JC Hermus, Kimmie Leonard lead Navy sailing to victory in Team Race National Championship regatta

Navy intercollegiate sailing coach Ian Burman is not a cocky or boastful person by nature.
So, it was somewhat eye-opening when Burman declared the Midshipmen the clear-cut favorites going into the LaserPerformance Team Race National Championship Wednesday and Thursday on the Severn River.
“Honestly, I don’t think there are too many teams that can beat us,” the 13th-year coach said when asked to assess the 12-team field.
As it turns out, Burman’s confidence was well placed. Juniors JC Hermus and Kimmie Leonard led the way as Navy dominated from start to finish in capturing the national championship in the team racing discipline Thursday. Senior Connor Bayless and junior Gray Benson were the other skippers for the Midshipmen, who won going away with an impressive 17-2 record.
“I could not be prouder of this team and the work they put in throughout the year,” Burman said. “Our sailors were really strong with communication during the regatta. They were yelling across the water at each other, and all three boats were on the same page throughout both days.”
It marked a major breakthrough for Navy sailing, which was presented with the Walter Cromwell Wood Bowl for the ninth time overall and first time since 1992.
“We’ve been working really hard to develop the institutional knowledge [of team racing techniques] and pass it on year by year,” said Burman, who was a freshman at Severn School the last time Navy won Team Race Nationals.
“We’ve been building and building the program to get to this point. We had the talent this year to pull it together.”
Navy did not lose a team race regatta all spring despite not being able to practice for nearly a month due to a Navy athletics pause. In fact, the Mids only lost one race and that came in the first event after the restriction of movement order was lifted.
“We had a strong roster coming into the season and the entire team was sailing at a very high level. Just watching the way these guys played, I felt very good about our chances,” Burman said. “This group of sailors stayed really focused throughout the whole year despite the stops and starts.”
Navy got off to an inauspicious start, losing to Stanford in the first round after getting beaten off the start line and being on the wrong side of a questionable umpiring decision, Burman said. The Midshipmen rebounded from that setback to finish the opening day of round-robin competition with a 10-1 record.
Roger Williams, College of Charleston and Georgetown were all tied for second with 8-3 marks.
“We had a number of races on Wednesday morning that turned out to be very tough,” Burman said. “I thought our sailors did a great job of maintaining a business-like attitude.”
Organizers with the Intercollegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) split the fleet into separate six-team Gold and Silver divisions. Navy went 5-0 against the rest of the Gold Division, clinching the championship before the field was reduced to four for the finals.
“On the second day we were just counting down,” Burman said. “It felt really good when we realized we were up by four with three races to go.”
Runner-up Roger Williams posted a 14-5 mark, one better than third-place College of Charleston. Burman said the competition was closer than the final records might indicate.
“We pulled out a number of races when we were in pretty bad positions toward the end of the race through maneuvering and plays down the stretch,” he said. “We had great boat speed and boat-handling and we could rely on that to get us out of trouble when we needed to.”
Burman said the pairing of Hermus and Leonard, an Annapolis High graduate, put forth a near flawless performance on the water. Benson primarily sailed with senior Madeline Pruzan, while Bayless (Severn School) had junior Fiona Lobon aboard for most of the racing.
“JC and Kimmie were absolutely the best boat on the water. They were totally dominating in terms of speed, boat-handling, positioning. They had the whole package working,” Burman said.
Senior Sean Linden, junior Olivia de Olazarra as well as sophomores Colin MacGillivray and Jonah Hatt also represented Navy at the regatta.
Navy now carries some momentum into the Gill Co-Ed Dinghy National Championship, being held next Monday and Tuesday off Annapolis.