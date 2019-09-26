Unbeaten Navy men’s soccer team creating a buzz

Every time the Navy men’s soccer team takes the field for a home game, it takes a step back into the program’s past.
After all, home turf for the Midshipmen is the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility, named for the winningest coach in the program’s rich history and the only man to lead Navy to an NCAA championship.
Warner directed a team featuring star forward Jimmy Lewis to the national title in 1964 and brought the Mids back to the quarterfinals two seasons later. Warner, who guided the program for 30 years and earned 241 wins along the way, was the second of three coaches to head the program over a combined 84 years and 578 victories. Greg Myers was the last, coaching Navy for 29 years through 2004 and earning 233 wins.
However, wins, conference championships and NCAA appearances have been few and far between since. Navy has qualified for the NCAA Tournament only once since 1988. That was in 2013 when it won a record 16 games and went undefeated in the Patriot League.
This season’s team, under fourth-year head coach Tim O’ Donohue, appears well on the way to turning things around. After three straight losing seasons that yielded just 12 wins, the Midshipmen are creating a buzz again by winning eight games in a row to open the season.
Most recent came on Tuesday night when sophomore Jacob Williams scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Liberty. It was Navy’s 12th consecutive win dating back to last season − longest current win streak among NCAA Division I programs.
“There is a great soccer history here and you really want to be aware of that and engage it,” said O’Donohue, who took the Navy job after serving as an assistant at the University of Connecticut for five seasons. “We have been working on this from the moment we got here.”
O’Donohue is accustomed to success after serving as head coach at Stevens Institute of Technology, which he directed to nine NCAA Division III Tournament appearances in 10 seasons.
During O’Donohue’s first three seasons, Navy was 12-33-7, but the team returned all 11 starters and 18 of 19 letterman heading into this season.
“I knew it would take a little time to rebuild the program. My vision was that we would have this (group of guys) together for three years,” said O’Donohue. “It has been a tough couple of years. I didn’t expect it to be such a slow road, but we’ve kept the faith and kept working hard. This is a great group of guys. I have great players. It’s coming along nicely. Now the style of play has been established and a culture has been established.”
Navy’s streak will be on the line Saturday when it plays at Loyola and again next Wednesday when it travels to American. A preseason pick to finish sixth in the Patriot League, Navy is 1-0 in conference play.
“I am happy with where we are and where we seem to be going,” O’Donohue said. “You are always a bit surprised when you are 8-0, but if there is one thing I have learned, it’s don’t get too low or too high. Enjoy every moment, win or lose.”
So far this season, Navy has six shutouts and has outscored its opponents, 15-2. It is the program’s best start since 1966 when Warner coached Navy to a 10-1-2 mark and a trip to the NCAA quarterfinals.
“I felt like we had a good team but that we were young,” said Williams, a Millersville resident who attended Old Mill High.
“I felt we were a good team, and that we had a young core last season that was coming back,” Williams added. “We’ve been working hard and it’s been a collective effort. We told ourselves we had to work hard every day. Every game we walk on the field together and off the field together.”
Team captain Ben Nicholas, a fifth-year senior, was familiar with O’Donohue because he transferred to Navy from Connecticut. He played one season at UConn while O’Donohue was an assistant there.
“I wanted more. I decided to transfer to Navy before I ever knew he was coming,” Nicholas said. “Actually, I was in my plebe summer here when I found out he had been hired as the new head coach at Navy, so he followed me here.
“We have a close friendship. I think that has been a plus having an especially close relationship between a captain and the coach like we do.” Nicholas added. “We definitely knew who each other was coming in.”
Nicholas said losing the last three seasons has been tough, but that the team may be feeling the rewards of those struggles now.
“I think it makes us a lot better team and a closer group because we know what it is like to lose a lot of games and have a losing season. I don’t think we would be in the position we are in, if we hadn’t had those seasons,” Nicholas added. “It hardened us and taught us how to be resilient, and brought us closer together fighting the adversity.”
Nicholas’ role on the team as a non-starter who is usually the first sub off the bench sets a good example as to the ties that bind this team together.
“There are guys on the team, who sit on the bench every game and never play. Every one of them has a goal - to push the guy in front of them to be better,” Nicholas said. “That’s what makes us what we are. From one through 30, every member of this team contributes.”
Williams scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season midway through Tuesday’s first half off an assist from Wyatt Millard. That tally stood up as Navy held the Flames to just three shots on goal, all in the first half.
Navy has allowed just 19 shots on goal and has made 15 of 54 shots on goal. That blend of stellar defense and possession-oriented offense has become the team’s style of play.
“We have a really strong back four, with two of the top defenders in the conference in Matt (Nocita) and Tyler (Collins), plus Andrew Hopkins, who’s a senior. Plus, we have a great goalie in (Ian Bramblett),” said O’Donohue. “Matt is our 6-foot-7 defender. He may be one of the best in the nation.”
Collins, a sophomore from Crofton, is part of a unit that has played an aggressive stingy style of defense. Bramblett has played every minute of every game.
‘We wouldn’t be where we are without being supportive of each other,” said Collins, who last week was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week. “It’s a tight brotherhood.
“I knew that we were a strong team. Our defense is lockdown solid. We have worked on that every day, and our offense is outrageously great,” said Collins. “Any team that comes our way, we’ll be ready for them.’
Navy still has nine games left to play, including eight league games and a road game at in-state rival UMBC, so “playing them one game at a time” is more than just an overused cliché.
“One game at a time is really the best way for us to look at it, because you have to be ready each week,” Williams said.
Whatever the Mids do with the rest of their season, they have already “put the buzz back” into the program and have alumni talking soccer once again.
“Before the Holy Cross game (a 4-0 win on Sept. 21), one of the guys off the 1964 national championship team talked to us,” Nicholas said. “It was really cool to think someone off that team would care enough to do that.”
O’Donohue believes the vision he had for Navy upon becoming coach four seasons ago now appears attainable.
“You want to put a good product out there and make (the alumni) proud of what they are watching,” O’ Donohue said. “This team is built to last, recruiting is going very well, it’s coming together. This is a fun group of guys to coach. I feel confident in saying we have good things ahead of us.”