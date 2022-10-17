Bill Wagner: In a word, Navy football’s performance in loss to SMU simply disappointing | COMMENTARY

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) rushes for a touchdown against Navy defender Rayuan Lane III (18) and Elias Larry (3) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

That is the word coach Ken Niumatalolo used repeatedly to describe what happened Friday night in Dallas.

It was an apt description on several levels.

Everyone who cares about Navy football was hoping a resounding defeat of Tulsa would be the springboard toward turning around a season that got off to a rough start.

Quarterback Tai Lavatai had the triple-option offense clicking on all cylinders as the Midshipmen rolled up 455 rushing yards in blowing out the Golden Hurricane, 53-21.

An optimist wanted to believe that suddenly all was right in the Navy football world, even though previous results showed otherwise.

Be that as it may, it seemed all but certain that Navy would build on the all-around superb performance versus Tulsa from its offense, defense and special teams.

Unfortunately, that was not the case as Navy made too many mistakes in all three phases in losing 40-34 to SMU under the Friday night lights of Ford Stadium.

Niumatalolo also uttered the word discombobulated several times during his postgame interview outside the Navy locker room. That word was also fitting.

Navy’s defense was rock-solid through five games and ranked highly among Football Bowl Subdivision schools in almost all key categories. The Midshipmen were No. 9 nationally in rushing defense, No. 43 in total defense and No. 39 in scoring defense.

SMU wide receiver Dylan Goffney (10) breaks away from Navy defenders Eavan Gibbons (11) and Rayuan Lane III (18) on his way to score a touchdown during the first half of Friday night's game in Dallas. (LM Otero/AP)

So it was surprising to see the Midshipmen get smoked by the Mustangs, who amassed 441 yards with 336 coming through the air. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai hurt Navy with both his arm and his feet, completing 20 of 27 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns while racing 60 yards off a keeper for another score.

Big plays have been the nemesis of the Midshipmen and there were plenty more Friday night. Standout wide receiver Rashee Rice turned a short slant pass into a 68-yard gain on the very first play from scrimmage, which was a bad omen. Two other receivers — Kelvontay Dixon and Dylan Goffney — had catches of 47 and 44 yards, respectively.

Roderick Daniels added a 27-yard touchdown off a well executed bunch screen, catching the ball just over the line of scrimmage and racing untouched along the sideline to paydirt.

While Navy’s rush defense has been outstanding this season, the pass defense has shown weaknesses here and there before being totally exposed Friday night.

Navy drove into enemy territory on three straight possessions to start the game and came away with zero points. It was deflating and a bad sign since that was a big problem through four games.

It’s easy to second-guess coaching decisions, but I would have punted on fourth-and-9 from the SMU 39. That distance does not fit the Navy offense as it was an obvious passing down. Sure enough, Lavatai was sacked.

The Mustangs capitalized after being given a short field, moving 56 yards in just three plays for a touchdown.

I would have attempted a field goal on fourth-and-3 from the 29-yard line, just to put some points on the board. However, I changed my mind after Daniel Davies missed a 36-yard attempt on the next possession.

In hindsight, it was understandable that Niumatalolo felt the need to score touchdowns on a night SMU was marching up and down the field seemingly at will. However, no matter how you slice it, Navy’s inability to score any points early played a huge factor in the outcome.

The Midshipmen finished with 510 total yards, which was impressive and certainly a positive. There was a lot to like beginning with a breakout rushing performance by Lavatai, who finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead the team. Slotback Maquel Haywood also had a big game with 95 rushing yards, 44 of which came on a career-long run. Fullback Daba Fofana (61 yards) and slotback Vincent Terrell Jr. (37 yards) also made key contributions.

It’s important to point out that Navy totaled 21 points and 230 total yards in the fourth quarter when it was furiously trying to catch up. The Midshipmen put together impressive marches of 75, 75 and 80 yards with all three ending with touchdowns.

Lavatai operated out of the shotgun and used a nice mix of passes and runs to efficiently lead the Mids downfield. He tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Umbarger and connected with Mark Walker for a 34-yard completion that set up another score.

It has become obvious that Lavatai is most comfortable operating out of the shotgun. Unfortunately, Navy’s triple-option offense is based off having the quarterback under center.

That said, the Midshipmen have implemented an offensive package out of shotgun that was utilized to great effect when both Keenan Reynolds and Malcolm Perry were the starting quarterbacks.

Navy certainly cannot completely abandon having the quarterback take direct snaps. However, it may make sense going shotgun more often since Lavatai is so much better lining up that way.

I like some of the passing concepts I saw against SMU and would like to see more of those within reason. Umbarger and Walker are talented receivers, while Terrell and fellow slot Kai Puailoa-Rojas are also weapons in the passing game.

Lavatai throws a nice ball, but is off target far too often. He completed only nine of 21 attempts on Friday night and that type of percentage makes it hard to advocate for too much passing. However, perhaps Navy can incorporate more short passing concepts that are more high percentage.

Navy (2-4) hosts Houston (3-3) this coming Saturday in Annapolis. The Cougars are coming off a bye week after beating Memphis, 33-32, on Oct. 7. The Mids desperately need a win and definitely do not want to suffer a third loss this season at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Hopefully, the disappointing defensive effort of Friday night was an aberration and the offensive output of the last two games continues.

HOUSTON@NAVY

Saturday, noon

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1430 AM

Line: Houston by 2 1/2