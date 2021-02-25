American women’s basketball nips Navy, clinches South Division crown

Junior guard Emily Fisher posted season-highs of 16 points and six assists to lead American women’s basketball past Navy, 65-59, on Wednesday night at Bender Arena. Fisher also grabbed five rebounds and swiped two steals for the host Eagles, who clinched first place in the South Division of the Patriot League with the win.
Junior forward Taylor Brown totaled 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for American (6-3, 6-3), which went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 56 seconds to break a 59-59 tie.
Senior forward Sophie Gatzounas scored 14 points to lead Navy (5-7, 5-3), which could have taken over first place in the South with a victory. Junior guard Jennifer Coleman posted her seventh double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five assists, three steals and two blocks.
“Unfortunately, we had too many missed defensive assignments at critical times during the game and American made us pay every time that happened,” Navy coach Tim Taylor said. “We had opportunities to get the lead twice and shots just didn’t fall in the last three minutes. We didn’t execute as well as we needed to in the last minute and I have to take responsibility for that.”
Junior guard Kolbi Green scored 11 points for Navy, which rallied from a 10-point deficit to tie the game twice late in the fourth quarter. Sophomore forward Lindsey Llewellyn and frehsman guard Kristina Donza added eight points apiece for the Mids, who will close out the regular season with a weekend doubleheader against Loyola Maryland.
NAVY BASEBALL: Freshman shortstop Logan Keller went 4-for-6 at the plate with three RBIs and four runs scored for the Midshipmen, who rallied to beat visiting Coppin State, 16-11, on Wednesday afternoon at Bishop Stadium.
Senior center fielder and leadoff hitter Joe Simourian went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Navy (2-0), which trailed 8-2 at one point. Designated hitter Colin Smith was 3-for-6 with four runs driven in, while right fielder Ryan Duffey was 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Catcher Brian Furey delivered a three-run double to highlight an eight-run seventh inning for the Mids, who pounded out 13 hits. Navy added three insurance runs in the eighth.
It was a tough outing for the Navy pitching staff, which was roughed up for 17 hits and issued six walks.
NAVY VOLLEYBALL: A season-opening, home-and-home doubleheader against archrival Army has been postponed due to a Tier 1 positive COVID-19 test within the West Point program.
Latest College Sports
Navy was scheduled to host Army at MacDonough Hall on Friday night then travel to West Point for the back end of the doubleheader on Sunday.