Standout slotback Maquel Haywood announces he is leaving Navy football program, entering transfer portal

Navy's Maquel Haywood (24) returns a kickoff against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

One obvious repercussion to a coaching change is the possibility it will lead to player defections.

That was an immediate concern among the Navy football faithful after longtime coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired on Sunday. Would this momentous decision to part ways with a 15-year head coach lead current Navy players to enter the transfer portal or cause incoming recruits to look elsewhere?

Advertisement

Navy found out Thursday the answer is a resounding yes.

Standout slotback Maquel Haywood announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore speedster was one of Navy’s top offensive performers this past season and would have been a primary building block going into 2023.

Advertisement

“I want to thank the Naval Academy and all of the coaching staff for everything that they’ve done for me. This decision is deeper than football,” Haywood wrote in the Twitter post.

Galatians 6:9🙏🏾 DMs are open🖤 pic.twitter.com/zijthrYq8A — Maquel Haywood (@Maquel01) December 15, 2022

Haywood is free to leave the Naval Academy without penalty since midshipmen do not sign the “two-for-seven” paperwork until the start of their junior academic year. The North Carolina native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Haywood finished the season as Navy’s second-leading rusher with 473 yards. He was the team’s top perimeter threat and averaged 6.5 yards on 73 carries, mostly pitches.

Haywood was also a weapon in the passing game, averaging an impressive 17.1 yards and scoring two touchdowns on eight receptions. His long gains for the season were a 44-yard run and 43-yard catch.

Haywood was also Navy’s primary kickoff returner and amassed 306 yards in that capacity.

He accounted for 916 total yards and averaged almost 10 yards per touch.

Haywood made one of the biggest plays in the Army-Navy game, sneaking out of the backfield and getting open for a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Xavier Arline in overtime.

Haywood is the second Navy sophomore this month to announce he was entering the transfer portal. Inside linebacker Tyler Fletcher, who was second on the depth chart at the WILL position, announced he was transferring following the Central Florida game and was no longer a member of the team by the time the Army-Navy game was played Dec. 10.

Advertisement

Haywood and Fletcher are among 23 sophomores or freshmen listed as starters or backups on Navy’s depth chart going into the Army game.