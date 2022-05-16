Navy athletics elevates men’s and women’s rugby from club to varsity status

Former Navy rugby player Mykol Brooks advances the ball as Army defenders pursue during the 2019 meeting between the archrivals. A plan many years in the making came to fruition Monday morning when Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk announced that men’s and women’s rugby would be elevated from club to varsity status. (Courtesy Photo)

A plan many years in the making came to fruition Monday morning when Naval Academy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk announced that men’s and women’s rugby would be elevated from club to varsity status.

There has been an ongoing dialogue about doing so ever since Gladchuk was hired as Navy athletic director in August 2001. A formal plan to convert rugby to varsity level was put in place by the Naval Academy Athletic Association and the various components necessary to make it happen have finally come together.

Advertisement

“Rugby is a warrior sport and belongs in the forefront of varsity athletics at the Naval Academy. It is a sport that fits the definition of what we expect our midshipmen to aspire to be, which is tough, hard-nosed student-athletes,” Gladchuk said in a statement.

“Today will go down in history as an NAAA ambition finally realized. The process has spanned many years, but the goal line was always in our sights. Perseverance, vision and alumni generosity prevailed. It is a proud day to be a rugger and even better days ahead as we focus on national stature and success for rugby at Navy,” Gladchuk added.

Advertisement

Former @NavyBaseball pitcher Noah Song has completed flight school and earned his wings of gold. Song has now submitted a waiver request seeking to convert his service time to reserves so he can resume his career with the Boston @RedSoxhttps://t.co/7WlnNPni0G pic.twitter.com/KllMcoaSkz — Capital Gazette Sports (@AACapitalSports) May 16, 2022

With the addition of men’s and women’s rugby, Navy will now field 35 varsity sports programs during the 2022-2023 academic year. That is the third most nationally among schools that compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Ohio State and Stanford sponsor the most varsity sports with 36 each.

Rugby was first played at the Annapolis institution in 1963 when the Naval Academy Rugby Battalion Championship took place.

A men’s club program was formed and Navy has since produced 42 All-Americans as named by USA Rugby and was Division I runner-up in 1994. Mike Flanagan served part-time as the men’s head coach for 27 years before stepping down. Gavin Hickie was appointed the first full-time Navy rugby coach in 2017.

Navy has posted a 40-13 record during Hickie’s five-year tenure. In 2018, Connor McNerney won the Rudy Scholz Award (the Heisman Trophy of rugby) for the best collegiate rugby player in the United States.

“This is the culmination of years of hard work from our alums, supporters, players and NAAA administration,” said Hickie, who also holds the title of director of rugby at the Naval Academy. “I would like to sincerely thank our Navy Rugby Alumni Association, our friends of Navy Rugby and our athletic director for making this dream a reality.”

Navy currently competes in the Rugby East Conference and finished second this past season. The conference will expand to 11 teams for the 2022-23 season and will consist of the following schools: Army, Navy, Penn State, Virginia Tech, St. Bonaventure, Kutztown, Mary Washington, Mount St. Mary’s, Notre Dame College, Queens College and Southern Virginia.

Gladchuk said a key factor in the decision to elevate rugby to varsity was the fact so many of the schools in the Rugby East Conference had already done so. Army, for instance, made rugby a varsity sport in 2014 and the program has flourished as a result. The Black Knights captured the Division I national championship this past season.

“Our mantra has always been to field teams that expect to win and we make sure they have the resources to do so,” Gladchuk said. Alumni have stepped up and provided resources to close the gap. Rugby was kind of in a gray area in terms of institutional commitment. We just felt the timing was right to elevate rugby and give it the backing necessary to be a program of national stature.

Advertisement

Gladchuk also cited the sustained success of the men’s and women’s programs, the outstanding leadership of the two head coaches along with the unwavering support of the Navy rugby alumni as additional factors.

NAAA has previously made a significant commitment to Navy rugby by providing improved facilities as part of the Brigade Sports Complex development.

Women’s rugby was established in 1996 at the Naval Academy and head coach Murph McCarthy was hired as the first full-time coach in 2019. The Midshipmen captured the Division I national championship in 15-a-side after finishing as runner-up in 2019.

Current co-captain Sarah Skinner is a two-time finalist for the M.A. Sorensen Award, which is presented annually to the best women’s collegiate rugby player in the United States. Skinner will be attending Oxford in the fall on a Rhodes Scholarship.

Navy director of rugby and men's head coach Gavin Hickie. (Courtesy Photo)

Hickie was thrilled with the announcement and said varsity status comes with “more recognition, more awareness and more visibility.” He noted the Rugby World Cup will be held in the United States (2031 for men; 2033 for women).The sport is on the rise across the country, he said.

Navy rugby was given a financial target last fall with the mandate to raise the funds by May. Hickie said the generosity of alums and other supporters enabled the rugby programs to reach that goal far earlier than expected.