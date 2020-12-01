Navy football’s speciality uniforms for Army game celebrate 175th anniversary of the Naval Academy

That proud tradition has also been displayed on the gridiron with the Navy football program that began in 1879. The Midshipmen have seen their program collect a national championship in 1926, produce a pair of Heisman Trophy winners in Joe Bellino (1960) and Roger Staubach (1963) and establish numerous NCAA records with its patented triple-option offense, which includes career and season marks from recent graduates Keenan Reynolds and Malcolm Perry.