Friday to get ready for Saturday.”