Despite the loss, Navy football had defensive bright spots against Memphis

Glenn’s one-season influence in the Navy defense has come in dribbles — a tackle here, two there. But just two years ago, Glenn served a leading role by anchoring the nearby Maret School football team on both sides of the ball. Glenn, who lived in the Anne Arundel County part of Laurel, chose to play for longtime coach Mike Engelberg over Archbishop Spalding or Meade, and went on to play for an undefeated Frogs squad that won a title in 2016. He led Maret in rushing, receiving and tackling as a senior, his coach said.