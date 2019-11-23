Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s crucial American Athletic Conference West Division matchup between host Navy and 25th-ranked SMU.
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
TV: CBS Sports Network with John Sadak providing play-by-play, Randy Cross handling color commentary and Sheehan Stanwick Burch serving as sideline reporter.
Radio: WBAL (1090-AM); WNAV (1430-AM)
Line: Navy by 3 ½
Records: Navy 7-2 overall, 5-1 AAC; SMU 9-1, 5-1
Series History: This is 21st meeting between the schools with Navy leading 12-8. Navy had won eight straight meetings before falling last season in Dallas, 31-30 in overtime.
Pregame Listening: The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio will air from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with Wiley Baker and Bill Lusby as hosts; The Navy Football Insider game day edition will begin at 2 p.m. on WBAL Radio (1090 AM, WBAL.com) with host Scott Wykoff; The Navy Football Pregame Show with play-by-play voice Pete Medhurst, color commentator Joe Miller and sideline reporter Keith Mills will get underway at 2:30 p.m. on the Navy Radio Network.
Game Day Festivities: Brigade of Midshipmen March-on will begin at 3:07 p.m.
· Fly-over featuring four fighter jets will follow national anthem.
· At halftime, Cheerleaders of America and the Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps will perform.
· Following the game, Navy alma mater, Blue and Gold, will be played as the team stand at attention in front of the Brigade of Midshipmen.
In-game updates: @BWagner_CapGaz on Twitter
Of note: Navy and SMU battle annually for the Gansz Trophy, which was created jointly by the athletic departments at the respective schools in 2009. It is a traveling trophy to honor the late coaching legend Frank Gansz. Navy is 6-1 in Gansz Trophy games.
Considered perhaps the top special teams coach in the history of the NFL, Frank Gansz spent time at both SMU and the Naval Academy. He was starting his second season as special teams coach on the Hilltop when he passed away on April 27, 2009.
As a collegian, Gansz played center and linebacker for the Naval Academy from 1957 to 1959 and graduated in 1960. He also spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Navy.
Gansz was a veteran of 38 seasons of coaching – 24 in the NFL and 14 in the collegiate ranks. Prior to coming to SMU in 2008, Gansz was with the Jacksonville Jaguars as special teams coordinator in 2000 and 2001. He also served in that capacity with the St. Louis Rams, helping the team to its victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.
· If the Midshipmen or Mustangs win their final two games, they will at least share the West Division title within the American Athletic Conference with Memphis. A Memphis loss could give Navy or SMU an opportunity to win the West outright.
· Navy’s 32 seniors will be honored during a pregame ceremony. The Midshipmen have won 16 straight games on Senior Day.
Injury Report: Navy – DE Marcus Edwards (undisclosed) is questionable; ILB Tama Tuitele (leg) is doubtful. SMU – WR Myron Gailliard (undisclosed) is probable; WR Reggie Roberson Jr. (lower body) is out; WR Keke Burns (head) is out.