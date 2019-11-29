When coach Paul Johnson initially designed his version of triple-option offense, he designated the backfield position as A and B.
Almost from the beginning, the A backs established a signature slogan: A’s make plays.
That motto has certainly been true this season for the Navy football team. Starters Tazh Maloy and CJ Williams have led a slotback corps that has been extremely productive. Top backup Keoni-Kordell Makekau has been the other key member of a unit that has accounted for 1,470 all-purpose yards.
“I’ve been very impressed with the way the guys have played. They’ve been very consistent. They’ve come out and worked extremely hard in practice,” Navy slotbacks coach Joe DuPaix said. “They just have the mentality to get better with every single rep. That mentality carries over to meetings, film study and the football field on game day.”
Williams has been the top playmaker at the position with 458 all-purpose yards, displaying tremendous balance along the way. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior has amassed 232 rushing yards and ranks second on the team with 210 receiving yards, while totaling four touchdowns.
“That’s our slogan in the A backs room says it all: A’s make plays. Our job is to electrify the offense and get it going every game,” Williams said.
Maloy is Navy’s fourth-leading rusher, just slightly ahead of Williams with 267 yards. The 5-foot-7, 178-pound senior boasts an impressive average of 8.3 yards per carry.
Makekau has proven equally dangerous when taking the pitch, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior has also shown big-play ability in the passing game, averaging a phenomenal 29.3 yards on three receptions.
“We can all get the job done, do whatever it takes. We like to spread the ball around to everybody,” Williams said. “We always talk about who is going to score this week? We try to get everyone into the end zone at some point in the season.”
Williams, Maloy and Makekau have combined to average almost 10 yards per touch, meaning the team’s top three slotbacks are almost guaranteed to produce a first down on every run or catch.
“It really is phenomenal,” DuPaix said of the unit’s production. “With the way our offense works, we don’t know who is going to get the ball on a given play, but we know that if you’re unselfish and willing to do the work that things will pay off.”
All the slots have their strengths and weaknesses. Williams is clearly the top performer in the passing game, capable of running great routes and snagging every ball thrown his way. The Cibolo, Texas native had three receptions for a career-high 117 yards and two touchdowns against East Carolina.
Williams has also come up with several clutch catches, including a 32-yarder to key the game-winning drive against Air Force and a 33-yarder to help spark the comeback against SMU this past Saturday.
Maloy and Makekau have both been a bit more dynamic in the running game, showing superb speed and acceleration when taking the pitch from quarterback Malcolm Perry.
“I think we have a lot of diversity. We all bring something different to the table,” Williams said. “That goes back to the mindset of doing whatever it takes to make plays for the team.”
While some slots are better than others at certain elements of the job, DuPaix preaches and demands versatility. Being a dynamic runner is not enough to get enough to get on the field. An A back that does not block effectively will not play.
“You’re not going to have every guy grade out on a 10-point scale as a 10 on catching, a 10 on blocking and a 10 on running,” DuPaix said. “However, I think for the most part all of our guys up there across the board. There’s not really a weak spot anywhere.”
What most observers don’t realize is how critical a component the slotbacks play within the blocking scheme. On every pitch, the front-side slotback is responsible for blocking for his partner carrying the ball. There are other running plays within the triple-option offense in which the slots must cut off an outside linebacker.
“Our guys are extremely unselfish. They get more excited about the great blocks they make then they do the actual runs they make,” DuPaix said. “They’ve really done a great job of blocking on the perimeter and inside. They also do a great job with pass protection.”
Navy’s slotbacks are outweighed in every situation when it comes to executing a block. DuPaix recalled a recent game when the 178-pound Williams was repeatedly tasked with blocking a 245-pound linebacker.
“That just does not equate, yet our guys will throw it up in there each and every play,” DuPaix said. “They’re tough as nails and take a lot of pride in what they do. I’m really humbled and honored to coach them. I just think these guys are so impressive.”
Makekau, Maloy, Williams and Myles Fells have gotten the majority of game repetitions so far this season. Travis Brannan and Justin Smith, who are listed third on the depth chart, primarily play on special teams.
Navy’s depth at the position will be tested moving forward as it appears Makekau may have suffered a serious injury during the SMU game. Makekau or Fells will likely move into the starting lineup and other slots, likely juniors Tyreek King-El and Garrett Winn, will join the rotation.
“We really rely on young men who are extremely unselfish. Our guys have the next man up mentality. When there is an opportunity, guys step up,” DuPaix said. “In our meetings, every individual is very in-tune with what is happening because they never know when their opportunity is going to come along. When it does come, you’ve got to be ready to step up and make plays.”
Navy’s slotbacks go in motion on read triple-option plays never knowing whether Perry will keep the ball or pitch at the last minute. Makekau, a native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii who goes by the nickname “Two K,” said the pitch key is expected to catch the pitch no matter where it is delivered, while the front-side slot is expected to make the block to make sure his running mate does not get drilled.
“Coach Niumat always tells us to keep our eyes right. When we’re in motion, we have to keep our eyes on the ball and expect the pitch all the time,” Makekau said. “We also have to trust that the front-side A back has your block. It’s a selfless thing we have in the A back group. Whoever winds up getting the ball, we’ll make sure to take care of them.”