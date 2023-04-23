Navy men’s rugby edges Lindenwood, 12-10, in semifinals, setting up rematch with Cal for the national championship

Lewis Gray and Ryan Bullock both scored tries and the defense was outstanding throughout as the top-ranked Navy men’s rugby team nipped Lindenwood, 12-10, in the Division I-A Elite playoff semifinals.

Roanin Krieger had a critical conversion kick that ultimately provided the winning points as the unbeaten Midshipmen (17-0) averted an upset in the hard-fought, physical affair with the second-ranked Lions at the Prusmack Rugby Center.

Navy will make its second appearance in the national championship game against third-seeded Cal, which beat BYU, 55-31, to win the west bracket. The title tilt will be played May 6 at Avena Stadium in Houston.

It will be a rematch of a regular season matchup won by the Midshipmen, 33-28. That marked the first time in Navy rugby history that it had ever beaten Cal.

“We’re heading to Houston and that’s the main thing. Today wasn’t our prettiest performance and we have a lot to work on in terms of playing in the right areas of the pitch,” Navy coach Gavin Hickie said. “However, we had a 100% success rate on our lineouts and scrums. We put a lot of pressure on our set piece, but came through because the guys were outstanding.”

This will be Navy’s second national championship appearance with the other coming in 1994. The Midshipmen will try to put a capstone on a tremendous spring season in the program’s first year as a varsity sport.

Hickie is naturally proud of the development of his squad as 13 of the 23 players on the roster had never played rugby before coming to the Naval Academy.

“This team now only being a win away from a national championship is a testament to their desire and commitment. These men are absolutely outstanding and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Hickie said.

Lindenwood struck first by making a penalty kick to take an early 3-0 lead. Navy moved ahead for good after Gray scored his try and Krieger followed with the conversion kick to make it 7-3 in the 14th minute.

It was a fierce defensive battle the rest of the way with both teams struggling to get into the 22-meter zone. Bullock gave Navy some breathing room with a try at the 42:20 mark to make it 12-3.

Lindenwood increased the attacking pressure as the second half wore on and scored a try followed by a conversion kick to cut the deficit to 12-10 at 61:40. The Lions missed a penalty kick from the 10-meter line in the 75th minute.